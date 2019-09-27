Stillwater Motors
Customer Reviews of Stillwater Motors
Used 2016 Equinox
by 09/27/2019on
Allan and Rich were Great to deal with! Even though i was buying a used car they treated me like i was family and got the best deal (financing and price of vehicle). I would definitely recommend to anyone looking for a new vehicle.
I feel ripped off
by 03/04/2019on
I told the finance manager I didn’t want the warranty, and he kept saying I have no idea why you wouldn’t buy it, it makes no sense. He made me feel like an idiot. He pressured me into signing even though I kept saying no. It was an awful exprience. I told him no for 30 mins but he already had the papers drafted.
BOB HOLMAN
by 11/15/2018on
Bob Holman lied about the options on a Tahoe and tried to add Missouri sales tax ( I am from Missouri) to the cost of the vehicle. Very dishonest dealership. I caught him in a bunch of lies. The management could have cared less.
Used vehicle
by 10/28/2018on
would highly recommend this dealership and especially Ashley who went above and beyond for a used car, very helpful and patient.
Horrible service
by 06/12/2018on
I went there, salesman Hank to busy to help me. I found my own vehicle, the only one on the lot that I could finance. They would not even reduce $1,000 for a sale. Good bye would not recommend at all.
2018 Silverado Z71 and Stillwater Motors
by 12/30/2017on
I shopped several dealerships in the Twin Cities and rural areas looking for the best pricing. Stillwater Motors provided a very competitive price and is the closest to my home. I also checked with my bank for financing rates and turns out my bank (US Bank) works with Stillwater Motors and offered the same rate they quoted me. We both really liked the sales person, Scott DeMike and the finance person, Rich Pierce. Both of them explained all of the product and finance options so that we felt we were making an informed decision. We picked up the Silverado yesterday and everything could not be better. This has been the best experience of buying a truck in my lifetime. My cousin is looking to buy a new truck and I will definitely recommend Stillwater Motors and the people we dealt with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 11/02/2017on
Fair price and I felt very comfortable with the salesman, Tim Gant. A very low pressure approach to selling which resulted in my purchase. This is one of the few major purchases I have made that wasn't followed by a bit of 'Buyers Remorse' All in all, a great experience'
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Low stress, high reward
by 12/14/2016on
Stillwater Motors puts to rest all the stereotypes of high pressure sales. Our entire purchase experience was friendly, straight forward, and honest. The salesman was prepared for our appointment with the vehicle sitting outside ready for a test run. He gave us a quick overview of the car highlights and we were test driving within 5 minutes of our arrival. Everyone we met while at the dealership was very friendly and seemed genuinely happy to see us. The whole car-buying process, including the special no-interest financing, was handled very efficiently. We were happy that we could drive our new Impala home the same day. Based on our experience with both sales and service we will continue to make Stillwater Motors our first choice in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best purchase experience
by 09/12/2015on
The staff at Stillwater Motors were very helpful and friendly. The atmosphere was much more casual without all the pressure sales I've come to expect with the car buying experience. It was the easiest car purchase I've made. Thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buy your new car from Allan Knox at Stillwater Motors!!!
by 09/11/2015on
This was an absolutely wonderful experience in every way, from beginning to end. Allan Knox is a top-notch salesman in every respect. He was very kind, very patient, and very helpful in answering my questions and guiding me through the process of figuring out a vehicle to purchase. I would absolutely recommend Stillwater Motors to anyone out there looking to buy a car, and I would absolutely recommend Allan Knox as a salesman for the purchase. Fabulous, marvelous experience in every way.
Great Experience
by 08/31/2015on
Kevin was everything I would want in a Sales Professional. A+ experience. Did not waste my time and showed me what I needed to know.
Excellent experience
by 06/16/2015on
I was impressed how fast Steve got back to me when I sent an inquiry. But it didn't stop there. When my wife and I stop by to chat with him about a new car he gave us his full attention the whole time. Steve is very knowledge about cars and the many features that come with them these days. There was no pressure to buy. Steve listened to what we wanted and steered us on to the prefect car for us. It was a wonderful experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
best place to buy a vehicle in Minnesota
by 04/18/2015on
Great staff, Sales Associates, and selection. Drove 1600 miles just to purchase my new truck from Stillwater Motors. They went out of their way to make sure I got everything I wanted. Thank you to everyone I worked with. Especially Corey Moutre sales , Jor In finance , and Rick in the Service department. You were all very efficient and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer Beware
by 03/03/2015on
We have purchased 2 new vehicles from Stillwater Motors but never again. The first vehicle had cost us a fortune in repairs. The second vehicle was priced at fully loaded but didn't have leather seats. SM agreed to order in and replace the seats, so we paid cash for the vehicle. We picked up the vehicle and noticed it lacked many features of the new models. By the time the seats were installed, it was too late to cancel the purchase. Be very careful dealing with these guys.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Terrible
by 09/15/2014on
