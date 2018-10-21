Walser Polar Chevrolet

1801 E County Rd F, White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Walser Polar Chevrolet

4.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (1)
sales Rating

Awesome

by Kelly on 10/21/2018

Went in just planning to look around and ended up purchasing a 2014 Captiva that we just love. Will definitely go back to Shaun when we are ready for the next purchase. Thank you Walser you all are awesome

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
7 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Polar Chev

by Abrunell75 on 02/28/2020

I had a great experience at this dealership. The service tech was very thorough in explaining all the things that was checked on my vehicle. And the service was done in a timely manner. I would certainly come back again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Servicing my Chevy Silverado

by Armstrong on 06/05/2019

Excellent job of taking of my truck. Fast ,skilled, convenient and good communication. Just what I would expect from Walser!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

I wouldn't go here for service

by JPB on 09/15/2018

Scheduled an early Saturday morning appt for a recall and they cancelled before talking to me and later said the recall wasn't ready and to wait for a 2nd notice. I had already gotten the 2nd notice and told them. They said "oh yeah," and that it would take 5 days to get the part. THEY rescheduled me for the following Saturday (with my consult). I got there and they hadn't ordered the part. Waste of a Saturday morning, thanks to these people. It's worth going a little out of your way to get some competent people. Skip this place (at least for service).

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Kara_Samson on 06/13/2018

Thomas Vo helped show us the car I was interested in and helped my parents finalize the payments for it. I absolutely love it and would recommend this dealership to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Walser Polar Chevrolet

by hauskaajoulua on 05/16/2018

Replacement of headlight from wall of ice from a snowplow’s wake. It took an extra day to get a replacement part, but I was taken care of so I could return the next day.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase Experience

by Jane on 03/28/2018

I had a wonderful experience purchasing a used Equinox on 3/24/18, this dealership was top notch, Xavier the salesman went above and beyond to make sure I purchased the car i was most comfortable with, he was not pushy which I really appreciated. The process was absolutely wonderful and professional, great customer service. He answered all the questions I had about the warranties. He made sure I knew how everything worked and helped connect the blue tooth with my phone. I highly recommend Xavier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
192 cars in stock
0 new189 used3 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|25 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|22 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Tahoe
Chevrolet Tahoe
0 new|21 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
