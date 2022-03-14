1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Went in for the "complimentary 5000 mile check up. Made an appointment for 9am and arrived at 8:50am. The valet was my first point of contact. He was very kind. He led me through construction to the makeshift service center that was a showroom. It had the tables in a horseshoe shape with 4 printers that they all shared. It was shoulder to shoulder, very cramped area. My service rep had not shown up yet for work. There were 3 people sitting to his left and the valet asked if one of them could check me in. The 2 farthest away didn't even look up or respond the one closest flat out said- No! The valet was super embarrassed as was I totally stunned by their response or lack thereof. There was nowhere for me to sit and I had to wait until my rep showed up 10 minutes late. He sauntered in and started asking where his chair was. The guy that said no to me took his chair and they were having words about whose chair it was. Finally he got his chair back. He didn't look up and started typing away. Another employee saw this and came to me and escorted me to him and said your 1st appointment is here. He said- "yeah- just a minute." It's 9:15am by now. He went through the checklist of the service and asked if I had any questions on the new car. I said yes- I need to talk to someone about a few features that are no longer working. He said he will have someone go through this with me after service was complete. He said go to the waiting room. I asked where is it and he waved over there. I'm thinking that if I didn't know where it is- maybe he could take me even halfway but no- waved me off again. I found the waiting area and when the car was done- he came back and said here are your keys. I said- wait- I need to talk to someone about the car features. And he said oh yeah- wait here and I will get someone for you. I followed worried I would be left standing there and after a few minutes he said no one was available so to call or come back later. Now we were told that we could stop in without an appointment any time of any day and they would help. I am questioning that promise already. I had enough of this awful service appointment and left. 2 days later I had to take in our Honda Pilot to Rudy Luther of Brookdale for a recall and I am telling you- it was night and day from the service I received at Rudy Luther of Brookdale than at Lexus of Wayzata. Rudy Luther had friendly employees from start to finish and they even walk you out and help find your car. They know how to give great customer service. We have already prepaid for oil changes and other services and I am just depressed I have to go back there and likely be treated awful again. Also- my friend referred us and the saleswoman wrote down her name and said she would look into a referral gift for her. We bought in October 2021 and to this day my friend has not received anything. (It's March 2022) Read more