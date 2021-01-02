White Bear Lake Mitsubishi
Customer Reviews of White Bear Lake Mitsubishi
Purchase of a Non Mitsubishi Product
by 02/01/2021on
I recently purchased a beautiful BMW from my salesman Neil Hines. This is my 3rd purchase from White Bear Mitsubishi over the years. Neil and Jennifer helped me with everything, Finance, Warranties,knowledge of the BMW and more. It was simply a delight to work with such professionals.As retirement is on the horizon, this will definitely not be my last purchase with them. Thank you White Bear Mitsubishi !!!!! Sincerely, R.A.Ruf
Visit White Bear Mitsubishi
by 12/28/2020on
White Bear Mitsubishi restored my faith in a dealership! I had a very poor experience with the used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport I bought from a local dealership last year. They were indifferent and made minimal attempts to remedy the situation. As a result, I arranged to bring the car to White Bear Mitsubishi when it required recall service. I was met with more attention to the condition of my car by the owner, Richard, than the dealership where I bought it. I was given a generous trade-in offer on my car and ended up in a brand new 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. The Mitsubishi Loyalty rebate, sale price and other discounts brought the purchase within my means. Sales Agent Nancy Miller is terrific to work with! Her experience and knowledge made learning the features of various cars easy, not overwhelming.. She brought me many used cars to compare before I chose the new car. Her energy and attentiveness to one-on-one service made me feel like a valued client. No sales pressure. Truly an above-and-beyond experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 09/29/2020on
Everyone I encounter was amazing! Eduardo helped make the experience simple and painless!love my Telluride!
Another Exceptional Experience!
by 02/01/2020on
When the lease on my 2016 Outlander Sport was nearing its end, I knew without a doubt that I would be continuing my relationship with White Bear Mitsubishi, and more specifically, Nancy Miller. I was interested in leasing the new Eclipse Cross, and as was my experience previously, Nancy walked me through the process, effortlessly, being flexible with scheduling our appointments (as I work three jobs), and answering any and all questions I had throughout the lease process. Nancy and Richard Ross Herod lll exemplify the word “service”, from the moment I walked through the door, to the moment I drove my 2019 Eclipse Cross LES off the lot. Run, don’t walk to White Bear Mitsubishi if you’re in the market for a reliable, vehicle without the purchasing nightmares you usually associate with the car buying experience. Ask for Nancy Miller. She’ll take very good care of you!
New car
by 01/27/2020on
White bear Mitsubishi was great. I just got my third car from rob. He’s a great salesmen takes his time going over things no pressures no hassles if he can get the deal done for you he will. Thanks again rob and white bear Mitsubishi.
Simple and great experience
by 12/20/2019on
Starting from a general online review of a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, I contacted the dealership by phone and quickly worked a deal by email. Nicole Guzman provided great customer service by taking care of the details that concerned me. I arranged a visit a few days later and after a test drive bought a new vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top notch service
by 11/18/2019on
We continue to purchase our vehicles from White Bear Mitsubishi because of the level of service we receive. Nancy went above & beyond, made us feel right at home & made sure we got into just the right vehicle. Phenomenal work! Truly dedicated.
Great job, again.
by 11/07/2019on
This is the second time I have purchased a Vehicle with them. Just like the first time, they made me a great deal, and got me into a brand new car. More than happy with the service.
Car Sale
by 09/26/2019on
I have always pur based my Mitsubishi with sales rep Brian M and he has always pro ided me with the best possible customer service. I would definitely recommend him
great car buying expericece
by 04/29/2019on
received one of my cars at white bear. great buying experience hard working team.no pressure sales and everyone had a great attitude. Rob schickert is a great sales man and he takes his time explaining everything when it comes to buying. Also Richard herod will do whatever he can to get you in a car. The resources are amazing there and they are just all around a great group of hard working folks. thanks for your time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 03/01/2019on
I had a fabulous experience buying my first new car. Nancy Miller was so personable and knowledgeable about my Outlander Sport Limited Edition that I purchased. Everyone I had contact with at White Bear Mitsubishi was friendly and made me feel so comfortable. I will recommend Nancy and White Bear Mitsubishi to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
White Bear Mitsubishi
by 02/18/2019on
5 Stars out of 5! Rob S. was great! He help me through the entire process. It was my first new car buying experience and it was great. I am so happy with my Outlander and the buying experience was great! Thanks Rob!
