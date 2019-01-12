service Rating

Today on August 3 I call multipltle times and no answer and no services. Left around 4 voice calls to the service department no answer or response. Its so unprofessial because Im a manager myself in multiple companys and I never had an experience with bad customers service as far as this. I had a recall on my car a few months ago and its doing the exactly same thing I went in for to get the car fix. Every time I call I get voicemails and no one is in the office. Ever since 10 I been calling and now its 3pm and no call back about my services. I had to call Rigdeland, MS service dept and they pick up and transfer on the first call. But I just had to leave a complaint because the services need to be better there. I was a happy customer until this situation. Read more