Red Wing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3538 Hwy 61 W, Red Wing, MN 55066
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Red Wing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

5.0
Overall Rating
(127)
Recommend: Yes (127) No (0)
sales Rating

Great experience

by Michael on 04/25/2019

The sales staff worked to get me the best price and informed me of incentives that I didn’t know were available

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Service and are all

by Shawn on 04/30/2019

Fast courteous service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

5 star

by Scott on 04/24/2019

Professional from making appointment to leaving the dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good Experience

by Brandon on 04/12/2019

I purchased an used Ford Escape and I am very happy with the service I received.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Experience

by Crystal on 04/09/2019

Justin greeted me promptly and confirmed what I was getting done. He indicated where the lounge was and texted me to let him know if I needed anything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Communication

by Joan on 04/07/2019

The service person and mechanic worked carefully to solve a problem with brakes on my vehicle. They shared information and options for solutions in order for me to make an informed decision about next steps. Quick turnaround for great repair work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Happy Customer

by Nicholas on 04/06/2019

Very flexible and convenient! Tim has been our contact while we get our maintenance done and he has always been very nice and thorough to deal with! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Nadine on 04/06/2019

The staff!:):):) The great work they do!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Red Wing Dodge, Jeep

by LMH on 04/05/2019

It was a good experience. I have appreciated Geoffrey's (the salesperson) dedication, knowledge and willingness to help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

RAM 1500 Service

by Kipling on 04/02/2019

Courteous, professional service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Red Wing Ford takes care of customers

by David on 03/30/2019

It has been a battle with the LeRoy’s truck I bought but Tim and Justin Burke came though. They always do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recent Service

by Daniel on 03/28/2019

Good communication with Tim H.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Amazing service

by Bails on 03/27/2019

So friendly! Seriously the best service around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very happy with the service department.

by Candice on 03/25/2019

There are so easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

1st oil change on my new vehicle

by Jonelle on 03/21/2019

I arrived early for my appointment and was able to get in right away and get out earlier than expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome Service

by Dale on 03/20/2019

Tim H makes sure everything goes well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change and brakes

by James on 03/15/2019

Tim, my advisor was great! Even tho it took a little longer than anticipated to address an issue with the brakes, he kept me updated and informed. He was fabulous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change and tire rotation.

by Diane on 03/09/2019

Justin is always so helpful and very pleasant to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Red Wing Chrysler MN

by Kyle on 03/08/2019

Richard Jack and the whole team at Red Wing Chrysler are awesome!! Easy to work with and very helpful. Would recommend anyone in the area to visit Red Wing Chrysler

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service experience

by Jennifer on 03/06/2019

Tim kept me updated as needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good place to buy a car.

by Steven on 03/05/2019

Everyone I dealt with was very knowledgeable and friendly. Good hospitality at the dealership. Financing Was easy going too. Overall excellent place to buy a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
