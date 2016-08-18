Eich Motor Company
Customer Reviews of Eich Motor Company
Excellent
by 08/18/2016on
I always have amazing service at Eich motor. When I am ready for a new car, I let Gary know exactly what I am looking for and he finds it for me every time! Everyone is incredibly nice and friendly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car purchase
by 07/12/2016on
We were looking for a car for me to use for work travels, Nick was awesome. We ended up purchasing a Tigu an and love it
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Treated with respect from start to finish and beyond sale Stacey n Matt
by 05/13/2015on
Walked in to Eich on Saturday, May 9, 2015, walked out owning a brand new 2015 Passat Limited Edition. We worked with Stacey Bertrand who is very knowledgeable and helpful in a non pushy way. After getting home we felt there was a miscommunication of a subject and reached out to Stacey via email after hours. The very next morning Manager Matt called and went above and beyond to make sure we were happy. Eich didn't technically have to do anything as we had already legally purchased the vehicle but they treated us with respect, dignity and made it right in our eyes. That type of integrity goes a LONG WAY for us and we would gladly recommend Eich dealership to anyone. That kind of dealership is hard to find and people like Stacey & Matt make the vehicle buying experience a comfortable process. Thank you again Stacey & Matt! Your hard work and communication with us is much appreciated. Bryan & Dee
Very accommodating, great customer service!!
by 04/21/2014on
I came in looking to buy, but not very sure at all what I wanted. I looked at many different vehicles and options, but settled on a certified 2013 CC. The detail shop had done a great job cleaning up the car; it looked and still looks brand new! The buying process was very easy. Sally did a great job helping us get a great rate in finance, and got us set up with an extended warranty and 3M film! I'm very excited that my CC will stay in great shape, and I know I'll be bringing it back for all the scheduled maintenance. Thanks again for ANOTHER great buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes