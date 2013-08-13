1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Called around trying to locate a Town N Country van with Stow N Go Seating. The salesman said, "I think I have one out on the lot," but he would not confirm over the phone by checking his records or going outside to see. I live in another town from the dealership and wanted to know before driving there. So, I bought the car from another Chrysler dealer in a different town. Read more