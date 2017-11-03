5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

It is always easy to do business at House Chevrolet. This particular visit was to purchase a new vehicle. It is a great pleasure every time I get to interact with Greg, Bob, Pete, and the rest of the staff there. From my initial inquiry via e-mail, to closing the paperwork and driving off in my new Suburban, the experience was pleasurable, professional, and easy. I like the fact that in doing business there, I deal with the man who's name is on the sign out front, from beginning to end. No salesman --> sales manager --> finance manager --> delivery guy; not here. Here the whole transaction is handled by one person. I feel like the pricing is always fair and the value for the price paid is very high. GM should be proud to have House Chevrolet in their franchise. They are a model of how someone should be treated at a car dealership -- like one of the family. This was my 7th new Chevrolet from House, and any time I intend to purchase a Chevy, it will be from them. Thank you very much Greg for making my purchase easy and a pleasure. Read more