We bought a 2008 Malibu and it had a clunking no one could find. Rosedale Chevrolet found and fixed all the problems which were several and spendy but well worth the money. I probably spent that much on other garages trying to fix this problem in the past.
My customer experience with Rosedale Chevrolet was fantastic. The car rides like brand new once again.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
It was extremely busy when I went to test drive the vehicle I intended to purchase and the person we had arranged to meet with was busy but we were very well taken care of in the mean time. Leasing was a breeze and it went very well.
I don't know what this means. Also I am Diane, not Randall. Randy is my h
by Dianemeyer on 06/04/2017
..... cont. from above
Randall is my husband. I'm the one who came in with the car.
We both think driving 5,000 more miles for corporate data is a little on the ridged side of a Realistic normal. The car has been driven for 10,000 miles in this state of illrepair and if I had records of oil changes I'd give them to you but I don't. So too bad for all of us I guess.
I loved that you washed my car. It needed it soooo bad. The thing is, you didn't really wipe it down very well at all, not like myself, the owner would have anyway. And now you are pestering me with a survey about how much praise I can give out for your services. I say stop with the surveys and just do your jobs the best you can and you wil be appreciated with sincere thanks the ways humans were meant to communicate.
Thanks for listening.
Sincerely
Diane Meyer
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Went in for an oil change and to check out a noise in the drive train and the brakes. Oil change service was performed, the noise was checked out and the front rotors were turned at no cost thanks to the bumper to bumper warranty. All performed in the time frame I was promised. I was kept informed the whole time I was there. My salesman stopped by and we chatted. And this is why I continue to buy Certified Used from Rosedale Chevrolet.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
There was an error made on my bill but I didn't notice it until I looked at the paperwork upon arriving at home. I called the next day and talked to the same service person who had handled my charges. She was very good about rectifying the error and said she was putting through a correction and the amount would be taken off my credit card. She was very polite and professional. No problem. I purchased my car at Rosedale Chevy and have been taking it in for routine maintenance for seven years and they have always been more than accommodating to me. No complaints.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
I received a call that the vehicle was ready in just over an hour, it was supposed to be an hour to do the safety recall alone, they finished my vehicle very prompt.Rosedale Chevrolet also washes your vehicle with service which is I appreciate.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Ray did a great job letting us know the problems we had with our car and was straight up with costs. We chose to do some repairs now and will return to finish with the others. They did an excellent job communicating with us and excellent work on our car!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Joe Girma is amazing! He is not just a salesman; he is a salesman with a heart. He worked overtime to help us get into a bigger vehicle that could accommodate our 2 month old baby girl even though there were a few challenges. He maintained a positive attitude throughout the entire process; and that gave us confidence and peace of mind. He willingly answered all our questions and wasn't afraid to repeat himself if we didn't understand something the first time around. The financial person Daniel made everything seemed like a piece of cake. The service I received was excellent.
I always get good service here. The service desk staff are welcoming and friendly and they know my car. I had a weird noise under the hood and the service desk tech knew exactly what I was talking about. I will always bring my car here for service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
