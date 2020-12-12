Bob Boyte Honda
Customer Reviews of Bob Boyte Honda
Please do not buy any vehicle from them.
by 12/12/2020on
Please do not buy any vehicle from them. Charge me $700.00 extra for accessories on delivery has few items missing. After talk to Management they are not willing to provide missing accessories nor willing to give any credit. Garbage Management.
Oh, my heavens! How great a dealership this is!
by 09/26/2014on
I've decided today is the day I am going to write reviews at every place I can find about how great Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon, MS is! So below is just one of the many I'll be posting. This is one special dealership. I've been buying cars off dealer lots since 1966 when I got my first car at the age of 16. I've never been treated to more kind, expertly proficient, and available staff as I have with this Bob Boyte Honda dealership. These are the special people who really helped me in my recent purchase of a new Honda: Brock C., Sales Consultant Jordan H., Internet Facilitator Phillip L., Business Manager Wade F., Business Manager In addition, I went to the Service Department and introduced myself to the two following men so that I would know them when my car needs service. They were such wonderful people and gave me their direct phone number: Sid S., Service Mgr. Bubba H., Service Mgr. I need to especially thank Dan P., Internet Sales Mgr. (who Used to be the General Sales Mgr. before he decided to head up the Internet Division.) Dan has helped me with so many questions and special issues I've had. He is even working on an upgrade deal to purchase a newer car, even though I just purchased one a few months ago. He's a real jewel and a pleasure to work with. Thank you, Bob Boyte! If you, as a customer, are looking for a dealership who will go the extra mile (or five or twenty five miles!), go to Bob Boyte Honda, NO MATTER WHAT MAKE/MODEL OF CAR YOU WANT. They can get any kind of car for you, in any color, from anywhere in the U.S.--and in just a few days. They will make sure it has all the features you want, and they will work with you to make your payments fit your budget. I can't speak highly enough of Bob Boyte Honda! Take it from me and go talk with them. I can say without hesitation that they won't disappoint. Margie
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go to any Honda Dealer in Jackson EXCEPT this one!!!
by 06/15/2013on
Their Service manager is [non-permissible content removed]. I have a brand new accord with 2,800 miles on the car and from the first time I called him with the issue of the transmission not working correctly, he had an attitude with me and it's only escalated to the point I'm not going to Paul Moak (which are treating me with respect) like a Good dealership did. If you want professionalism and honesty go elsewhere!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst Experience I've ever had..
by 06/15/2013on
The Accountant wrote the paper work up wrong I signed the documents which were at .9% and then I noticed the error and he had me resign all the documents at 1.9%.. The salesman never called me or even showed up the day I picked up my brand new car. I never heard from him afterwards either. The car I bought is in the process of lemon law, and they gave little to no help, except for lies and attitude.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
by 06/05/2013on
Very helpful , I would go back to purchase another car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Pleasant Experience
by 04/25/2013on
I have not bought a new car in 30 years and I can say this was a very good experience. I was not pressured into signing that day. They installed a tow pkg and all weather floor mats that were not included on the car without any problems.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent new car buying experience
by 12/29/2012on
For the first time I used the internet to begin my process of purchasing a new car. Bob Boyette Honda made the process easy because they responded immediately with the information we needed to consider them as the place where we will buy our next new car. Our salesman, Dan P., sold us exactly what we wanted at the price I considered as more than fair. He made us feel comfortable and we were not pressured in any way. He was very knowledeable about the 2013 Honda Accord EX-L. He explained everything in detail about the vehicle where it can be understood. Even after the deal was finalized, he continued to help us with information about the vehicle we just bought. How could anyone give this dealership a bad rating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Doesn't seem to care about the consumer
by 12/20/2012on
I purchased my 2012 Civic fromt Bob Boyte Honda, saw it unloaded off of the trailer. Withing the first 6 months of owning my car it was in the shop 3 times for an airbag issue. I had to take off work each time and be put in a rental car every time not to mention they worked on my airbags therefore I still do not feel 100% certain that they work. Since then this car has been in the shop 3 more times for my trunk leaking. Two of these times it mildewed and molded several items in my trunk. Completely frustrated I turned to the dealership to get help to get out of this car that causes me more trouble than the piece of crap I used to drive. They told me my options were to handle it with Honda Corporate or they would sell me a new car, but unfortunately my payments would be higher!!! I filed a report with Honda Corporate and they tell me I have to go through the dealership. Basically they all toss the ball back and forth, not to mention, the sales team seems to not care at all. When I bought my car I was sold the "gas and Drive" plan which the sales team assured me all I would have to do to the car during my lease was put gas in it. That is a lie. I took my car in for an oil change, which is included, and they told me I needed 2 new filters which they showed me and mine did look pretty bad. It was going to be a good but of money and when I asked her was it not included she told me that the sales people tell everyone it is but it really is not included. I confronted my salesman and again he played dum. Made me sit at his desk for an hour while he and his manager kept walking back and forth to another office trying to tell me things to pacify me. Not a single person could tell me everything that was included in my "gas and drive" plan. All they could tell me for sure was that the 2 filters the service department tried to sell me were not included in the plan. I was then told by my salesman that during the course of my lease those filters would not need replaced, and I quote him, "the service department was just trying to make a sale". That makes me feel even better about the company!!! Fortunately my husband and I have been able let people know how we have been treated and turned several people away. We have had my car for 1 year and 4 months, it has been in the shop, which is 30 minutes from my house, 6 times. 6 different rental cars. They seem to not care for me at all!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terrible, terrible experience...
