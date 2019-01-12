Wilson Hyundai

4200 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Wilson Hyundai

3.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Ken Johnson was awesome on 12/01/2019

I had a great experience at Wilson Hyundai Kia in Jackson, Ms. Not only once but twice!!! Me. Ken Johnson not only got me on the car I wanted, he also made sure anything I needed was taken care of. My car note is right in the range I wanted and each time he was very polite with a smile and a hand shake or hug. 5 stars

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Horrible service

by Sm on 07/22/2019

I witnessed the service manager yelling at my mother today. He has been extremely rude and degrading to her and myself when we go in there. He does not relay pertinent information to the mechanics and again the car has been sitting without being looked at for two weeks now. Last time it took four months to get it back!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Recall on car/ services

by GabriellaW on 08/03/2018

Today on August 3 I call multipltle times and no answer and no services. Left around 4 voice calls to the service department no answer or response. Its so unprofessial because Im a manager myself in multiple companys and I never had an experience with bad customers service as far as this. I had a recall on my car a few months ago and its doing the exactly same thing I went in for to get the car fix. Every time I call I get voicemails and no one is in the office. Ever since 10 I been calling and now its 3pm and no call back about my services. I had to call Rigdeland, MS service dept and they pick up and transfer on the first call. But I just had to leave a complaint because the services need to be better there. I was a happy customer until this situation.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Excellent Customer service & Sales

by fiestyj1 on 05/01/2016

Myexperience at Wilson Auto group met and exceeded my expectations! Roy Perry was awesome to work with! He helped me with each step of the process and explained everything as Iwent. He was very personable and easy to talk with. I never felt pressured or uneasy when working with him. What you see is what you get. He took very good care of me and I would recommend anyone to ask for Roy Perry when they visit Wilson Auto group. I felt like I got a very fair price for the used car I purchased. I would recommend Roy Perry to anyone looking to purchase and new or used car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
