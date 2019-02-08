Kohls-Weelborg Ford
Customer Reviews of Kohls-Weelborg Ford
2017 Ford Edge
by 08/02/2019on
Jim was helpful before, during, and after the sale. We never felt pressured during the sale, and we were treated well by the staff at Weelborg.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
truck purchase
by 06/02/2019on
We had a fun salesman and were treated well throughout the entire process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my Edge
by 12/28/2018on
2nd Ford I’ve bought drone them, always great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 12/09/2018on
I purchased a new truck while I was overseas. I’m an active duty service member, saw a truck I wanted for when I get back to the states, the customer service was unreal, easy communication and they did everything they could to make an easy transaction
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Joel Read, Tina Kinkner, and Doug (forgot his last name)
by 07/25/2018on
These 3 people we very helpful, worked with us on making the best deal possible, using all the rebates and making a fair trade in. Tina had all the paper work filled out and explain every detail. Joel went over all the points and how they work in the new truck and answered all our question on how every thing worked. This is my second new truck I have bought from Kohls, and I have had Great experience with All the staff from buying to service, everyone is very helpful and friendly. All service was done in a timely manner. I and Mary Jo would like to say Thank you for all your hard work for making our experience a joyous one, Thanks Again!!!!! Mary Jo & Jeff Buesing
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant streamlined sale. Didn't fill fuel tank after sale.
by 02/14/2016on
Liked: The ability of the agent to take care of the test drive, answer questions, negotiations, and even fill out financial application for me. Only time I needed to talk with anyone else was for the final financial signatures. Very nice not being passed back and forth. Disliked: The fact the building blocked all cell reception. They said they were working on that issue. They said they changed the oil before I took ownership but couldn't find the windshield sticker as proof. They didn't fill my fuel tank before handing over my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional Staff Always Wins Me Over
by 02/10/2013on
I was very impressed with the sales staff at Kohls Weelborg. I'm used to getting bombarded by sales reps who are just trying to oversell, but that wasn't the case here. The sales staff was very cordial and patient, answering all of my questions and concerns. I highly reccomend this dealership, whether you're new to the Redwood Falls area or not!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable