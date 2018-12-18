sales Rating

I was sent the listing for the 2013 Tahoe on the lot with beautiful pictures of a very nice vehicle. Check out their website and see the 2013 Tahoe LTZ pics. I drove an hour to see the vehicle with the intention to buy it, and the actual truck was a bona-fide disaster!!! Filthy to the core, chucks of upholstery tore out of one of the seats, possibly vomit on the carpet, broken trim pieces, chips on the windshield, etc... looks like a group of homeless dudes lived in it and took a cross country road trip in it.... I don’t mind a dirty vehicle, but the dealership sent me pictures of a beautiful truck and showed me a pile of garbage! I detailed my car in preparation for a trade in, and drove an hour for that. If this is your standard business practice then you are not worth anyone’s time or money. Read more