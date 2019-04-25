Red Wing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Customer Reviews of Red Wing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (127)
Recommend: Yes (
127) No ( 0) sales Rating
The sales staff worked to get me the best price and informed me of incentives that I didn’t know were available
sales Rating
Fast courteous service
service Rating
sales Rating
Professional from making appointment to leaving the dealership
service Rating
I purchased an used Ford Escape and I am very happy with the service I received.
service Rating
Justin greeted me promptly and confirmed what I was getting done. He indicated where the lounge was and texted me to let him know if I needed anything.
service Rating
The service person and mechanic worked carefully to solve a problem with brakes on my vehicle. They shared information and options for solutions in order for me to make an informed decision about next steps. Quick turnaround for great repair work.
service Rating
on Nicholas 04/06/2019
Very flexible and convenient! Tim has been our contact while we get our maintenance done and he has always been very nice and thorough to deal with! Thank you!
service Rating
The staff!:):):)
The great work they do!
sales Rating
It was a good experience. I have appreciated Geoffrey's (the salesperson) dedication, knowledge and willingness to help.
service Rating
Courteous, professional service.
service Rating Red Wing Ford takes care of customers
It has been a battle with the LeRoy’s truck I bought but Tim and Justin Burke came though. They always do.
service Rating
Good communication with Tim H.
service Rating
So friendly! Seriously the best service around.
service Rating Very happy with the service department.
There are so easy to work with.
service Rating 1st oil change on my new vehicle
I arrived early for my appointment and was able to get in right away and get out earlier than expected.
service Rating
Tim H makes sure everything goes well.
service Rating
Tim, my advisor was great! Even tho it took a little longer than anticipated to address an issue with the brakes, he kept me updated and informed. He was fabulous.
service Rating Oil change and tire rotation.
Justin is always so helpful and very pleasant to work with.
sales Rating
Richard Jack and the whole team at Red Wing Chrysler are awesome!! Easy to work with and very helpful. Would recommend anyone in the area to visit Red Wing Chrysler
service Rating
on Jennifer 03/06/2019
Tim kept me updated as needed.
sales Rating
Everyone I dealt with was very knowledgeable and friendly. Good hospitality at the dealership. Financing Was easy going too. Overall excellent place to buy a car.
See less