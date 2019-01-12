Great customer service
by 12/01/2019on
I had a great experience at Wilson Hyundai Kia in Jackson, Ms. Not only once but twice!!! Me. Ken Johnson not only got me on the car I wanted, he also made sure anything I needed was taken care of. My car note is right in the range I wanted and each time he was very polite with a smile and a hand shake or hug. 5 stars
Horrible service
by 07/22/2019on
I witnessed the service manager yelling at my mother today. He has been extremely rude and degrading to her and myself when we go in there. He does not relay pertinent information to the mechanics and again the car has been sitting without being looked at for two weeks now. Last time it took four months to get it back!
Recall on car/ services
by 08/03/2018on
Today on August 3 I call multipltle times and no answer and no services. Left around 4 voice calls to the service department no answer or response. Its so unprofessial because Im a manager myself in multiple companys and I never had an experience with bad customers service as far as this. I had a recall on my car a few months ago and its doing the exactly same thing I went in for to get the car fix. Every time I call I get voicemails and no one is in the office. Ever since 10 I been calling and now its 3pm and no call back about my services. I had to call Rigdeland, MS service dept and they pick up and transfer on the first call. But I just had to leave a complaint because the services need to be better there. I was a happy customer until this situation.
Excellent Customer service & Sales
by 05/01/2016on
Myexperience at Wilson Auto group met and exceeded my expectations! Roy Perry was awesome to work with! He helped me with each step of the process and explained everything as Iwent. He was very personable and easy to talk with. I never felt pressured or uneasy when working with him. What you see is what you get. He took very good care of me and I would recommend anyone to ask for Roy Perry when they visit Wilson Auto group. I felt like I got a very fair price for the used car I purchased. I would recommend Roy Perry to anyone looking to purchase and new or used car!