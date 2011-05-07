Crossroads Automotive of Corinth
Buick Enclave
by 07/05/2011on
I bought a 2011 Buick Enclave. I was treated with respect and courtesy during our negotiations and my purchase. Russ Rakestraw was very helpful and informative. I will be glad to buy/trade with Crossroads on next vehicle.
wonderful!
by 07/01/2011on
I have purchased 3 vehicles from them and I have had a very pleasant experience on all 3 of them. They are all very nice, friendly and great to work with.
Will always shop at Crossroads Automotive!
by 07/01/2011on
This was an amazing experience and I've never been happier with a vehicle or the followup service I've gotten. Anytime I have a question, I can call Crossroads and they help... even a year after my purchase! They truly go above and beyond and I recommend them to everyone I know!
Good Dealership
by 07/01/2011on
I purchased a 2007 Dodge Ram from Crossroads Automotive and I am completely satisfied. The sales personel were very helpful and courtious. After a few months my wife and I returned and purchased a 2011 Chevy Cruze. Both she and I are happy and would recommend this dealership to anyone wanting a great deal and good service.
