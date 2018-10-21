service Rating

Scheduled an early Saturday morning appt for a recall and they cancelled before talking to me and later said the recall wasn't ready and to wait for a 2nd notice. I had already gotten the 2nd notice and told them. They said "oh yeah," and that it would take 5 days to get the part. THEY rescheduled me for the following Saturday (with my consult). I got there and they hadn't ordered the part. Waste of a Saturday morning, thanks to these people. It's worth going a little out of your way to get some competent people. Skip this place (at least for service). Read more