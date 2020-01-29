White Bear Lincoln
Customer Reviews of White Bear Lincoln
**NEVER GO HERE**
by 01/29/2020on
**NEVER GO HERE** I traded in a $55,000 vehicle at White Bear Lincoln and purchased a vehicle from them for $31,000 on September 25th. On October 20th, before my first car payment, the transmission went out. This vehicle only had 7,500 miles on it. I limped it to the nearest Ford dealership and then contacted the General Sales Manager at White Bear Lincoln, Thomas Taube, about the issue. Thomas stated that a Ford dealership already had the vehicle so they would be the ones to take care of it. White Bear Lincoln didn’t offer anything and didn’t seem to care. He certainly was not sympathetic. I figured he would at least offer to tow it back to them to fix the problem which was under warranty. Nope! Because of a back-order on the transmission, which Thomas stated there was no back-order, the other dealership had my vehicle for over a month until November 21st. I had the vehicle another 19 days before the transmission went out again on December 10th. I just got the vehicle back today (January 28, 2020) So out of 124 days of owning the vehicle, I have had it out of the shop for only 44 days!! Long story short: White Bear Lincoln sells junk! They want to take your money and run. They seem to have no loyalty and couldn’t care less about keeping you as a customer moving forward as long as they got what they wanted from you. I’ve bought cars from 7 dealerships in my lifetime and White Bear Lincoln is by FAR the worst one I’ve been to. I would never return to this dealership again and I implore anyone who reads this to think twice before doing so.
White Bear Lincoln does it again, a happy customer
by 11/26/2018on
Brian Lee of White Bear Lincoln knows how to treat a customer well. He made sure we were happy with our 2019 MKC deal. He is definitely one of the reasons we have been loyal customers of this dealership for more than 20 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 MKC
by 11/02/2018on
Beautiful Car and fun to drive! I ordered it July 16th and received October 29th! 3 1/2 Months! Far too long to wait but glad I did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
White Bear Lincoln New Car Lease
by 09/19/2018on
What an amazing experience we had car shopping this past week, we were debating between a purchase and a lease, so we first dealt with Rich in sales who couldn’t, have been nicer in the way he treated two old people once he knew we were thinking about a lease he did not hesitate to refer us to Tom in leasing who answered all or questions and made the whole process fun and informational both very knowledgeable with no pressure. After doing some further shopping around we came back to Lincoln and decided to lease and once we did Brian treated us so awesome when he went over all the details of the new vehicle very patient and very through it was great to learn about all the features in such a positive helpful way. Thanks everyone for such an awesome experience. Ken and Kathy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very friendly service
by 08/02/2017on
I have always wanted a mustang and was very nervous about applying for one for the first time. Mr. Fuller made me feel extremely comfortable and helped make the overall experience very pleasant for me. I would recommend this dealer to any of my friends who might be in the car market.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So far so good.
by 05/07/2017on
Friendly enough. Got the vehicle I wanted with only minor haggling. Went from sales guy to supervisor to owner. All great guys. Only the finance dude was a bit short...had my own cash and didn't want the warranty. My son had a good time watching the action.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used car
by 04/14/2016on
Hello, I recently purchased a car that was a trade in. The guy that traded it in said it was a perfect car with nothing wrong with it. I drove it for 2 days before the engine locked up. They towed the car from my house back to the dealership with no charge and they got me into a even better car which I am happy with. I am very pleased with the customer service they provided and how they took care of my broken down car. Jim Tagtos is an excellent car salesman and I recommend everyone go to him. Also the finance department provided excellent service. I will definitely by a car from this dealership again when the time comes. Thank you for your excellent service. Happy customer
Matt V
by 01/15/2016on
Jim did a great job! Very pleased with my purchase and decision to work with White Bear Lincoln. Quick, easy, and friendly service. Thanks Gents!
Needs TLC from customer view
by 07/25/2014on
Needs lounge upgrade. The community basket of cookies for customers and ee's s/n/b shared - gross, maybe invest in tongs. Chairs are ugly & uncomforable. Constant ee traffic past customers who don't want to be there anyways. Good selection of Mustangs - work with Brian L. if you can and Jeff is terrific in showing you how to work electronic features if you can get past musty cigarette smell off him. Service, hmmm.
Buyer Beware!
by 02/14/2014on
Beware of White Bear Lincoln. They sell you a used car and then do nothing after their service department finds an issue that was present before the purchase. They are [non-permissible content removed]. Stay away!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
knowledgeable and comfortable experience
by 01/29/2014on
I was looking for a used 2013 Flex. The dealership website presentation was superb. The prices are right in the ballpark. My sales associate, Jim A. was excellent. Very knowledgeable. He seems to really know the new Ford technologies. He helped me setup my phone with the sync. He also ran through all the settings with me. That was much appreciated. Jim was very patient with me as I am very tight with my money and buying anything takes me forever. Jim weathered it with a smile. I would buy another vehicle here no problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WBL Great Dealership
by 04/03/2011on
I am a single women and was hesitant about buying a vehicle by myself, when I walked in I was greeted by Jeff Maddock and he immediately remembered me from my internet inquiry from earlier that week. I was looking for a 2011 MKZ and was very pleased with the test drive and then when we sat down to talk about numbers he did not pressure me one bit. The General Sales Manager Tom Taube came over and introduced himself and helped answer some of the questions that I had and put me at ease about my purchase. I decided that I was going to purchase and was in and out in less than an hour. Jeff explained everything on the car and when I had a question a few days later he offered to come to my work and show me what I needed help with as I work in WBL. I would recommend White Bear Lincoln to anyone looking for great service, a great vehicle line to choose from and great people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beware of White Bear Lincoln Mercury (WBLM)!!!
by 09/02/2008on
In my honest opinion this dealership (General Manager: Tom Taube) is struggling to make ends meet and cares little about return business or the satisfaction of his customers. I will not buy another vehicle from this dealership and would advise others to be very careful about ensuring that the vehicle they are buying is as it appears. While I was relatively happy with a purchase of a 2003 Mercury Sable, my elderly father did not avoided purchasing a misrepresented "reaquired" vehicle, within 20 minutes of signing the purchase agreement my father was told "a deal is a deal". There is little doubt in my mind that this dealership is so desperate to move cars (sure the economy is struggling) that they are willing to risk future sales. I was given no satisfaction as I tried to work with the dealership on my fathers behalf. Check repair history (from Ford or appropriate manufacturer) on any vehicle you purchase from this dealership, read over all paperwork carefully before you sign any purchase agreement, ask to talk with previous owners...best advice I can offer is to consider looking at all other dealerships before going to WBLM.
1 Comments