I have loved GM/Chevy before I ever started to drive. Over the years IÂve owned Monte Carlos, Chevy and GM Trucks, Malibu, Chevelle, Citation, Lumina, Jimmy and other GM vehicles. GM has always been my Âfirst stopÂ when shopping for a new or used vehicle. Not any more! I feel like I have been a victim of a bait and switch scheme by my local Chevy dealer. Plus possibly a fraud the dealer committed by not openly disclosing the actual (lease) base price of the car. And finally, the dealer not fixing the defective car under warranty. Bait &amp; Switch I saw a car online on the local Chevrolet Dealer's website. (End of July 2014.) I called about that car. I was told on the phone by the salesperson that the car was in stock and to come down for a test drive. I arrived at the dealer a short time later and the salesperson immediately started talking about other cars. I agreed to and wanted to test drive other cars, although the main reason I came in was to check out the one I saw online (2014 Chevy Impala for $18,900). The salesman started pointing out the car on the showroom floor (2014 Chevy Impala for 24,900) with 2500 miles on it (dealer rental car). After my test drive of a new, different Impala, I asked to see the one I saw online. We walked out to the car the salesman got in the car and then said to me that we can't drive this car today because of the ignition switch problem. As we sat in that car he said they could fix it. I asked if it could be ready by Monday so I could test drive it and he said yes. I arrived on Monday to test drive the car and was told by another salesman that they have many cars with this issue. I commented 'So this car isn't going to be fixed anytime soon'. Chevy Dealer Fraud I did like the drive of the Impala above other cars and was desperate to get a car because my current car was having major issues. I decided to say yes to lease the Impala on the sales floor that had a bottom line price of $24,900 on the windshield. The bottom line price was lower because the car was used with approximately 2500 miles on it. I did a little research online leasing pricing I approached the salesman with the pricing discrepancy. The salesman said there are extra charges. I trusted that they were telling the truth. I signed the contract because I felt I could trust the salesman. He kept saying that he would take care of me and do whatever it takes to keep me happy with this purchase. After studying the contract in detail after the sale I found I paid approximately $28,100 for the car ( close to new car price). I went in to asked why the difference in the price on the windshield and the price on the agreement. I was told that the offers are not valid on leases. This again upset me. My thought was 'why would I choose a used car for a new car price'. I again went online to compare many different leasing offers from the Chevrolet website and found the amounts that they offer online are much less than in the store. I sat down with the finance person again and he could not explain the difference to me. He did keep telling me how they are not making any money on this deal and how I'm just not understanding. Defective 2014 Chevy Impala After driving the car a couple of days I notice a shifting/hesitation problem with the car. I was very angry at this point. I went back to the dealer, told the salesman that this deal has been very bad from the start, the car does not operate correctly and I want them to honor their promises. The salesman took me back to the service department. The service person said that all the Impalas drive like this and it may take a 1000 miles for it to stop doing it. The car already had 2500 miles on it. I took another 2014 Impala that day for rental and it did not have the problems the car I purchased is having. I drove the car I purchased a couple more frustrating days. I could not stand driving it anymore so I went back into the dealership again and dropped the keys on the salesman's desk. I said I wanted out of this deal. The salesman said the person that I needed to talk to was on vacation and I needed to come back next week. I asked if this was the only person who could make the decision and the answer was yes - only that ONE person. This was Thursday. I came on Tuesday and the salesman saw me and asked what he could do for me as I put both keys on his desk. I again said that the car does not run correctly and the deal was dishonest. I told the salesman again that I wanted out. He left the desk. Then after about 10 minutes he came back to the desk and said there is nothing he can do for me. After some time and intense words he brought the Manager over to see me. After a brief angry conversion he said since I signed the contract there is nothing they can do for me. They took the car I had purchased back into repair and gave me a rental. The next day they again said that all Impalas have this problem and it is normal. I again said I've driven other Impalas and that it not normal or acceptable for any car to drive like this. They said there is nothing they can do for me and for me to put more miles on it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Would deal with them again.
by 06/30/2014on
I dealt with an internet salesman before I went to the dealership. It was the easiest I think a car buying experience could be. I knew what I wanted and what I wanted to pay and they simply accepted. No hassle and no games. It was a good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Purchase
by 12/14/2012on
Everyone I dealt with including the salesman, Norm P., Jor the business manager, Sam the young lady who showed me how things worked, and the owner Daniel R. were extremely friendly and courteous. The price was good and I know from past experience that the service will be excellent also. By far the best experience I have ever had buying a new car. I recommend them highly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 08/07/2012on
I have had the pleasure of doing business with Stillwater Motors for the purchase of my past three vehicles. Two of my vehicles were bough previously-owned, and my last vehicle was purchased new. All three times, I was treated with the respect, courtesy, and fairness you would expect from a business that has been around for over 90 years. Their sales people know their product and are straight-forward in working to find the best deal for you. I am really glad I bought my cars from Stillwater Motors. I also have my service done exclusively through their service department and have nothing but the best to say about them. I'd recommend Stillwater Motors to anyone. I've referred them to family and friends and everyone has had a positive experience! Thank you Stillwater Motors!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a GM Protection Plan...
by 01/03/2009on
I was able to briefly converse with Daniel (D.J) Raduenz who is the owner and president of this family owned dealership before speaking with Business/Finance Manager Brian Edmundson about the purchase of a GM Protection Plan (aka: Extended Warranty) as my 3Yr/36K that was to expire next month. They were willing to be competitive on price and were a pleasure to deal with the whole time. I was initially pointed there by a few family members as well as a neighbor who had all purchased vehicles from this dealer; they were all pleased by their experience and I was too!
1 Comments