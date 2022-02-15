1 out of 5 stars service Rating

The sales department are awesome up to the time you sign all the paperwork then your forgot about. You better hope nothing goes wrong with your new ride. The service department is a complete joke. I’ve been lied to, been placed on hold for long periods of time never to talk with anyone. I have called the service manger and left numerous voicemails for him to call me back. Never heard back from him. And on the times I did get a call back it wasn’t from him. This last time my truck was in the service department it took seven weeks to get it back. It sat the first three weeks in their yard, then they ran a diagnostic test on it. Seen it was going to be a tuff one to figure out. So it sat another three weeks. This whole time they were fixing other people’s vehicles that where not as complex to fix. I was told they have to recreate the exact problem I’m having out of the vehicle, for them to work on it. But how can that happen on a 1 mile test drive. I drive my truck 11 hours a day and when something messes up, that’s what happened. But that’s not good enough to get it fixed. They act like you are making things up. And there is nothing wrong with the vehicle. With that being said I bought my truck new the end of May 2020 since then the truck has been in GM shops for over 100 days combined visits. They have worked on the same problems over and over not fixing them. Now the bumper to bumper warranty is up. So all the things they didn’t fix while it was under warranty is now on me! With all that being said. The truck was bought to make me a living with and has about cost me everything. Hoping to get more then a week on this last repair job. Read more