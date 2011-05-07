Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Crossroads Automotive of Corinth

Crossroads Automotive of Corinth

Visit dealer’s website 
1701 Hwy 72 W, Corinth, MS 38834
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Crossroads Automotive of Corinth

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buick Enclave

by geaton on 07/05/2011

I bought a 2011 Buick Enclave. I was treated with respect and courtesy during our negotiations and my purchase. Russ Rakestraw was very helpful and informative. I will be glad to buy/trade with Crossroads on next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

wonderful!

by pburns1 on 07/01/2011

I have purchased 3 vehicles from them and I have had a very pleasant experience on all 3 of them. They are all very nice, friendly and great to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Will always shop at Crossroads Automotive!

by msred5 on 07/01/2011

This was an amazing experience and I've never been happier with a vehicle or the followup service I've gotten. Anytime I have a question, I can call Crossroads and they help... even a year after my purchase! They truly go above and beyond and I recommend them to everyone I know!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Dealership

by scottymcc on 07/01/2011

I purchased a 2007 Dodge Ram from Crossroads Automotive and I am completely satisfied. The sales personel were very helpful and courtious. After a few months my wife and I returned and purchased a 2011 Chevy Cruze. Both she and I are happy and would recommend this dealership to anyone wanting a great deal and good service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
126 cars in stock
0 new126 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for