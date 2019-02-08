Skip to main content
Kohls-Weelborg Ford

1307 E Bridge St, Redwood Falls, MN 56283
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Kohls-Weelborg Ford

7 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Ford Edge

by Covey11 on 08/02/2019

Jim was helpful before, during, and after the sale. We never felt pressured during the sale, and we were treated well by the staff at Weelborg.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

truck purchase

by Davis 19 on 06/02/2019

We had a fun salesman and were treated well throughout the entire process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Edge

by Fordlove on 12/28/2018

2nd Ford I’ve bought drone them, always great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service

by Zh4810d on 12/09/2018

I purchased a new truck while I was overseas. I’m an active duty service member, saw a truck I wanted for when I get back to the states, the customer service was unreal, easy communication and they did everything they could to make an easy transaction

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Joel Read, Tina Kinkner, and Doug (forgot his last name)

by Jeff Buesing on 07/25/2018

These 3 people we very helpful, worked with us on making the best deal possible, using all the rebates and making a fair trade in. Tina had all the paper work filled out and explain every detail. Joel went over all the points and how they work in the new truck and answered all our question on how every thing worked. This is my second new truck I have bought from Kohls, and I have had Great experience with All the staff from buying to service, everyone is very helpful and friendly. All service was done in a timely manner. I and Mary Jo would like to say Thank you for all your hard work for making our experience a joyous one, Thanks Again!!!!! Mary Jo & Jeff Buesing

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant streamlined sale. Didn't fill fuel tank after sale.

by feltbettor on 02/14/2016

Liked: The ability of the agent to take care of the test drive, answer questions, negotiations, and even fill out financial application for me. Only time I needed to talk with anyone else was for the final financial signatures. Very nice not being passed back and forth. Disliked: The fact the building blocked all cell reception. They said they were working on that issue. They said they changed the oil before I took ownership but couldn't find the windshield sticker as proof. They didn't fill my fuel tank before handing over my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional Staff Always Wins Me Over

by mmantel on 02/10/2013

I was very impressed with the sales staff at Kohls Weelborg. I'm used to getting bombarded by sales reps who are just trying to oversell, but that wasn't the case here. The sales staff was very cordial and patient, answering all of my questions and concerns. I highly reccomend this dealership, whether you're new to the Redwood Falls area or not!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
