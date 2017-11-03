Skip to main content
House Chevrolet

410 Main St S, Stewartville, MN 55976
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of House Chevrolet

7 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Chevy Silverado 1500

by ChevyGuy on 03/11/2017

Chris had everything spelled out for me, what costs, rebates, sales tax, etc. There were no surprises. They went over all warranties until I was satisfied. When I picked up the vechile they went over all components of it. It was the first time I've felt comfortable buying a vechile, and still feel like I paid a fair price and got a great truck."|"

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

House Chevrolet Dealership

by John_Illinois on 10/14/2015

Very good experience buying my new truck. Sales associate gave me all the information and answered all my questions promptly and to the point. No hassles, no nonsense, and no wasted time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2014 truck

by Bryant962 on 11/01/2014

Greg, Was awesome. He stayed late for us to come pick up our new truck :D. Explain very thoroughly all the extra toys that the truck has. My daughter also bought her first car from Greg after us telling her how House chevy treated us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by RonJE on 10/24/2014

The delivery of the car was smooth and helpful. Our follow up questions were responded to quickly. Overall, a great experience! We love the car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

7th New Chevy from House

by Suburban4Life on 12/04/2013

It is always easy to do business at House Chevrolet. This particular visit was to purchase a new vehicle. It is a great pleasure every time I get to interact with Greg, Bob, Pete, and the rest of the staff there. From my initial inquiry via e-mail, to closing the paperwork and driving off in my new Suburban, the experience was pleasurable, professional, and easy. I like the fact that in doing business there, I deal with the man who's name is on the sign out front, from beginning to end. No salesman --> sales manager --> finance manager --> delivery guy; not here. Here the whole transaction is handled by one person. I feel like the pricing is always fair and the value for the price paid is very high. GM should be proud to have House Chevrolet in their franchise. They are a model of how someone should be treated at a car dealership -- like one of the family. This was my 7th new Chevrolet from House, and any time I intend to purchase a Chevy, it will be from them. Thank you very much Greg for making my purchase easy and a pleasure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Dealership!

by CRUZEing on 10/12/2013

I've always been a Toyota girl but after hearing how reputable the House team is, I decided to give them a try. They are warm, welcoming and easy to work with. I walked away with a cute little Cruze and couldn't be happier with the car and the service. I have already recommended them to family and friends and will definitely be buying my next car from them. They made sure I was comfortable with the process and went over everything about the car before I drove off.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

House Chevrolet buying experience.

by sledfarm1 on 02/14/2013

They really have a great group of people to work with. It was a very good buying experience. They really took the time with me to get the most out of the new technology in my new Camaro SS.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
