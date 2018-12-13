5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Astro Ford (D'Iberville, MS) is the best Ford dealer I have experienced due to Ryan. I was visiting from another state and he still gave me his full attention; knowing that I wouldn't buy from him. My brother brought his new Explorer in for the cleaning and detail which they let him schedule when he bought it. I told Ryan that I was specifically looking at buying a F-150 after my vacation and he worked it out for my brother to take one of theirs as a loaner. He gave me an estimate with the rebates and discounts that applied to me, even though I couldn't feasibly buy from him. As we were leaving he assured me that I could reach out to him for anything. I only hope that I can find someone like him at my home town.