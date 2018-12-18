Dan Leahy and the Galleria BMW Team
by 12/18/2018on
I had a great car buying experience with Dan Leahy and Galleria BMW. They made the entire process way to easy for me to buy a New 2019 X5, when I made it perfectly clear I was not buying a new car. Dan went above and beyond to make me feel comfortable in the decisions making process. Never once did I feel pressured to make a decision, and he was very patient with me. He was always professional, courteous , and very accommodating. Dan and his team are awesome to work with!
Bait and switch!!!
by 02/14/2020on
I was sent the listing for the 2013 Tahoe on the lot with beautiful pictures of a very nice vehicle. Check out their website and see the 2013 Tahoe LTZ pics. I drove an hour to see the vehicle with the intention to buy it, and the actual truck was a bona-fide disaster!!! Filthy to the core, chucks of upholstery tore out of one of the seats, possibly vomit on the carpet, broken trim pieces, chips on the windshield, etc... looks like a group of homeless dudes lived in it and took a cross country road trip in it.... I don’t mind a dirty vehicle, but the dealership sent me pictures of a beautiful truck and showed me a pile of garbage! I detailed my car in preparation for a trade in, and drove an hour for that. If this is your standard business practice then you are not worth anyone’s time or money.
Sales Experience
by 09/04/2018on
Sonya West at Galleria BMW was excellent to work with. She listens carefully to the customer's needs and works hard to exceed expectations. The purchase process was easy and the commitment to client satisfaction beyond the purchase was reinforced by all staff members. I'm delighted with my new car!