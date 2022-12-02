Customer Reviews of Pat Peck Honda in Gulfport
Poor service once they get your signature
by 02/12/2022on
We purchased a vehicle from this dealership on 1/14/2022, involving a trade-in. As of 2/11/2022 (4 weeks later), our trade-in loan has not been paid. After numerous calls to the dealership, we have been given many different excuses by several employees. The excuses given to us so far included Covid, incorrect mailing address for the finance company of the trade-in, and now the latest is that the local dealership does not handle these payments (but they are unable to get us in touch with anyone else that handles the payments?). We are currently paying 2 car notes and accruing daily interest on our trade-in. The dealership has made no effort to assist in resolution of this issue. My opinion is that these employees are either [non-permissible content removed] or incompetent... Take your pick.
Excellent
by 07/27/2019on
They found the tire I needed ordered it, then got me in the same day. Service was fast and they were courteous.
Service
by 07/20/2019on
Took my 2017 in for a oil change. Everyone was attentive to all of the customers. I would recommend them for sales and service.
New vehicle purchase
by 07/19/2019on
One of the best new vehicle experience purchase I have ever encountered... I normally get stressed and impatient during a new vehicle purchase but the team at Pat Peck Honda absolutely were the best ... I’m so glad I chose to go there for my purchase and to anyone looking please go see the guys they are great!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Recall & maintenance
by 07/18/2019on
Tammie at service department was awesome! Efficient and professional! Had my Fit in and out fast and done right! Thanks ag!
Car Service
by 02/08/2019on
Always receive great service at Pat Peck Honda. Tammie is wonderful and a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional service
by 01/18/2019on
I had an oil change, tranmission fluid change, tires rotated, air and cabin filters replaced. It was done in under an hour and for less than $300. Tammy was so helpful and friendly. I look for her every time I go in for service. I will xontinue to have all of my service at Pat Peck.
2018 Honda Accord
by 10/31/2018on
Teddy was a great person to work with. Will recommend to others
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 08/06/2018on
Great customer service. Quick to be checked in and out. Staff members were very polite and straightforward about wait time and service prices. Free coffee, waters and snacks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst car buying experience i have ever had
by 06/24/2014on
Ok so about two months ago i bought a silver vw jetta from pat peck honda, and being a used car it had a couple issues with it (check engine light, sagging headliner, broken driver armrest, and broken tail light). I specifically stated i would not buy the car if all those small problems where not fixed, and signed a document stating they owed me those repairs (i foolishly didn't get a copy of the document). They had me in a loaner car for a little over a month to repair the car. I call them once a week to get a status update on the car and kept getting the run around "yea um the car will be ready tomarrow". So finally they get the car after hassling them everyday for a week. I look it over and the only thing that was fixed was the check engine light. The check engine light wasn't even fixed... I drove it off the lot and it came back on. Being so feed up with it i just took the car and they said they would get the rest fixed in a week or two. Now after a month has gone by with no calls from them I give them a call, and they tell me they don't owe me anything.
eehhhh
by 03/31/2012on
went to the dealership. test drove the pilot. Got dealers written offer (worksheet) Price was soso. Didn't buy that day. Called back to talk to sales guy few days later. Price went up almost $1000 from original quote. REALLY ???? forget it. Plenty of other dealerships. Bought my car at another dealership. Even though i had to drive 80 miles it was worth it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very good experience
by 02/19/2012on
I just purchased a new Honda Pilot. Not only did Pat Peck gave me the best price of all 6 dealerships I checked, but they honored the price sent to me with no hesitation when I arrived to the dealership. My sales man, DeWayne Gray, was very helpful,attentive, and professional. He was quick in getting the paperwork ready, my old car appraised,and the finance approved. It was nice to find salesmen that were honest and whose prices were very competitive. Without a doubt, an excellent experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 12/16/2011on
Great Service! My son was preparing for a 800 mile trip and took his car in for a general check and discovered a serious problem. Art Bennett, did everything possible and more to make his car road worthy without affecting my son's trip plans. This service manager is superior and knows how to provide good old fashioned customer service--the best I've seen in recent years. I highly recommend Pat Peck Honda service to all in the Gulfport, Biloxi, Pascagoula, Ocean Springs Mississippi, and Slidell Louisiana areas. Fred Freeman, Northern Virginia
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch
by 03/31/2010on
After 3 days of intense dealing, we came to an agreement on a vehicle that the dealer "had in its central inventory" at another location. I was assured time and time again that they had the vehicle in the configuration that I wanted. We settled on price, trade in, downpayment. I filled out the financing forms and selected interest rate/years. It was a done deal. They were supposed to email/fax the final financial forms for me to sign. Instead hours after they were to send them I get a phone call. They can't get the vehicle I want. Instead they have access to one with $3000 of additional dealer add-ons. And it already has almost 600 miles on it. Did I want it? Ridiculous. The old bait and switch. Get you to want a car and then upsell you to another higher-priced car. Three days of wasted time and effort for a vehicle they didn't even have/couldn't get access to. Thanks for wasting my time Pat Peck Honda.
Very professional experience
by 02/26/2010on
Pat Peck was among several dealers I contacted initially by e-mail...had a variety of experiences...most followed up with phone contact. I decided to visit Pat Peck and found my reception very professional with no pressure and very competent sales personnel. This climate continued throughout the entire sales process. I had had the same competent experience with the service department for repairs to a previously purchased vehicle. Would highly recommend this dealership.
