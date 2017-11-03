House Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of House Chevrolet
2016 Chevy Silverado 1500
by 03/11/2017on
Chris had everything spelled out for me, what costs, rebates, sales tax, etc. There were no surprises. They went over all warranties until I was satisfied. When I picked up the vechile they went over all components of it. It was the first time I've felt comfortable buying a vechile, and still feel like I paid a fair price and got a great truck."|"
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
House Chevrolet Dealership
by 10/14/2015on
Very good experience buying my new truck. Sales associate gave me all the information and answered all my questions promptly and to the point. No hassles, no nonsense, and no wasted time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 truck
by 11/01/2014on
Greg, Was awesome. He stayed late for us to come pick up our new truck :D. Explain very thoroughly all the extra toys that the truck has. My daughter also bought her first car from Greg after us telling her how House chevy treated us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 10/24/2014on
The delivery of the car was smooth and helpful. Our follow up questions were responded to quickly. Overall, a great experience! We love the car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
7th New Chevy from House
by 12/04/2013on
It is always easy to do business at House Chevrolet. This particular visit was to purchase a new vehicle. It is a great pleasure every time I get to interact with Greg, Bob, Pete, and the rest of the staff there. From my initial inquiry via e-mail, to closing the paperwork and driving off in my new Suburban, the experience was pleasurable, professional, and easy. I like the fact that in doing business there, I deal with the man who's name is on the sign out front, from beginning to end. No salesman --> sales manager --> finance manager --> delivery guy; not here. Here the whole transaction is handled by one person. I feel like the pricing is always fair and the value for the price paid is very high. GM should be proud to have House Chevrolet in their franchise. They are a model of how someone should be treated at a car dealership -- like one of the family. This was my 7th new Chevrolet from House, and any time I intend to purchase a Chevy, it will be from them. Thank you very much Greg for making my purchase easy and a pleasure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Dealership!
by 10/12/2013on
I've always been a Toyota girl but after hearing how reputable the House team is, I decided to give them a try. They are warm, welcoming and easy to work with. I walked away with a cute little Cruze and couldn't be happier with the car and the service. I have already recommended them to family and friends and will definitely be buying my next car from them. They made sure I was comfortable with the process and went over everything about the car before I drove off.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
House Chevrolet buying experience.
by 02/14/2013on
They really have a great group of people to work with. It was a very good buying experience. They really took the time with me to get the most out of the new technology in my new Camaro SS.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments