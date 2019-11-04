Service at Mora Chev and Buick - with comments concerning North Branch Chev
by 04/11/2019on
Always helpful. Knows you on sight. Workers are friendly and will explain things if asked. Great place to purchase a vehicle also. Never had a problem with service department either as opposed to the dealer in North Branch. Service Manager there is nasty to the customers. Workers were fine but you have to deal with him as your contact. Unacceptable. Will never go there again.
Easy to buy there
by 09/07/2015on
The made it easy to lease my new Chevy Malibu. They helped me pick out the right one with the right payment for me. I would tell all my friends and family to go there.