Bayside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

10535 Auto Mall Pkwy, Diberville, MS 39540
Customer Reviews of Bayside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales, Service and More

by pattyl1 on 07/25/2007

I recently purchased a used 2006 Chrysler Sebring from Bayside Chrysler. My salespeople were Joe and Lee. The experience could not have been better and I have many other car deals in the course of my adult life to compare it to. Lee and Joe treated me very fairly and made the entire process enjoyable and even fun. The finance manager, I believe his name is James, went above and beyond to get me the payment I was comfortable with. Since the purchase I have back for minor service and to correct several things promised to me at the time I purchased the car. Joe introduced me to Ryan and I was treated very professionally and everything was done to my satisfaction. Overall, my experience was great and I would highly reccommend their sales and service departments to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
