sales Rating

Horrible car-buying experience. First, I contacted the dealership and asked about a couple used 2015 Acura MDX's. I was told by Aaron that one was on the lot and the other was "out for detailing" and he wasn't sure when it would be back. I came to see the MDX that was there, and Aaron wasn't around so I was introduced to Myron, who didn't seem to care that my wife and I were even there. We test drove a Silver MDX and were given literally no information about the car (nobody seemed to know anything about it since it was a fairly new listing). I asked about the steering wheel and brakes and Myron could not answer my questions - so with these concerns, we decided to wait on the silver one for now. At this point, Myron confirmed that the other car (gray) was out for detailing and would probably be back on Monday. So we left, thinking that we were interested more in the gray color and would come back Monday to look and compare the two MDX's. So after this point, we had been in contact with AJ Jones, who was following up with us from an online inquiry I had sent. He called Monday to "explain the situation" and state that the gray MDX was given out on loan to somebody and would not be back until Tuesday. He said that he tried calling the person who had the loaner but was not able to reach them to bring the vehicle in that day (Monday). So both of the other salesman (Aaron and Myron) both lied to be about the car and where it was, which I do not appreciate. AJ said that most likely the silver would still be there to compare with on Tuesday when we came around so we could decide which we liked better and go with it. So again, we waited. Tuesday rolls around and the gray car is back, so we go to look at it. It has sand everywhere in the cabin and several scuff marks on the exterior, along with permanent hard water marks that won't come off with several tries - thus, it is in much worse condition than the other MDX (silver). But AJ tells us that the silver is sold, so we decide to get this one anyway. While discussing the terms, we are told that we just missed out on a special of 0.9% financing on these MDX's that had expired yesterday. So if we purchased the vehicle the day we came originally or the day we were supposed to return to see the gray one when were were told it would be there the first time, we would have saved 3.14% in interest on the car and thus over $3,200 over the life of the loan. Not only did nobody tell me about the deal the first time we were there, but in several phone calls, I was not made aware of this, which is extremely disappointing. That would have made the decision easy on me (saving over $3,200 and subsequently getting the nicer of the used MDX's) had I known this, but instead I got the one in worse shape and I'm paying extra for it. Not only were the things above disappointing, but I the day of pick-up was not pleasant or smooth either. First, the car to pick me up was 40 minutes late. Then, when I arrived, I had to wait over 20 minutes just to get the keys and inspect the car. Upon inspection, there was still much grime and dirt inside the cabin, and tons of sand throughout the entire engine compartment, which I failed to see a couple nights before. This was not cleaned at all under the hood, and other other stuff was half-assed at best. AJ assured me he sent it off twice for cleaning earlier that day to make sure it was done and inspected it himself. He also gave me the 180-point inspection sheet and told me that everything checked out great. Well I find it hard to believe there was a 180-point inspection done and none of the sand was removed or cleaned from under the hood and there were still other areas of the car that weren't cleaned. Another case of lies from their employees. So at this point, I'm very disappointed in my purchase and my confidence in the dealership is practically zero. I will certainly not be purchasing other vehicles from this dealership or recommending it to anyone. I honestly probably should have just returned the vehicle and moved along. Read more