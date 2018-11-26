White Bear Lincoln does it again, a happy customer
by 11/26/2018on
Brian Lee of White Bear Lincoln knows how to treat a customer well. He made sure we were happy with our 2019 MKC deal. He is definitely one of the reasons we have been loyal customers of this dealership for more than 20 years.
**NEVER GO HERE**
by 01/29/2020on
**NEVER GO HERE** I traded in a $55,000 vehicle at White Bear Lincoln and purchased a vehicle from them for $31,000 on September 25th. On October 20th, before my first car payment, the transmission went out. This vehicle only had 7,500 miles on it. I limped it to the nearest Ford dealership and then contacted the General Sales Manager at White Bear Lincoln, Thomas Taube, about the issue. Thomas stated that a Ford dealership already had the vehicle so they would be the ones to take care of it. White Bear Lincoln didn’t offer anything and didn’t seem to care. He certainly was not sympathetic. I figured he would at least offer to tow it back to them to fix the problem which was under warranty. Nope! Because of a back-order on the transmission, which Thomas stated there was no back-order, the other dealership had my vehicle for over a month until November 21st. I had the vehicle another 19 days before the transmission went out again on December 10th. I just got the vehicle back today (January 28, 2020) So out of 124 days of owning the vehicle, I have had it out of the shop for only 44 days!! Long story short: White Bear Lincoln sells junk! They want to take your money and run. They seem to have no loyalty and couldn’t care less about keeping you as a customer moving forward as long as they got what they wanted from you. I’ve bought cars from 7 dealerships in my lifetime and White Bear Lincoln is by FAR the worst one I’ve been to. I would never return to this dealership again and I implore anyone who reads this to think twice before doing so.
Oil Change
by 09/27/2019on
Derrick is the best!! He is so helpful and kind!! I love working with him.. My mother in law just bought a vehicle and I gave her his card!! She will be working with him as well :)
Repair trunk lid motor
by 09/03/2019on
Work was done on time. Derrick S. is an exceptional service manager.
Overall, an unpleasant experience
by 04/02/2019on
First, I am extremely disappointed in Ford/Lincoln that my 2017 Lincoln MKC had major transmission problems at 15,000 at all (with no warning lights or engine codes). Second, it took almost 2 days to get a loaner vehicle-and I had to make a big deal to get it. Third, no time estimate was given, and no one reached out to me with any updates. I had to ask for an update when I picked up the loaner and then had to call to get the next update. Ultimately, the transmission had to be rebuilt. However, I started having intermittent transmission slipping problems within a week after getting it back. They took it back in, but of course, this time, they couldn’t replicate the trouble and again no warning lights or codes. I took it for a drive with the tech who told me it was how I was driving the vehicle. I have been driving for 35 years and not had this problem with over 10 different vehicles (except for one other Ford where the new vehicle transmission went out completely) – most of which were within the past 10-15 years since I prefer to lease new vehicles. While I am sure it is very tempting to treat customers like the problem is their fault and that they are stupid, it is highly unprofessional especially when the same vehicle had the same problems previously (verified and documented). This is the most disappointing experience because this is the highest end vehicle I have ever purchased/leased, and it is the worst treatment/service I have ever received. Now I’m just waiting to be stranded on the side of the road or get rear-ended due to a slipping transmission. Even with the promise of roadside assistance and the fact that the warranty has covered everything so far, it is a major hassle and inconvenience.
2019 MKC
by 11/02/2018on
Beautiful Car and fun to drive! I ordered it July 16th and received October 29th! 3 1/2 Months! Far too long to wait but glad I did.
New airbag
by 10/23/2018on
I just walked in and received 5 star service. Jeanne was awesome!!
Stephanie Ramstad, EdD
by 10/02/2018on
9/26/2018 White Bear Lake, MN. Lincoln dealership service department replaced the battery on my 2015 Lincoln MKC. I was in the area on business/vacation. My MKC had been serviced by Barrington, IL Lincoln dealership on 9/21/2018 and while the Barrington Lincoln dealership service department service reports (6/15-9/18) stated "GBATT Battery Tests Good" the battery was no longer in working condition and needed to be replaced. White Bear Lake Lincoln dealership service department immediately, with out hesitation, and in a timely manner assumed the responsibility of replacing the battery.
Excellent Service
by 09/25/2018on
The service team at White Bear Lincoln always go the extra mile to care for their customers.
White Bear Lincoln New Car Lease
by 09/19/2018on
What an amazing experience we had car shopping this past week, we were debating between a purchase and a lease, so we first dealt with Rich in sales who couldn’t, have been nicer in the way he treated two old people once he knew we were thinking about a lease he did not hesitate to refer us to Tom in leasing who answered all or questions and made the whole process fun and informational both very knowledgeable with no pressure. After doing some further shopping around we came back to Lincoln and decided to lease and once we did Brian treated us so awesome when he went over all the details of the new vehicle very patient and very through it was great to learn about all the features in such a positive helpful way. Thanks everyone for such an awesome experience. Ken and Kathy
Service check not completed
by 08/06/2018on
All services and customer updates were great until I got home and opened the glove box and it fell on the floor. I spent about 30+ putting it back in and roller hitch guide that was not reconnected.
Service
by 07/30/2018on
I am a regular to their service department because they are always on top of your needs.
Service department
by 07/22/2018on
All was very good!
White Bear Lincoln Service Dept Better than Ever!
by 07/11/2018on
Not one but 3 people asked if I had been helped when I got there. Gave me a ride to work and called me when service was completed - awesome as usual.
Several service issues were addressed
by 06/01/2018on
Excellent! From the daily updates to the overall experience your team did a great job!
Deer Damage Repair
by 05/29/2018on
Fantastic! They were super helpful and wouldn’t let us leave with the repaired vehicle until everything looked right.
Service
by 12/29/2017on
Oil change rotate tires fix door and gps
Avoid this place
by 12/06/2017on
Took my car in for an audio issue. They made my car smell like gas. After a return trip and about a month, the issue was finally resolved. Didn't even get an apology. The service manager even seemed annoyed that I was upset about this... Took it back, for some strange reason, for an issue with my car cutting off in traffic. I was informed that this was a "feature" - laughable. They wouldn't even look at the car. A few days later the check engine light came on. I took the car to another dealership - they discovered several issues that White Bear had caused. Thankfully I found someone in the area competent enough to take car of my vehicle. I won't be back to this place, I can promise you that. Moral of the story: Do not patronize! They are unprofessional and lack basic customer service etiquette. Derrick, the service adviser, was the only redeeming quality about my experience.
Tire repair
by 09/19/2017on
Took the tire in to have it checked since the low pressure light would come on every 10 days.
Very friendly service
by 08/02/2017on
I have always wanted a mustang and was very nervous about applying for one for the first time. Mr. Fuller made me feel extremely comfortable and helped make the overall experience very pleasant for me. I would recommend this dealer to any of my friends who might be in the car market.
So far so good.
by 05/07/2017on
Friendly enough. Got the vehicle I wanted with only minor haggling. Went from sales guy to supervisor to owner. All great guys. Only the finance dude was a bit short...had my own cash and didn't want the warranty. My son had a good time watching the action.