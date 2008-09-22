4.6 out of 5 stars sales Rating

David Hall treated me with the respect and individualism that I thought was all but lost in the car sales game. I have been to most of the dealerships in the north mississippi area and felt like I was treated as just another number until I stopped in Grenada Nissan. David had the expertise to answer all of my questions, which i have been told i go to the extreme with, and worked to give me the highest trade in value I have recieved for my excursion. I have heard that their service department is top notch, but since its a nissan i don't think i will have to find out. I could'nt be happier with my Titan and my buying experiance, David really made feel like I had freind working on my behalf. Thanks Grenada Nissan! Read more