by 07/09/2010on
After being approved for the lowest rate and handed the car keys, we discovered that several things we were told by our salesman weren't true. The finance staff became belligerent and confrontational. We handed the keys back and bought the car from another dealer. Buyer beware at Bob Boyte Honda- they pursue the "deal" at any cost...
Thank you for a wonderful experience
by 06/16/2010on
Thanks to the entire staff at Bob Boyte Honda for making my buying experience very pleasant. Most dealerships make the buying experience a rough ordeal, especially when it comes to women buyers. There have been times in the past at other dealerships when I felt talked down to when attempting to buy a new vehicle, but at Bob Boyte they listened to what I wanted, and did everything to accomodate my needs and wants in a vehicle. The salesperson, Pat Hill was very knowledgeable, and the entire management staff, including their General Manager who was very nice person to deal with also. I have had my other Honda serviced there before, and even the people in their service department is wonderful to deal with. All I can say that if you're looking for a new Honda, Bob Boyte Honda is the right place to go. You will enjoy the whole experience.
Highly Recommended!
by 08/04/2009on
We had a great experience buying a new car from Bob Boyte Honda in Brandon. Keith Kellum the Sales Manager made us a good deal and was very helpful throughout the process. He worked tirelessly to keep on top of the everchanging Cash for Clunkers program. Kevin Moffett our Salesman took good care of us from the moment we walked into the dealership until we drove away in our new car. The dealership was clean and attractive. The staff were friendly, knowledgeable and professional. Check them out if you are in the market for a vehicle. Highly Recommended.
Bob Boyte Honda does it right
by 01/25/2009on
I recently bought a Honda from Bob Boyte Honda. I was surprised to actually get to work with the owner himself! Bob Boyte made my experience incredible and his staff made us feel like family. I was very pleased with everyone from the receptionist to a young lady passing out candy. Bob Boyte really does care about his customers.
Totally unprofessional
by 01/24/2009on
Be aware. Tried to purchase a vehicle through internet manager - Rousello? Rousallo? What a joke! Wouldn't answer any questions and insulted me because I expected him to give me a price? Obviously from my experience, I will never darken their door, but dealerships with this attitude have a history of preying on ignorance. I didn't get far enough along, but I guarantee you they probably charge "doc fees" - (pay them hundreds of dollars to do 3 minutes worth of paperwork. My lawyer doesn't get that per hour!) Watch out - these usually only show up right at the end. Anyway, from my experience so far, there are much better dealerships in the area. You can do what you want, but from my experience, I would seriously suggest avoiding Bob Boyte Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
nice until after the sale
by 10/28/2008on
I went in to buy a new vehicle, and was talked into a used certified vehicle that woul have a better warranty than new. On the way home I notice a vibration. After repeated visits to the service department, and being lied to by Doug the service manager, i gave up. Luckily a friend suggested another dealer for service. They explained how the certified warranty differed from a new warranty. They also identified the source of vibration being the tires. Then the non selling dealer went out of their way to contact the tire maker and replaced my tires without charge. I will never buy or service at Bob Boyte Honda again!! they laughed at me for the last time.
Great purchasing experience
by 03/28/2008on
As a senior citizen, I have purchased many cars in my lifetime. I can honestly say I have never experienced such a pleasing purchase as I did at Boyte-Usry Honda in Brandon, MS. The dealership is new, and great care is given in keeping it pristine. The sales people were all very friendly and helpful, The sales manager was great, and the business manager was patient and honest. This, in my opinion, is the finest automobile dealership in Mississippi.
