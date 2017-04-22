Buerkle Honda
2017 Honda Civic Hatchback
by 04/22/2017on
My sales rep Chris Gable was friendly, professional and even sent me photos of my vehicle once it had come into the dealership because he knew how excited I was about the new car! I would recommend this dealership to anyone and suggest they ask specifically for Chris.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Avoid this place! Or at least avoid "Amer B."
by 11/14/2014on
This place is horrible, wish I could give it -5 stars. I called in regarding a Honda CR-V 2014, spoke with a guy named "Amer B." or he offered to sell me the car for $22,200. He then called back to back off his offer, but after suggesting I'd come and pick it up at that price, he agreed again. I went to another dealer, and they wanted $22,400 for the car but had the color I wanted, I called Amer and asked him to tell the current dealer what he offered me so they could match it, and his response was "why are you so desperate bro" he then laughed and hung up... Yeah, this story is not exaggerated one bit. Do yourself a favor, don't go to this place as they obviously hire [non-permissible content removed]. This guy was so bitter I wouldn't buy from him he decided to insult me and hang up in my face. If you MUST go to this dealership, because an army of flaming demons is chasing you, then do yourself a favor and DO NOT TALK TO AMER.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Completely Satisfied
by 10/02/2013on
My experience at Buerkle Honda went beyond my expectations thanks to one individual - Paulo N. Paulo is exactly the type of individual you want to work with when buying a new car. Paulo is first and foremost knowledgeable and trustworthy. He also has excellent communication skills, follow through, and charisma (not sales sauce either). He did not put any pressure in the decision making process. The process felt transparent and fair. I would definitely recommend working with Paulo N if you are in the market for a Honda! Hopefully he does not lose his charisma by having to wear a tie everyday! :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DO NOT BUY FROM BUERKLE HONDA
by 07/24/2013on
Buerkle incorrectly charged sales tax on my leased vehicle. We traded in our 2007 Yukon and they did not credit the lease with the trade in amount. After notifying and several rounds of discussions they sent me to honda finance. Stating this was Honda Finance not abiding by state laws (policy issue) Honda finance reviewed the case and said the Buerkle honda filled out the paperwork incorrectly and that they need to fix it. They can see that there was a trade in but that Buerkle put the numbers on the wrong line. Also filed a complaint with Honda corporate and they seemed to be powerless. I am stuck in child's finger pointing game between these businesses. All blaming each other. Filed cases with several government agencies and at this point the only thing I can do is recommend to other consumers not to purchase from these people.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I LOVE my Accord! And Paulo N. :)
by 05/28/2013on
After months of car research, I finally decided on my Accord. The list is long why I did. After reparing a too long string of Dodge's, I decided to look for a reliable vehicle. Although my dad and uncle used to work for GM, I bought a 'foreign' car made in Ohio, instead of the American Ford, made in Mexico. I had done extensive reviews on cars.com, edmunds, kelly blue book, consumer reports, IIHS, car and driver, NY Times, USA Today,... and there is little doubt that the Accord is the best car made. I had looked at used vehicles in the Twin Cites, then thought I would test drive at a couple Toyota and Nissan dealerships. I am a single women, mid-30's, with a high education and a decent income, yet I was consistently treated like nothing such. There were even 2 instances that I had the spec sheet from the manufacturer web-site and the dealer was arguing with me, even though it was in front of him in black and white. Then I went to Buerkle. And met Paulo N. All the staff there were professional, yet low key, knowledgeable but not pushy. It was my first time buying a car from a dealer alone and they made it enjoyable. Mary Burkle even came out to see how I was as Paulo was helping me synch my phone in my new Accord. I left feeling confident about my purchase, taken care of and have absolutely no buyers remorse. I know that any question/issue no matter how great or small will be answered/taken care of as long as I own my Accord, which I have no doubt will be a long time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 05/18/2013on
We leased a new Honda CRV this week through Scott S. He is the BEST!! He made the change from our old lease on an Acccord into the new CRV lease so simple. He's a great sales person and I will be happy to refer our friends to him. No wonder both of our sons have purchased Hondas from Scott. We couldn't be more pleased. Thank you. Kathy Kubes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice experience
by 04/27/2013on
Chris G. at Buerkle Honda recently sold us Honda CR-V 2013. This was our first new car buying experience and Chris made it memorable.Price negotiation was quick and smooth.We were very happy with the way he patiently explained us different features/operations of the car and helped us throughout the car buying process. I would definitely recommend Chris G. and Buerkle Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Fantastic Salesman
by 04/14/2013on
Scott S. is an outstanding salesman from the moment you walk into the dealership, and it does not stop there he continues to follow up with the customer to make sure you are 150% satisfied with your expierence and your purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Jim R. - Buerkle Honda
by 04/10/2013on
Bought our third Honda from Buerkle Honda in the last seven years, the last two from Jim R. As before he was helpful and listened to what I was looking for and how much I wanted to pay. Buerkle gave me more for my trade in than their competition, matched the base price, and threw in a few extras. Jim showed us he appreciated the repeat business and made sure everything was done properly. He has earned our business and we will go back to him again when we want another new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
As Good As Car Buying Gets at Buerkle
by 11/02/2011on
This is the second time we have purchased from Buerkle Honda. Although it is quite a distance from where we live it is well worth the travel! The sales manager Dudley as well as the salesperson Roy made the second time around as seemless as the first. Honestly my husband didn't want a Honda Pilot and after visiting five different Chevrolet dealerships I told him thats it we are getting a Pilot so I can go back to Buerkle - a dealership that doesn't play the horrible car dealership games and respects customers and their time. I am a mother of four (2,4,6 and 8 yr old) and amazingly I did the trade in appraisal and selection of my new vehicle and test drive all with my four kids in tow (and my husband was at work) and the entire process took less than one hour! That is how easy it is to purchase from this dealership. We returned a week later when our Pilot arrived and we were in and out in an hour! Our sales guy Roy sat down with us and went through the Edmunds True Market Value worksheet and showed us that Buerkle had offered us under TMV without any negotiations!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thoroughly disappointed
by 02/04/2010on
I found a vehicle on the internet for this dealership and printed the car's info, including price of $69xx. Sent an email to them asking a question about the vehicle. Received an email back from the internet sales manager, who jacked the price to $87xx. Went to the dealership with my printout of the vehicle in hand; one of the sales men, Jeff, could not find the vehicle on the lot and gave me a story about it having been picked up by one of their other locations to be checked out by a potential customer. Jeff then proceeded to try to put me into a different vehicle, refusing to contact the other location to see if the vehicle had actually been sold. I left and went to the other location. Spoke with the used sales guys there, who checked with all the others and stated that none of them had been over to pick up that vehicle from this location. I feel that as I contacted this dealership as a female alone, and also walked into this location, as a female alone, I received poor treatment, as if I can't make up my own mind. That was the impression I got from the treatment I received at this location.
Great to deal with and will match prices
by 11/11/2007on
This dealership was great. It was the ony dealership in the twin cities who would match a quated price on Edmunds, and then beat it. Trust me, when I say all dealerships, it was really all the Honda dealerships. The color that I wanted wasn't avialable, but I did find one with the color interior that I wanted. The loan process was also hassle free.