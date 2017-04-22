5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After months of car research, I finally decided on my Accord. The list is long why I did. After reparing a too long string of Dodge's, I decided to look for a reliable vehicle. Although my dad and uncle used to work for GM, I bought a 'foreign' car made in Ohio, instead of the American Ford, made in Mexico. I had done extensive reviews on cars.com, edmunds, kelly blue book, consumer reports, IIHS, car and driver, NY Times, USA Today,... and there is little doubt that the Accord is the best car made. I had looked at used vehicles in the Twin Cites, then thought I would test drive at a couple Toyota and Nissan dealerships. I am a single women, mid-30's, with a high education and a decent income, yet I was consistently treated like nothing such. There were even 2 instances that I had the spec sheet from the manufacturer web-site and the dealer was arguing with me, even though it was in front of him in black and white. Then I went to Buerkle. And met Paulo N. All the staff there were professional, yet low key, knowledgeable but not pushy. It was my first time buying a car from a dealer alone and they made it enjoyable. Mary Burkle even came out to see how I was as Paulo was helping me synch my phone in my new Accord. I left feeling confident about my purchase, taken care of and have absolutely no buyers remorse. I know that any question/issue no matter how great or small will be answered/taken care of as long as I own my Accord, which I have no doubt will be a long time. Read more