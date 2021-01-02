2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First of all, my friends and family have been buying cars from here for the past ten years and in those years, we've been treated very well. Four of us have Evos that we bought brand new from here. This year my wife wanted to get an Evo MR. We went to the dealer and ased for the salesperson that we have been doing business with over the years and they said he went home already. That was fine, I mean it shouldn't matter who it is, they all should be great and nice and willing to help us even if we didn't buy anything right? Well I wish. So we're checking out an Evo MR and drove it with this other guy. Everything's good. So I told him I would buy it for 30k and not 32k. He said they could not do that. So I said show me another Evo. He said they have another one that is black but it's not ready. This one was modified and he said they were going to return it back to stock. He said he'll call me when it's ready. Two days later he texted me back and said the car is ready. I told him we would be too busy during the week and would have to come back on the weekend. I won't show what he texted but it was something like this. Do you think this car is going to be here that long and also how much out of the way I went to get the car ready for you? My wife was furious and didn't want to go back. Me, I was calm about it. I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt. So...The Wekens comes and we go look at the car. First thing he says is something along the lines of Let's get the paperwork done and get you in that car. I then say wait a minute and never said I was going to buy it. I need to look at it first. He now had a disgusted look on him. And as we go out to look at it, he says I won't be able to let you test drive it. I said I don't need to, I have to take a look at it first to see if it's something we want. We look inside the trunk spare tire is missing. We look under the hoodthere is an aftermarket intake and the engine cover is missing. I told him that the car has probably been tuned and I would only buy it for no more than 25k. At this point he is just pissed off and said are you going to buy it or not. I said not this one but do you have another one I could look at? Which there were three Evos that came in this past week. He said no we do not and as I was going to shake his hand and thank him for helping us but instead, he just turned around, left us by this Evo and walked inside saying something like I guess I'll let them know you're not buying this Evo. It's so sad to experience something like this because this place is a great place. Out of all the great experiences I've had here, this last experience trumped all those positive ones. I know people will have different services with different sales people and maybe this last time was just an isolated one that was negative. But I will say this though: if you do go here and are looking for an Evo or any other car, just ask for an older guy with white hair named Brain and tell him the Evo bros sent you. Read more