Carl Hogan Toyota
Customer Reviews of Carl Hogan Toyota
WORST PLACE I'VE EVER BEEN IN MY LIFE!!!!
by 11/23/2013on
My experience with Carl Hogan Toyota was terrible!!! I was lied to 3 time and when I proved that the salesman (aka) Jimmy P. and General Manager Allen D. were [non-permissible content removed]..Big time....at the end of the day I left mad and never wanting to go back. Just a help full hint if you go there check price of vehicle first online and get a price on your car in writing. This is what they did to me. Salesman [non-permissible content removed] P. tells me a truck on their lot was 21,500 internet price was 14,975(did not know at the time). Then tells me my car is only worth 21,500 other dealer priced me at 23,500. And when I tell them internet price was 14,975 my car magically dropped to 18,000. Jimmy P. and Allen D. also said the dealer that I got my other price from was bad because they sold that car to that dealer and it was a piece of junk and showed me what the other dealer paid for the truck. So to all would be buyers go somewhere else no matter what theyre going to rob you. Thanks for reading.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
They have an easy button!
by 01/22/2012on
Don't know who that other [non-permissible content removed] salesman was that got the last review on here but my experience with Carl Hogan Toyota wasn't like that at all. I recently purchased a used Toyota Corolla (which is beautiful btw) from these guys. I had a very specific budget and certain parameters I needed to meet. I am a busy but poor actress and I really needed a great car. I know it might sound crazy to order a car from Ms to be sent to Ca but that's what the internet told me fit my needs. I was nervous but after speaking with the dealership all my fears were quelled. They walked me through every step of the way and "held my hand" through the whole process. I received my car about 1 week later just in time to make my next big audition. :-) Everything was just as stated and I LOVE my new car! Thanks for handing me the easy button...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible Dealer!
by 04/13/2010on
Don't go out of your way to shop here. They will not make any better offer than any other Toyota Dealer. But, they will lie to you so you will come into their showroom. I live 1.5 hours from this dealer, so I called ahead to see what they had and about what they could do money wise. The salesman said he could beat any other dealer and on the phone he had, but when I got there he couldn't even remember the phone call. He couldn't even come close to what he said on the phone. Not only did they not have the best deal, they gave the worst deal of every dealer I had already talked with. Basicly I wasted 4 hours and a tank of gas to find out what I already knew, salesmen are dishonest. I own a Tundra Double Cab and was going to move to a Crew Max, but now the Nissan Titan is looking good. I'm sure not all dealers are this way, but they left me with such a feeling Toyota doesn't even look good anymore. On a side note, there must be something to this gas pedal issue. I was a loyal Toyota owner and defended my truck any time I hard something negative. But, when a Toyota dealer will only give you the minimum trade-in for your truck, means they don't want it back.