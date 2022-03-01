Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Long-Lewis Ford Lincoln

Long-Lewis Ford Lincoln

Visit dealer’s website 
1500 S Harper Rd, Corinth, MS 38834
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Long-Lewis Ford Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by EarlB on 01/03/2022

I called Long-Lewis Ford to make an appointment to have my oil changed and tire rotation done on my truck. I was able to get the day and time slot I wanted and was on the phone less than 2 minutes!! When I showed up for my scheduled time, they pulled my truck in in a matter of minutes. I was in and out in short time and the truck was as clean as it was when I brought it in. Courteous, professional, and fast service!! I could not be happier with the way Long-Lewis service department treats their customers!! I did not buy my truck from Long-Lewis but I only let them service it. Next new vehicle will definitely come from here!! Thanks for the great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by EarlB on 01/03/2022

I called Long-Lewis Ford to make an appointment to have my oil changed and tire rotation done on my truck. I was able to get the day and time slot I wanted and was on the phone less than 2 minutes!! When I showed up for my scheduled time, they pulled my truck in in a matter of minutes. I was in and out in short time and the truck was as clean as it was when I brought it in. Courteous, professional, and fast service!! I could not be happier with the way Long-Lewis service department treats their customers!! I did not buy my truck from Long-Lewis but I only let them service it. Next new vehicle will definitely come from here!! Thanks for the great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for