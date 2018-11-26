service Rating

First, I am extremely disappointed in Ford/Lincoln that my 2017 Lincoln MKC had major transmission problems at 15,000 at all (with no warning lights or engine codes). Second, it took almost 2 days to get a loaner vehicle-and I had to make a big deal to get it. Third, no time estimate was given, and no one reached out to me with any updates. I had to ask for an update when I picked up the loaner and then had to call to get the next update. Ultimately, the transmission had to be rebuilt. However, I started having intermittent transmission slipping problems within a week after getting it back. They took it back in, but of course, this time, they couldn’t replicate the trouble and again no warning lights or codes. I took it for a drive with the tech who told me it was how I was driving the vehicle. I have been driving for 35 years and not had this problem with over 10 different vehicles (except for one other Ford where the new vehicle transmission went out completely) – most of which were within the past 10-15 years since I prefer to lease new vehicles. While I am sure it is very tempting to treat customers like the problem is their fault and that they are stupid, it is highly unprofessional especially when the same vehicle had the same problems previously (verified and documented). This is the most disappointing experience because this is the highest end vehicle I have ever purchased/leased, and it is the worst treatment/service I have ever received. Now I’m just waiting to be stranded on the side of the road or get rear-ended due to a slipping transmission. Even with the promise of roadside assistance and the fact that the warranty has covered everything so far, it is a major hassle and inconvenience. Read more