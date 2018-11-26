White Bear Lincoln

3425 Hwy 61 N, Saint Paul, MN 55110
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of White Bear Lincoln

4.3
Overall Rating
(10)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (2)
sales Rating

White Bear Lincoln does it again, a happy customer

by madislander on 11/26/2018

Brian Lee of White Bear Lincoln knows how to treat a customer well. He made sure we were happy with our 2019 MKC deal. He is definitely one of the reasons we have been loyal customers of this dealership for more than 20 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
32 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

**NEVER GO HERE**

by ncramlet on 01/29/2020

**NEVER GO HERE** I traded in a $55,000 vehicle at White Bear Lincoln and purchased a vehicle from them for $31,000 on September 25th. On October 20th, before my first car payment, the transmission went out. This vehicle only had 7,500 miles on it. I limped it to the nearest Ford dealership and then contacted the General Sales Manager at White Bear Lincoln, Thomas Taube, about the issue. Thomas stated that a Ford dealership already had the vehicle so they would be the ones to take care of it. White Bear Lincoln didn’t offer anything and didn’t seem to care. He certainly was not sympathetic. I figured he would at least offer to tow it back to them to fix the problem which was under warranty. Nope! Because of a back-order on the transmission, which Thomas stated there was no back-order, the other dealership had my vehicle for over a month until November 21st. I had the vehicle another 19 days before the transmission went out again on December 10th. I just got the vehicle back today (January 28, 2020) So out of 124 days of owning the vehicle, I have had it out of the shop for only 44 days!! Long story short: White Bear Lincoln sells junk! They want to take your money and run. They seem to have no loyalty and couldn’t care less about keeping you as a customer moving forward as long as they got what they wanted from you. I’ve bought cars from 7 dealerships in my lifetime and White Bear Lincoln is by FAR the worst one I’ve been to. I would never return to this dealership again and I implore anyone who reads this to think twice before doing so.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Oil Change

by PJ Linc:) on 09/27/2019

Derrick is the best!! He is so helpful and kind!! I love working with him.. My mother in law just bought a vehicle and I gave her his card!! She will be working with him as well :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Repair trunk lid motor

by Michael on 09/03/2019

Work was done on time. Derrick S. is an exceptional service manager.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Overall, an unpleasant experience

by Unhappy on 04/02/2019

First, I am extremely disappointed in Ford/Lincoln that my 2017 Lincoln MKC had major transmission problems at 15,000 at all (with no warning lights or engine codes). Second, it took almost 2 days to get a loaner vehicle-and I had to make a big deal to get it. Third, no time estimate was given, and no one reached out to me with any updates. I had to ask for an update when I picked up the loaner and then had to call to get the next update. Ultimately, the transmission had to be rebuilt. However, I started having intermittent transmission slipping problems within a week after getting it back. They took it back in, but of course, this time, they couldn’t replicate the trouble and again no warning lights or codes. I took it for a drive with the tech who told me it was how I was driving the vehicle. I have been driving for 35 years and not had this problem with over 10 different vehicles (except for one other Ford where the new vehicle transmission went out completely) – most of which were within the past 10-15 years since I prefer to lease new vehicles. While I am sure it is very tempting to treat customers like the problem is their fault and that they are stupid, it is highly unprofessional especially when the same vehicle had the same problems previously (verified and documented). This is the most disappointing experience because this is the highest end vehicle I have ever purchased/leased, and it is the worst treatment/service I have ever received. Now I’m just waiting to be stranded on the side of the road or get rear-ended due to a slipping transmission. Even with the promise of roadside assistance and the fact that the warranty has covered everything so far, it is a major hassle and inconvenience.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Report it
sales Rating

2019 MKC

by VickiLK on 11/02/2018

Beautiful Car and fun to drive! I ordered it July 16th and received October 29th! 3 1/2 Months! Far too long to wait but glad I did.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

New airbag

by Mommamo79 on 10/23/2018

I just walked in and received 5 star service. Jeanne was awesome!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Stephanie Ramstad, EdD

by SRAMSTAD on 10/02/2018

9/26/2018 White Bear Lake, MN. Lincoln dealership service department replaced the battery on my 2015 Lincoln MKC. I was in the area on business/vacation. My MKC had been serviced by Barrington, IL Lincoln dealership on 9/21/2018 and while the Barrington Lincoln dealership service department service reports (6/15-9/18) stated "GBATT Battery Tests Good" the battery was no longer in working condition and needed to be replaced. White Bear Lake Lincoln dealership service department immediately, with out hesitation, and in a timely manner assumed the responsibility of replacing the battery.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Chris B. on 09/25/2018

The service team at White Bear Lincoln always go the extra mile to care for their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

White Bear Lincoln New Car Lease

by Ken&Kathy on 09/19/2018

What an amazing experience we had car shopping this past week, we were debating between a purchase and a lease, so we first dealt with Rich in sales who couldn’t, have been nicer in the way he treated two old people once he knew we were thinking about a lease he did not hesitate to refer us to Tom in leasing who answered all or questions and made the whole process fun and informational both very knowledgeable with no pressure. After doing some further shopping around we came back to Lincoln and decided to lease and once we did Brian treated us so awesome when he went over all the details of the new vehicle very patient and very through it was great to learn about all the features in such a positive helpful way. Thanks everyone for such an awesome experience. Ken and Kathy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Service check not completed

by Service on 08/06/2018

All services and customer updates were great until I got home and opened the glove box and it fell on the floor. I spent about 30+ putting it back in and roller hitch guide that was not reconnected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Report it
service Rating

Service

by James A on 07/30/2018

I am a regular to their service department because they are always on top of your needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Service department

by Poletta on 07/22/2018

All was very good!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

White Bear Lincoln Service Dept Better than Ever!

by Handlosj on 07/11/2018

Not one but 3 people asked if I had been helped when I got there. Gave me a ride to work and called me when service was completed - awesome as usual.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Several service issues were addressed

by rhudella on 06/01/2018

Excellent! From the daily updates to the overall experience your team did a great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Deer Damage Repair

by andrist.dust on 05/29/2018

Fantastic! They were super helpful and wouldn’t let us leave with the repaired vehicle until everything looked right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Lhop4747 on 12/29/2017

Oil change rotate tires fix door and gps

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Avoid this place

by ghutch2000 on 12/06/2017

Took my car in for an audio issue. They made my car smell like gas. After a return trip and about a month, the issue was finally resolved. Didn't even get an apology. The service manager even seemed annoyed that I was upset about this... Took it back, for some strange reason, for an issue with my car cutting off in traffic. I was informed that this was a "feature" - laughable. They wouldn't even look at the car. A few days later the check engine light came on. I took the car to another dealership - they discovered several issues that White Bear had caused. Thankfully I found someone in the area competent enough to take car of my vehicle. I won't be back to this place, I can promise you that. Moral of the story: Do not patronize! They are unprofessional and lack basic customer service etiquette. Derrick, the service adviser, was the only redeeming quality about my experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Report it
service Rating

Tire repair

by nelsb01 on 09/19/2017

Took the tire in to have it checked since the low pressure light would come on every 10 days.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Very friendly service

by dmoney84 on 08/02/2017

I have always wanted a mustang and was very nervous about applying for one for the first time. Mr. Fuller made me feel extremely comfortable and helped make the overall experience very pleasant for me. I would recommend this dealer to any of my friends who might be in the car market.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

So far so good.

by LarryCL on 05/07/2017

Friendly enough. Got the vehicle I wanted with only minor haggling. Went from sales guy to supervisor to owner. All great guys. Only the finance dude was a bit short...had my own cash and didn't want the warranty. My son had a good time watching the action.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
