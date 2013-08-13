Skip to main content
Sunset Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1202 Sunset Dr, Grenada, MS 38901
Today 7:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sunset Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wanted to Buy a Car

by lrushmore on 08/13/2013

Called around trying to locate a Town N Country van with Stow N Go Seating. The salesman said, "I think I have one out on the lot," but he would not confirm over the phone by checking his records or going outside to see. I live in another town from the dealership and wanted to know before driving there. So, I bought the car from another Chrysler dealer in a different town.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