***Buyer Beware*** Car broke down FIRST day!
by 07/04/2008on
I recently purchased a brand new 2008 Honda Civic EX. The salesman seemed very knowledgeable and I was so excited when I finally closed the deal. The finance manager was great and the transaction went better than I had hoped. The vehicle was still being prepped as it had just been delivered that day. It only had 1 mile on it, fresh off the truck. I had wanted the EX L edition, but figured with this stereo I could always buy my own NAV. I was told the car had a 6 cd changer, premium stereo system and XM radio as well as other features. Once I got home with my Civic I started reading the manual, I was having that "new" car high and wanted to read about every gadget etc...When I got to the radio it didn't look like the one in my car and after reading the directions, I couldn't figure out how to work the cd changer or the XM. I asked my salesman when I brought my car back for detailing the next day how to get my 6 cd changer to work and the XM...after he looked at my car dash, he said, "Oh, it doesn't have one." I was stunned and then asked about the XM radio, he said all Civics come with the XM radio that there was a button I had to push to activate it. Well, the next morning on my way to work, my car stalled around a corner and wouldn't restart!!! After 10 minutes of trying to get it started it finally started up and the engine light was on. I drove straight to the dealership and left it with the service department. After explaining my driving adventure, I explained how upset I was about the salesman telling me I had a 6 cd changer with XM. She said she would look into it. They gave me a ride to work. I called my salesman about the 6 cd changer to see what he was going to do, he stated he checked with the General Manager and there were no upgrades! I was irate and told him that I didn't want an upgrade, I wanted the 6 cd changer he promised. He said he made an error and if he told them, they would walk him out the door. I dismissed his comment and asked about the XM radio. He said he would get back to me. He never did. That evening went back to the dealership, the service dept. said they checked and my car doesn't come with XM! They also said they couldn't duplicate the problem to find out what was wrong. They said the car had ran fine all day. I was so upset, I felt totally taken advantage of. I drove the car home. Later a gentleman called me trying to smooth things over. He offered to install an XM radio to make good on the XM. The next morning, (Thursday) my car broke down again! Back to the dealership I go and find that they have to install a whole assembly to fix my car. With it being 4th of July weekend, the part probably won't be in until Monday. Car has less than 100 miles on it. I saw the GM and went to speak with him. I thought this is the man who will help me. No...he just smiled like a robot and kept telling me my car would be fixed and everything will be okay. Nothing like being treated like an idiot and feeling helpless. Oh, I'm a woman by the way...did you guess? I'm driving a rental car, my brand new Civic EX is still in the shop and after purchasing the car on Monday night, it's Friday and I have to wait until next week to get my car back. I called the "Customer Care" man again, and explained all my frustrations, I asked to get my money back and told him this had turned out to be a bad car deal. He said he can't do that. He did offer me my first oil change for free! If they do right by me, I will add another post, if not, you can assume that I am an unsatisfied customer and after waiting 20 years for a new car, I wish I would have kept my Nissan Altima with 170,000 miles on it.
Best Car Buying Experience EVER!
by 01/02/2008on
We struck a deal with Pat Peck on Monday, December 31st, 2007. My wife and I had shopped at at every store in the Gulf Coast area before coming to Pat Peck, and believe me we wish we had come to Gulfport first! Not only was their initial offer the number we were trying to negotiate to with the other dealerships, it was better than we expected! What a surprise! My initial phone call with them was very promising, they invited us to the store, guaranteed us the best price and when I hung up, I had a positive feeling that we were finally going to find what we were looking for. When we arrived, the sales person I spoke to on the phone turned us over to a different salesman, and we became a bit apprehensive (anticipating the friendly-phone-call guy was passing us over to the seasoned-hard-sell sales person), but to our surprise, he was extremely friendly, knowledgable, curtious and made us feel very comfortable. Every other dealership had made us feel like they were doing us a favor, only Pat Peck's staff made me feel like I was the customer and in control. We found exactly what we wanted, and the salesman explained all the features, let us take it driving where we wanted, even filled the tank before we left (with a grin, he said "because I know you will be driving this home tonight!") He was right, when we came back to the dealership, we came inside and negotiated the best price I had seen from any of our previous visits to other dealerships! Then the finance manager blew us away! I had brought my own financing to the table, because I had heard all of the horror stories about the high pressure back office sales, but he not only was able to get me a better rate, he came back and dropped the price ANOTHER $300 because of a internet quote they had sent us earlier in the day (that I wasn't even aware of yet!) My wife and I were absolutely shocked! We had anticipated hassle and pain and agony, but instead were amazed when we actually closed. My wife actually looked at me after we signed the papers and said "We're done!? We bought it!? That was it!? Wow!" There was no high pressure sales to buy extended warranties, GAP insurance, mop & glo packages, etc... He merely offered and explained them, and when we declined, he moved on. Very professional! The follow up was incredible too! The sales manager came by many times to thank us again, and though we had never expected anyone to go over the manual and remotes and all the features of our new vehicle, they did! It was nice knowing about all the features before we drove off instead of trying to figure them out while driving home in the dark. Every time I had made a purchase before at other dealerships, it had been "here's your keys, here's your car, here's the door!" Kudos to the entire team at Pat Peck. I will definately be a repeat customer and I have already started spreading the word on the professionalism and friendliness (and great prices) that Pat Peck Honda has.
