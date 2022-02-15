Herrin-Gear Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Herrin-Gear Chevrolet
Customer Service is a Joke.
by 02/15/2022on
Poor Customer Service. I ordered a new vehicle and the salesman did not order what I wanted on my vehicle. He never called me to let me know my request was not available. He made it seem as if he had done what I asked. When I picked up my vehicle, I was then told they could not get what I wanted. When I contacted the New Car Sales Manager, he told me it would be an additional $500 to get what I wanted. I will never purchase another vehicle from Herrin Gear and I will tell anyone who asks to not go there.
Terrible
by 09/14/2021on
My husband has been waiting on a a Tahoe for almost 3 months. When we went in the first time, they did not want to sell to him because he was paying cash. They also quoted him $6000 less than 2 other dealerships on his trade in (Car Max and Rogers Dabbs quoted him 15000 on his 2016 Nissan Maxima). KD (sales associate) said he would keep my husband posted if he got anything else in stock. He did, but every time it fell through due to the dealership. This week, he called my husband and said he had exactly what he wanted. He sent pictures, but we are out of town. My husband told him he’d put down a down payment (any amount- we have the money ready), and he said he would get the figures worked out. After my husband reminded him that he was not financing the vehicle, just putting a down payment down to have them hold it until we get back 5 days from now, we did not hear back. My husband checked in just a couple hours after KD said he would work up the numbers, and he said it was sold. Although we understand cars are hard to come by right now, we’ve given them multiple chances. We have a baby on the way, and he is needing a safer vehicle before his arrival with the money to pay for it. We just needed to know exactly how much to send. We will not be doing business with this dealership anymore
Complete joke!
by 03/02/2021on
The sales department are awesome up to the time you sign all the paperwork then your forgot about. You better hope nothing goes wrong with your new ride. The service department is a complete joke. I’ve been lied to, been placed on hold for long periods of time never to talk with anyone. I have called the service manger and left numerous voicemails for him to call me back. Never heard back from him. And on the times I did get a call back it wasn’t from him. This last time my truck was in the service department it took seven weeks to get it back. It sat the first three weeks in their yard, then they ran a diagnostic test on it. Seen it was going to be a tuff one to figure out. So it sat another three weeks. This whole time they were fixing other people’s vehicles that where not as complex to fix. I was told they have to recreate the exact problem I’m having out of the vehicle, for them to work on it. But how can that happen on a 1 mile test drive. I drive my truck 11 hours a day and when something messes up, that’s what happened. But that’s not good enough to get it fixed. They act like you are making things up. And there is nothing wrong with the vehicle. With that being said I bought my truck new the end of May 2020 since then the truck has been in GM shops for over 100 days combined visits. They have worked on the same problems over and over not fixing them. Now the bumper to bumper warranty is up. So all the things they didn’t fix while it was under warranty is now on me! With all that being said. The truck was bought to make me a living with and has about cost me everything. Hoping to get more then a week on this last repair job.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service
by 11/15/2020on
The sales team made it so easy to buy my new car!! They are the best!!! Just ask for Justin Banks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 08/14/2017on
Our salesperson was James Archie. Was patient and understood our needs. Got me a great deal on my SUV. My daughter came back and got her vehicle from him. He called when this vehicle came in and it was just what she wanted. Now my husband is looking for a truck and we will be returning to James. Great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent buying experience
by 02/13/2017on
The sale person (Mickey Roach) we had was awesome. He made all my worries of buying a new vehicle so easy. I realize I was worried for nothing. He was very patient; just a good person all around. He put his all into this sale. The deal he got for us was do good we left with two vehicles.
new truck buyer
by 11/16/2016on
I liked the salesmen he did his best to get me the best deal he cloud get me.
