sales Rating

These 3 people we very helpful, worked with us on making the best deal possible, using all the rebates and making a fair trade in. Tina had all the paper work filled out and explain every detail. Joel went over all the points and how they work in the new truck and answered all our question on how every thing worked. This is my second new truck I have bought from Kohls, and I have had Great experience with All the staff from buying to service, everyone is very helpful and friendly. All service was done in a timely manner. I and Mary Jo would like to say Thank you for all your hard work for making our experience a joyous one, Thanks Again!!!!! Mary Jo & Jeff Buesing Read more