Pushy salesperson
by 12/24/2018on
First of all, my friends and family have been buying cars from here for the past ten years and in those years, we've been treated very well. Four of us have Evos that we bought brand new from here. This year my wife wanted to get an Evo MR. We went to the dealer and ased for the salesperson that we have been doing business with over the years and they said he went home already. That was fine, I mean it shouldn't matter who it is, they all should be great and nice and willing to help us even if we didn't buy anything right? Well I wish. So we're checking out an Evo MR and drove it with this other guy. Everything's good. So I told him I would buy it for 30k and not 32k. He said they could not do that. So I said show me another Evo. He said they have another one that is black but it's not ready. This one was modified and he said they were going to return it back to stock. He said he'll call me when it's ready. Two days later he texted me back and said the car is ready. I told him we would be too busy during the week and would have to come back on the weekend. I won't show what he texted but it was something like this. Do you think this car is going to be here that long and also how much out of the way I went to get the car ready for you? My wife was furious and didn't want to go back. Me, I was calm about it. I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt. So...The Wekens comes and we go look at the car. First thing he says is something along the lines of Let's get the paperwork done and get you in that car. I then say wait a minute and never said I was going to buy it. I need to look at it first. He now had a disgusted look on him. And as we go out to look at it, he says I won't be able to let you test drive it. I said I don't need to, I have to take a look at it first to see if it's something we want. We look inside the trunk spare tire is missing. We look under the hoodthere is an aftermarket intake and the engine cover is missing. I told him that the car has probably been tuned and I would only buy it for no more than 25k. At this point he is just pissed off and said are you going to buy it or not. I said not this one but do you have another one I could look at? Which there were three Evos that came in this past week. He said no we do not and as I was going to shake his hand and thank him for helping us but instead, he just turned around, left us by this Evo and walked inside saying something like I guess I'll let them know you're not buying this Evo. It's so sad to experience something like this because this place is a great place. Out of all the great experiences I've had here, this last experience trumped all those positive ones. I know people will have different services with different sales people and maybe this last time was just an isolated one that was negative. But I will say this though: if you do go here and are looking for an Evo or any other car, just ask for an older guy with white hair named Brain and tell him the Evo bros sent you.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Go see Mac! (Gregory McAllister)
by 10/08/2018on
Walked in strangers walked out friends. A great car buying experience. From test drive to signing all my concerns of moving from a LARGE SUV to a smaller one were addressed and taken care of. I love my brand new 2018 Outlander Sport Limited Edition.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Couldn't have been easier!!
by 09/05/2017on
Had a wonderful experience! Nancy was a pleasure to work with! Whole process was easy and fast!! Rates were wonderful too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
White Bear is the Best: Everyone Else is Just All The Rest
by 06/28/2017on
When buying a new vehicle, the last thing anyone imagines is that contacting a dealership is going to be an experience that affirms the good that exists in humanity. However, for me, that's exactly the kind of experience I had at White Bear. Before committing to come in, I spent several hours calling every Mitsubishi dealership within a days travel of me. The professionalism and helpfulness of White Bear staff immediately made them stand out from the rest and the commitment and integrity that they followed through with places them in a class second to none. I worked with Ed by phone, Rob as my primary salesperson, and with Tom on completing the financing. Every single person that I met was as remarkably professional as they were knowledgeable on the cars I had questions about. At no point did I ever feel pressured into something I didn't want or see a need for. I was further impressed that White Bear not only lived up to the expectations we built while talking on the phone, but exceeded them on every front when it came to closing the deal. Perhaps equally impressive is our new Outlander SLE Touring, to which all other vehicles we looked at pale in price, quality, features, and technology. Trading in my deeply loved Toyota Corolla S Plus seemed difficult when looking at other models, but when we test drove the Mitsubishi Outlander, it clearly outperformed in every way. With the comfort of an industry leading 100,000 mile, 10 year warranty, complimentary road side assistance, White Bears Extended life-time power-train warranty, the optional life-time electronic component warranty we took advantage of, and the legendary reliability of Mitsubishis MIVEC 2.4 liter engine, upgrading seemed as effortless as it was obvious. In a world full of deals too good to be true, shady salespeople, and false promises, White Bear Mitsubishi is a bedrock of honesty and integrity. I have never been to a dealership more friendly, fair, helpful, honest, or full of brilliant individuals who live and breathe their industry. The pure unadulterated excellence they exhibited has earned them my customer loyalty for many years to come.
Fantastic service
by 06/23/2016on
Tirso was the best to work with. No pressure, very well informed and made the process of buying a car quick and easy. We will definitely buy from them again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast. Easy. Hassle-free.
by 05/27/2016on
How many times do you do a little online research on a new car and the GM of the dealership emails you himself? Richard and his team are awesome. This was exactly what a car-buying experience should be - no pressure, easy, and hassle-free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our finance staff Andrew
by 04/09/2016on
Andrew was awesome. He presented all kinds of finance opptions and was very thorough. He even re-did our entire financial package for both cars after we decided we needed a lower payment. He took the time time to meet our need and never was pushy or hard sell. We have been buying her for 13 years and will refer family and friends
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easily the best of car buying experiences
by 03/11/2016on
A welcoming staff for shopping and test drives, good-to-great prices, and plenty of choices have made this my best car buying experience in decades. Neil Hinz helped as I bought an EV (the MiEV) and taught me about them as I shopped. I found his listening skills to be very helpful as he quickly focused on what I wanted to learn about buying this kind of car. His follow up since the sale has been excellent and the White Bear Lake Mitsubishi policies on my used car allow a total return or exchange if I am not satisfied. Given that everything works on this car, Neil had some touch-up painting done at no charge and I got the best price out there, I see owning this car for years to come. This MiEV does everything it is supposed to do. Thanks to Neil and the whole staff. Mike of Saint Paul, MN
Lost Art of Customer Service
by 02/27/2016on
First visit to White Bear Mitsubishi. Neil was wonderful as well as both financial officers we dealt with. When we came back to pick up car Neil got us in touch with finance guy that had same car we were buying. Above and beyond what we expected! Picked up a few pointers and felt we knew car a lot better than what a manual would tell us! Would definitely go back in the fall when we get a truck!