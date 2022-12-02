2.6 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently purchased a brand new 2008 Honda Civic EX. The salesman seemed very knowledgeable and I was so excited when I finally closed the deal. The finance manager was great and the transaction went better than I had hoped. The vehicle was still being prepped as it had just been delivered that day. It only had 1 mile on it, fresh off the truck. I had wanted the EX L edition, but figured with this stereo I could always buy my own NAV. I was told the car had a 6 cd changer, premium stereo system and XM radio as well as other features. Once I got home with my Civic I started reading the manual, I was having that "new" car high and wanted to read about every gadget etc...When I got to the radio it didn't look like the one in my car and after reading the directions, I couldn't figure out how to work the cd changer or the XM. I asked my salesman when I brought my car back for detailing the next day how to get my 6 cd changer to work and the XM...after he looked at my car dash, he said, "Oh, it doesn't have one." I was stunned and then asked about the XM radio, he said all Civics come with the XM radio that there was a button I had to push to activate it. Well, the next morning on my way to work, my car stalled around a corner and wouldn't restart!!! After 10 minutes of trying to get it started it finally started up and the engine light was on. I drove straight to the dealership and left it with the service department. After explaining my driving adventure, I explained how upset I was about the salesman telling me I had a 6 cd changer with XM. She said she would look into it. They gave me a ride to work. I called my salesman about the 6 cd changer to see what he was going to do, he stated he checked with the General Manager and there were no upgrades! I was irate and told him that I didn't want an upgrade, I wanted the 6 cd changer he promised. He said he made an error and if he told them, they would walk him out the door. I dismissed his comment and asked about the XM radio. He said he would get back to me. He never did. That evening went back to the dealership, the service dept. said they checked and my car doesn't come with XM! They also said they couldn't duplicate the problem to find out what was wrong. They said the car had ran fine all day. I was so upset, I felt totally taken advantage of. I drove the car home. Later a gentleman called me trying to smooth things over. He offered to install an XM radio to make good on the XM. The next morning, (Thursday) my car broke down again! Back to the dealership I go and find that they have to install a whole assembly to fix my car. With it being 4th of July weekend, the part probably won't be in until Monday. Car has less than 100 miles on it. I saw the GM and went to speak with him. I thought this is the man who will help me. No...he just smiled like a robot and kept telling me my car would be fixed and everything will be okay. Nothing like being treated like an idiot and feeling helpless. Oh, I'm a woman by the way...did you guess? I'm driving a rental car, my brand new Civic EX is still in the shop and after purchasing the car on Monday night, it's Friday and I have to wait until next week to get my car back. I called the "Customer Care" man again, and explained all my frustrations, I asked to get my money back and told him this had turned out to be a bad car deal. He said he can't do that. He did offer me my first oil change for free! If they do right by me, I will add another post, if not, you can assume that I am an unsatisfied customer and after waiting 20 years for a new car, I wish I would have kept my Nissan Altima with 170,000 miles on it. Read more