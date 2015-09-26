1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have been searching for a Jeep Commander for a few months now and was ready to pull the trigger. I found a used one at Rochester ford, so I took it for a test drive. The sales guy told me about what they had done to it when it came in and was actually fairly helpful. I test drove the jeep on a Friday and took the weekend to think it over. I called the salesman back the following Tuesday to get a few more bits of information and to start the purchase. While on the phone talking to him he told me they raised the price. I was a little shocked and figured they would give me the price that I test drove the vehicle at. To my surprise he would not honor the price from three days ago and acted like it was no big deal. They raised the price $700. His reasoning was to cover the parts they put in it. I somewhat understand that reasoning, but these parts had been in the vehicle for a couple of weeks before I test drove it. After that he was completely unhelpful, I feel like they were just trying to screw me expecting me to pay the extra. Everything he said after this point was just bragging about how many used vehicles they sell and how they are the best in the area to work with. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a vehicle new or used, they lost my business. I guess to them a customer is worth less than $700. Read more