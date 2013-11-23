1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Don't go out of your way to shop here. They will not make any better offer than any other Toyota Dealer. But, they will lie to you so you will come into their showroom. I live 1.5 hours from this dealer, so I called ahead to see what they had and about what they could do money wise. The salesman said he could beat any other dealer and on the phone he had, but when I got there he couldn't even remember the phone call. He couldn't even come close to what he said on the phone. Not only did they not have the best deal, they gave the worst deal of every dealer I had already talked with. Basicly I wasted 4 hours and a tank of gas to find out what I already knew, salesmen are dishonest. I own a Tundra Double Cab and was going to move to a Crew Max, but now the Nissan Titan is looking good. I'm sure not all dealers are this way, but they left me with such a feeling Toyota doesn't even look good anymore. On a side note, there must be something to this gas pedal issue. I was a loyal Toyota owner and defended my truck any time I hard something negative. But, when a Toyota dealer will only give you the minimum trade-in for your truck, means they don't want it back. Read more