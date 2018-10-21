Awesome
by 10/21/2018on
Went in just planning to look around and ended up purchasing a 2014 Captiva that we just love. Will definitely go back to Shaun when we are ready for the next purchase. Thank you Walser you all are awesome
Polar Chev
by 02/28/2020on
I had a great experience at this dealership. The service tech was very thorough in explaining all the things that was checked on my vehicle. And the service was done in a timely manner. I would certainly come back again.
Servicing my Chevy Silverado
by 06/05/2019on
Excellent job of taking of my truck. Fast ,skilled, convenient and good communication. Just what I would expect from Walser!
I wouldn't go here for service
by 09/15/2018on
Scheduled an early Saturday morning appt for a recall and they cancelled before talking to me and later said the recall wasn't ready and to wait for a 2nd notice. I had already gotten the 2nd notice and told them. They said "oh yeah," and that it would take 5 days to get the part. THEY rescheduled me for the following Saturday (with my consult). I got there and they hadn't ordered the part. Waste of a Saturday morning, thanks to these people. It's worth going a little out of your way to get some competent people. Skip this place (at least for service).
Great Experience
by 06/13/2018on
Thomas Vo helped show us the car I was interested in and helped my parents finalize the payments for it. I absolutely love it and would recommend this dealership to others.
Walser Polar Chevrolet
by 05/16/2018on
Replacement of headlight from wall of ice from a snowplow’s wake. It took an extra day to get a replacement part, but I was taken care of so I could return the next day.
Purchase Experience
by 03/28/2018on
I had a wonderful experience purchasing a used Equinox on 3/24/18, this dealership was top notch, Xavier the salesman went above and beyond to make sure I purchased the car i was most comfortable with, he was not pushy which I really appreciated. The process was absolutely wonderful and professional, great customer service. He answered all the questions I had about the warranties. He made sure I knew how everything worked and helped connect the blue tooth with my phone. I highly recommend Xavier.