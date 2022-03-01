Long-Lewis Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Long-Lewis Ford Lincoln
Great Service
by 01/03/2022on
I called Long-Lewis Ford to make an appointment to have my oil changed and tire rotation done on my truck. I was able to get the day and time slot I wanted and was on the phone less than 2 minutes!! When I showed up for my scheduled time, they pulled my truck in in a matter of minutes. I was in and out in short time and the truck was as clean as it was when I brought it in. Courteous, professional, and fast service!! I could not be happier with the way Long-Lewis service department treats their customers!! I did not buy my truck from Long-Lewis but I only let them service it. Next new vehicle will definitely come from here!! Thanks for the great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 01/03/2022on
I called Long-Lewis Ford to make an appointment to have my oil changed and tire rotation done on my truck. I was able to get the day and time slot I wanted and was on the phone less than 2 minutes!! When I showed up for my scheduled time, they pulled my truck in in a matter of minutes. I was in and out in short time and the truck was as clean as it was when I brought it in. Courteous, professional, and fast service!! I could not be happier with the way Long-Lewis service department treats their customers!! I did not buy my truck from Long-Lewis but I only let them service it. Next new vehicle will definitely come from here!! Thanks for the great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments