Sold me a smoke-damaged car
by 06/25/2020on
Luther White Bear Acura sold me a used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with cigarette smoke damage. A quality dealership won't accept a trade-in that has been smoked in. Won't sell it as a "clean" car, without disclaimer or discount. My used car had been heavily smoked in. If you are concerned about previous ownership, get it in writing. I bought my car June 2019 and it still smells like cigarettes. They managed to conceal that by detailing it twice before I bought it. After I took it back, the first attempt to fix failed. Used to give me partial refund. This is a health issue for me. It has been a struggle. Even the owners manual reeks of cigarettes when I opened it. I haven't gone back after second effort to deodorize my car wore off. I am disgusted. I paid $15,000 for a damaged vehicle. They should give me a partial or complete refund. It's a beautiful car, but I don't want to keep it. Everyone with leasing and used car sales experience says cigarette odor never comes out. Finance guy was rude. I felt bullied.
Very Happy
by 03/08/2016on
I was shopping to update my 2007 RDX model. First dealership consisted of a road test and estimate figure on a new 2016 RDX model. Comparison shopping for same model at White Bear Acura with salesperson David Ringsrud. He was very informative and professional. Bottom line, I drove out of the White Bear Dealership in my new RDX model. My daughter was impressed with my car so end result is both mom and daughter have the new RDX Acuras!
Horrible Experience
by 10/08/2015on
Horrible car-buying experience. First, I contacted the dealership and asked about a couple used 2015 Acura MDX's. I was told by Aaron that one was on the lot and the other was "out for detailing" and he wasn't sure when it would be back. I came to see the MDX that was there, and Aaron wasn't around so I was introduced to Myron, who didn't seem to care that my wife and I were even there. We test drove a Silver MDX and were given literally no information about the car (nobody seemed to know anything about it since it was a fairly new listing). I asked about the steering wheel and brakes and Myron could not answer my questions - so with these concerns, we decided to wait on the silver one for now. At this point, Myron confirmed that the other car (gray) was out for detailing and would probably be back on Monday. So we left, thinking that we were interested more in the gray color and would come back Monday to look and compare the two MDX's. So after this point, we had been in contact with AJ Jones, who was following up with us from an online inquiry I had sent. He called Monday to "explain the situation" and state that the gray MDX was given out on loan to somebody and would not be back until Tuesday. He said that he tried calling the person who had the loaner but was not able to reach them to bring the vehicle in that day (Monday). So both of the other salesman (Aaron and Myron) both lied to be about the car and where it was, which I do not appreciate. AJ said that most likely the silver would still be there to compare with on Tuesday when we came around so we could decide which we liked better and go with it. So again, we waited. Tuesday rolls around and the gray car is back, so we go to look at it. It has sand everywhere in the cabin and several scuff marks on the exterior, along with permanent hard water marks that won't come off with several tries - thus, it is in much worse condition than the other MDX (silver). But AJ tells us that the silver is sold, so we decide to get this one anyway. While discussing the terms, we are told that we just missed out on a special of 0.9% financing on these MDX's that had expired yesterday. So if we purchased the vehicle the day we came originally or the day we were supposed to return to see the gray one when were were told it would be there the first time, we would have saved 3.14% in interest on the car and thus over $3,200 over the life of the loan. Not only did nobody tell me about the deal the first time we were there, but in several phone calls, I was not made aware of this, which is extremely disappointing. That would have made the decision easy on me (saving over $3,200 and subsequently getting the nicer of the used MDX's) had I known this, but instead I got the one in worse shape and I'm paying extra for it. Not only were the things above disappointing, but I the day of pick-up was not pleasant or smooth either. First, the car to pick me up was 40 minutes late. Then, when I arrived, I had to wait over 20 minutes just to get the keys and inspect the car. Upon inspection, there was still much grime and dirt inside the cabin, and tons of sand throughout the entire engine compartment, which I failed to see a couple nights before. This was not cleaned at all under the hood, and other other stuff was half-assed at best. AJ assured me he sent it off twice for cleaning earlier that day to make sure it was done and inspected it himself. He also gave me the 180-point inspection sheet and told me that everything checked out great. Well I find it hard to believe there was a 180-point inspection done and none of the sand was removed or cleaned from under the hood and there were still other areas of the car that weren't cleaned. Another case of lies from their employees. So at this point, I'm very disappointed in my purchase and my confidence in the dealership is practically zero. I will certainly not be purchasing other vehicles from this dealership or recommending it to anyone. I honestly probably should have just returned the vehicle and moved along.
Made Purchasing New Vehicle Easy
by 08/21/2015on
I knew which vehicle I wanted and the color, so did not have to do any test drives. I contacted 3 dealers and received quotes from each. I counter-offered the same offer to all three, and White Bear called and accepted my offer within an hour. They were very easy to work with, and made this process very easy. Everyone was very friendly. Would highly recommend White Bear Acura!
New car vs used
by 04/22/2015on
They gave me info on both used and new cars. Let me drive both one right after the other to allow comparison. Allowed both driving the car with and without the salesman. Gave great trade in value for my car.
No pressure; great buying experience
by 12/31/2014on
We purchased a new TLX in October 2015. While evaluating what vehicle was the best fit for us, we test drove several Acuras on a few different occasions. At each visit, our sales person was helpful, patient, and did not pressure us at all. For us, a pushy or over zealous sales person is a deal breaker. This was not our experience; buying our Acura at White Bear Acura was a great experience.
Best Car Buying Experience in Years
by 10/13/2014on
The folks at White Bear Acura provided a comfortable, direct, and smooth buying experience. Our intent was to test drive several models and then leave to determine whether or not to buy something. My wife and I were welcomed by the Sales Mgr. immediately upon entering the dealership. Tim asked how he could help, and brought us to an available salesperson, David, who proceeded to arrange for us to test drive several TLX models. He was informative, yet not pushy, and listened well without interruption to our reasoning for wanting to look at a new car. The test drive was performed according to our time frame, and we were allowed to test drive each vehicle for as long as we needed to. The test drive was so great that following a short discussion between my wife and I, we decided to talk with the salesperson about availability of the model we liked best, and then to discuss pricing. At no point during our conversation with David did we ever feel pressured or even pushed to make a decision. We talked about pricing and following a very comfortable negotiation I asked if we could take delivery during the next week, if we made a decision to move forward. We were pleasantly informed that it was even possible to get the car we wanted prepped for delivery yet that afternoon if we wanted. My wife and I talked privately and decided to buy the car, and ended up taking delivery of a new 2015 TLX only 3 hours after first walking into the dealership. We drove off with even the license plates on the car (no little yellow temp license for us). I feel that we were treated fairly and in a friendly manner, and given just the amount of attention we wanted and needed to make our buying decision. If not, we certainly would not have ended up buying the new TLX during that visit to White Bear Acura.
Awesome Experience...Loved it!!!
by 09/04/2014on
This is the 5th Acura I have leased from White Bear Acura. It is always a happy experience with them. They are totally on top of everything and answer an old lady's questions and give me the best deal they can. Who can ask for more? Highly recommend them! Judy N
Great experience
by 08/01/2014on
We bought our second new vehicle from White Bear Acura. We knew what we wanted and had been to another Acura dealership before buying our last new Acura, and White Bear had far better deals and was much easier to work with! This is why we went straight to White Bear Acura this time around! They have us a great deal and made sure we were happy with our purchase. We will be loyal customers in the future for sure!
No pressure to buy
by 07/07/2014on
We recently purchased our 2014 MDX from Greg R. and couldn't be happier with his salesmanship. We were encouraged to look, test drive and ask questions, without being pressured to buy. I would definitely recommend White Bear Acura to my family and friends.
Very Happy Customer
by 05/08/2014on
My wife and I just purchased a 2015 RDX and couldn't be happier with the sales process and vehicle.
We Will NEVER Be Back
by 03/22/2013on
HORRIBLE service. Long story short, we brought my wife's car to them as they stated they would repair it under warranty if we paid another $100+ for a scan on a recalled airbag part that was replaced once and went bad again on her 2002 Acura. They lied and never covered the part or the scan and we got nothing but runaround from the dealership and Acuta corporate. I will never buy another Acura period and would not but ANY vehicle from White Bear Acura!!! Stay away if you expect a dealer and company to follow through with promises.
Low Pressure Sales
by 11/09/2011on
I enjoyed working with the sales team because they never pressured me for anything during the process. I asked for a best price quote through Edmunds.com and Samantha an internet sales person sent me one without any other haggling or problems. The other Acura delaers in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area did not do the same.
Great experience
by 08/10/2011on
They were very professional, upfront and friendly, good prices too. In comparing my experience at other dealerships, I found Luther Accura in White bear lake to be top notch!