  3. Chuck Spaeth Ford

Chuck Spaeth Ford

1224 N Broadway St, New Ulm, MN 56073
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Chuck Spaeth Ford

6 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by Shannon on 12/17/2019

I am beyond happy with my purchase from Chuck Spaeth Ford, and am Happy with the way they worked with me!!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great!

by Kyle L. on 10/01/2019

Excellent facility, staff, and service. Could not be more satisfied with my new Ford.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and easy

by Aluminum on 09/04/2018

The whole process with Brady went quickly and easily.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ingrid was Awesome and Amazing all in one!

by 14fusion on 07/25/2014

Ingrid was great to work with! She never pressured us to buy anything. She was there if we had questions. She turned our thoughts around about carsales people being pushy. We did buy a 2014 Ford Fusion and love it! Thanks Ingrid!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ingrid is Awesome!

by fordowner10 on 07/23/2014

Ingrid was the best to work with. We never felt pressured or that we were getting a sales pitch. She listened to what we wanted. Great buying experience!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase

by sturm1 on 06/09/2014

Great staff!

1 car in stock
0 new0 used1 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for