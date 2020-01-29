1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

**NEVER GO HERE** I traded in a $55,000 vehicle at White Bear Lincoln and purchased a vehicle from them for $31,000 on September 25th. On October 20th, before my first car payment, the transmission went out. This vehicle only had 7,500 miles on it. I limped it to the nearest Ford dealership and then contacted the General Sales Manager at White Bear Lincoln, Thomas Taube, about the issue. Thomas stated that a Ford dealership already had the vehicle so they would be the ones to take care of it. White Bear Lincoln didn’t offer anything and didn’t seem to care. He certainly was not sympathetic. I figured he would at least offer to tow it back to them to fix the problem which was under warranty. Nope! Because of a back-order on the transmission, which Thomas stated there was no back-order, the other dealership had my vehicle for over a month until November 21st. I had the vehicle another 19 days before the transmission went out again on December 10th. I just got the vehicle back today (January 28, 2020) So out of 124 days of owning the vehicle, I have had it out of the shop for only 44 days!! Long story short: White Bear Lincoln sells junk! They want to take your money and run. They seem to have no loyalty and couldn’t care less about keeping you as a customer moving forward as long as they got what they wanted from you. I’ve bought cars from 7 dealerships in my lifetime and White Bear Lincoln is by FAR the worst one I’ve been to. I would never return to this dealership again and I implore anyone who reads this to think twice before doing so. Read more