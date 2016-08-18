5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Walked in to Eich on Saturday, May 9, 2015, walked out owning a brand new 2015 Passat Limited Edition. We worked with Stacey Bertrand who is very knowledgeable and helpful in a non pushy way. After getting home we felt there was a miscommunication of a subject and reached out to Stacey via email after hours. The very next morning Manager Matt called and went above and beyond to make sure we were happy. Eich didn't technically have to do anything as we had already legally purchased the vehicle but they treated us with respect, dignity and made it right in our eyes. That type of integrity goes a LONG WAY for us and we would gladly recommend Eich dealership to anyone. That kind of dealership is hard to find and people like Stacey & Matt make the vehicle buying experience a comfortable process. Thank you again Stacey & Matt! Your hard work and communication with us is much appreciated. Bryan & Dee Read more