Kruse Ford Lincoln

1651 E College Dr, Marshall, MN 56258
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Kruse Ford Lincoln

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of 2019 Ford Edge

by ??????? on 12/26/2019

Each person we worked with was very pleasant, knowledgeable and easy to speak with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good deal

by HappyGirl90 on 04/27/2018

They gave my a great deal for my trade-in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love the small town dealer difference

by Forddr911 on 12/09/2017

Went above and beyond to find the right vehicle to fit my budget. They did not pressure me into extra things added to the vehicle extended warranties etc. I wanted what I wanted and they worked with me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
