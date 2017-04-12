5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Worked with John Scmid initially when we bought our car. We also spoke with many other people there assuring us of the service we will receive and any issues will be resolved. They walked us thru everything about the car, accessories, etc. Was one of the best experiences we have ever had buying a car from a dealer. The whole crew was informative, kind, polite, and accomodating. I even got a "Thank you" email right after our purchase! I see why this business is so successful for so many years.. Would highly recommend buying your next vehicle here! Read more