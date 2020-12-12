1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased my 2012 Civic fromt Bob Boyte Honda, saw it unloaded off of the trailer. Withing the first 6 months of owning my car it was in the shop 3 times for an airbag issue. I had to take off work each time and be put in a rental car every time not to mention they worked on my airbags therefore I still do not feel 100% certain that they work. Since then this car has been in the shop 3 more times for my trunk leaking. Two of these times it mildewed and molded several items in my trunk. Completely frustrated I turned to the dealership to get help to get out of this car that causes me more trouble than the piece of crap I used to drive. They told me my options were to handle it with Honda Corporate or they would sell me a new car, but unfortunately my payments would be higher!!! I filed a report with Honda Corporate and they tell me I have to go through the dealership. Basically they all toss the ball back and forth, not to mention, the sales team seems to not care at all. When I bought my car I was sold the "gas and Drive" plan which the sales team assured me all I would have to do to the car during my lease was put gas in it. That is a lie. I took my car in for an oil change, which is included, and they told me I needed 2 new filters which they showed me and mine did look pretty bad. It was going to be a good but of money and when I asked her was it not included she told me that the sales people tell everyone it is but it really is not included. I confronted my salesman and again he played dum. Made me sit at his desk for an hour while he and his manager kept walking back and forth to another office trying to tell me things to pacify me. Not a single person could tell me everything that was included in my "gas and drive" plan. All they could tell me for sure was that the 2 filters the service department tried to sell me were not included in the plan. I was then told by my salesman that during the course of my lease those filters would not need replaced, and I quote him, "the service department was just trying to make a sale". That makes me feel even better about the company!!! Fortunately my husband and I have been able let people know how we have been treated and turned several people away. We have had my car for 1 year and 4 months, it has been in the shop, which is 30 minutes from my house, 6 times. 6 different rental cars. They seem to not care for me at all!!! Read more