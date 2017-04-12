Tenvoorde Ford
Customer Reviews of Tenvoorde Ford
Very professional and friendly group of people.
by 12/04/2017on
It was a truly great experience. Our salesman and the finance person were great. I would definitely recommend this dealership if buying a vehicle. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied customer
by 11/27/2017on
Once the salesman understood what I was looking for he kept me informed of vehicles as they became available. Being patient paid off as I found the vehicle that suited me.
2018 Escape Review
by 11/03/2017on
Jade is a wonderful salesperson - he is thorough, patient, and always willing to help with any questions even long after the sale is over!
F150
by 10/03/2017on
time to test drive vehicles with different options and helped me find the vehicle I needed at a price I was comfortable with.
Superb experience!
by 08/25/2017on
Worked with John Scmid initially when we bought our car. We also spoke with many other people there assuring us of the service we will receive and any issues will be resolved. They walked us thru everything about the car, accessories, etc. Was one of the best experiences we have ever had buying a car from a dealer. The whole crew was informative, kind, polite, and accomodating. I even got a "Thank you" email right after our purchase! I see why this business is so successful for so many years.. Would highly recommend buying your next vehicle here!
Explorer purchase
by 08/14/2015on
We purchased a new 2016 Ford Explorer. The sales staff were courteous and answered all our questions and concerns. We felt the price agreed upon was beneficial to both parties. The vehicle was serviced and ready for us in a timely manner. We left the dealership in our new vehicle with a smile on our faces and will return when we are ready to buy again. Pam and Larry
very friendly and helpful staff. didn't feel pressured at all.
by 08/10/2015on
I bought a 2011 Ford escape. Everything went very smooth. Everyone was very helpful. I would definitely buy from you again!
Love this dealership!
by 08/07/2015on
Jim was amazing. Got my wife her dream truck. He made the buying experience easy and stress free. Always a great experience at Tenvordee. Will always get our future vehicles there!
awesome service, thank you
by 08/04/2015on
My experience with tenvoorde ford was phenominal. It was not what i expected. Although it has been awhile since i bought a vehicle, i was always at ease and always knew exactly what was going on. The service is top shelf. And very quick. Even the purchase of the truck was not at all nerve racking. Just an all around great experience. Thank you.
Good fast experience!
by 07/29/2015on
I looked up Tenvoorde Ford on the internet, looking at what was available for Ford Escapes. The corner of the screen showed a pop-up w/a direct ph# and that an assistant was available to answer any questions. The next day a salesman named Darin Ennen called and we progressed from there. Within a week, I was driving my new vehichle.
Ford edge
by 07/24/2015on
We bought a 2008 ford edge, we love it. I wish you guys would have given us the floor mats though, it's been difficult finding ones that fit correctly. It had floor mats when we test drove it... where are they?
My review
by 07/20/2015on
My experience was as it should be when buying a vehicle. Staff was courteous and friendly. Although I personally prefer Ford as a car company, and would have mostly good to say about my experiences with Tenvoorde, I have no loyalty to any brands.
Best car dealership
by 07/20/2015on
I love the service at Tenvoorde Ford. The entire staff is helpful and friendly. Mike Bower is the best salesman in my opinion. He will do anything to make the experience a great one. I am very happy and pleased with my 2015 Ford Escape.
2015 F150 purchase at Tenvoorde Ford
by 07/13/2015on
We purchased a 2015 F150 Lariat from Nick Furey. He was very friendly, personable and detailed. The Mgr on duty, Jeremy (or) Jason was very good as well. Very engaged and provided many options for us to consider. Kolin was one of the better Business Managers I have dealt with, while buying new cars. Kudos to the whole Team !!!!
fair and honest
by 07/10/2015on
2007 chevy impala. Had it inspected at the shop. They told me about all of the problems they found and we're very honest. My local mechanic found and fixed a broken sway bar that the mechanics at tenvoorde missed so that's why I rated then 4 instead of five. Very happy with my purchase!
2015 ford focus
by 07/10/2015on
Charles Cady is a great dealer! Really knew what he was talking about and was able to me in a vehicle that I love!
excellent
by 07/06/2015on
I received excellent care and all employees were friendly and helpful. I will recommend to my coworkers and family to purchase a vehicle from this dealership. Thank you again for the great deal and beautiful red Ford Fusion
My new 'Sweet Ride'
by 06/08/2015on
2015 F-150 SuperCrew...Lariat....yes Mike Bower and I worked together and ordered this in exactly as I desired....loved my previous F-150's but this one raises the bar quite a bit...a real 'sweet ride'....
great experience
by 05/25/2015on
We leased a ford explorer, the salesman that helped us was great.
Review
by 05/20/2015on
We purchased a Ford Fusion on the recommendation of our mechanic. The experience was great and the gentleman that helped us was very nice, up front and honest and laid everything out on the table.
tenvorde reveiw
by 05/11/2015on
Great salesman and service. Jim from Sales spent most of the afternoon with us making the deal happen. He then showed us all the operating features of the EDGE.
