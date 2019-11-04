Mora Chevrolet Buick

800 Hwy 65 S, Mora, MN 55051
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mora Chevrolet Buick

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Service at Mora Chev and Buick - with comments concerning North Branch Chev

by Missy Mae on 04/11/2019

Always helpful. Knows you on sight. Workers are friendly and will explain things if asked. Great place to purchase a vehicle also. Never had a problem with service department either as opposed to the dealer in North Branch. Service Manager there is nasty to the customers. Workers were fine but you have to deal with him as your contact. Unacceptable. Will never go there again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Easy to buy there

by thale75 on 09/07/2015

The made it easy to lease my new Chevy Malibu. They helped me pick out the right one with the right payment for me. I would tell all my friends and family to go there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