Oil Change
by 03/16/2015on
fast, friendly service. The only thing is I don't think they checked my tire pressure because the next day one of them was low. Also just a suggestion, I have in past when I lived in Mobile,AL I had my Tahoe and the dealer would always let me know when it was time for different services to be done on it. I have never been told anything at this location. Even if it was something I could pay for at the time it was still always the suggestion made.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Silverado
by 03/01/2015on
It was a good experience overall. The salesman, Godfrey Thompson was very helpful in explaining the different levels of trim on the new Silverado trucks. He was able to explain to us all of the features and made us feel comfortable about the entire process. I've bought and owned most makes and models and I'm impressed with my new purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Tahoe
by 02/21/2015on
Everyone was very helpful and patient. My salesmen bent over backwards to find the exact vehicle I wanted and did an excellent job in making car buying easy. I will be back in the future and will send all of my friends their way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Malibu
by 01/30/2015on
Very helpful and I was down and out but they worked it out for me!!! Will be back in 3 years
Evaluation
by 01/08/2015on
I was very pleased with my salesman, Mr, Robert Williams, who was very knowledgeable about the product. He was an excellent guide through the entire process, even going beyond my expectation and helping/guiding me as I moved my insurance coverage from my old car to the new one before I left the dealership! The business manger worked with me to get the best financing available and explained all the options. I appreciate all the assistance I received and will definitely recommend this dealership to my friends and acquaintances. Linda Winfield
Wonderful Experience
by 12/19/2014on
I had a wonderful experience at the dealership. The service department staff was friendly. I enjoyed my visit and the service was fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Experience
by 12/19/2014on
I had a wonderful experience at the dealership. The service department staff was friendly. I enjoyed my visit and the service was fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Malibu
by 11/20/2014on
I went knowin already what I wanted. The salesman helped me achieve my goal gave me a well tutorial on my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pamela
by 11/16/2014on
My service advisor, Mr. Mark Kranich, is by far the best I have ever encountered at Herrin-Gear in the past 34 years that I have been bringing cars for service! Others have been good but Mr. Kranich is the exception. He provides a thorough and detailed explanation of the repair issues required to remedy the problem and answers any questions in satisfactory manner. He makes the customer feel as if their vehicle repair is his single most important concern. He also completed a recall repair when I forgot to ask. I hope he never leaves.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Chevrolet Colorado
by 11/01/2014on
Chaz was amazing, he called me when the truck touched earth, jad me pictures via personal text, verified that it had the exact specs i wanted, stayed with me the whole morning, and got me on the road as soon as i got done with the paperwork. I never felt pressured, at all. Great salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chris Lewis is the BEST!!!!
by 11/01/2014on
I took my car in for an oil change and an inspection sticker on 10/31/14. Andy provided excellent service! I explained to him that I'd be leaving for Louisiana directly after work. I dropped off a dirty car and picked up a clean car w/ 100% Oil life and a new inspection sticker. He even got a stain out of my seat. When I arrived in Louisiana to visit my new granddaughter I began to have car trouble. I'd cut the car off, however, when I attempted to crank it again, it would not. The dealership was closed so I text Chris Lewis (The BEST sales associated in the world!). Chris called me back immediately and advised me to contact Chevrolet's roadside assistance and to keep him posted. I contacted roadside assistance the next morning. A guy from Jack Rabbit USA named Abide came to the rescue. My car was up and running in less than 20 minutes. Yay!!! Chris Lewis (sales associate in Jackson MS) even called me again to check on me...on his day off!!! Now that's great service!!!!!!! Thank you so much for being my car dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick work of a huge inventory to find the RIGHT Truck!
by 10/22/2014on
I was helped quickly - and unlike 3 other dealerships I'd been to - someone was able to help me FIND what I was looking for without taking half my day to try to sell me something else. It was a great experience and I've already recommended others to them.
OUTSTANDING DEALERSHIP
by 10/18/2014on
Friendly and patient staff, inventory was endless, and they worked on getting us the price we needed!! Highly Recommend (We drove from out of state).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Center
by 10/14/2014on
I was very pleased with the service i recieved at your dealership. the staff was very nice and helpful. The guy in the service area (Chad) went over and beyond while helping me, he explained everything that was done. This guy should be employee of the year for sure. Wish we had people witht that attitude where i work. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments