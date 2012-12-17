Kia of Mankato
Customer Reviews of Kia of Mankato
GOT [non-permissible content removed]!
by 12/17/2012on
So just a warning for those interested in a vehicle from KIA of Mankato. As with anywhere, vehicles are going to have problems. However, Kia of Mankato sold me a car, knowing it had the issues it has, and lied to me, telling me it had no issues. As an experienced car owner, I knew it would have some here or there, because alas, it is a vehicle, but these guys withheld some pretty big information that would have caused me to not get this car. They gave me a 90 day warranty, and said they would fix anything that happened in these 90 days such as little things. But when I called (it has only been 60 days) they told me there is nothing they can do about it and would only help me if I paid them to fix it. So much for a warranty huh ? Apparently their "policy changes" that took place after my purchase voided my warranty. The three men I talked to were extremely rude, and more or less told me they have my money so its my problem now, not theirs. He then hung up on me, even though I was still talking. I was very polite and was just trying to figure this out. If I am paying 9 grand for a car, I would expect some answers, but apparently I can get them anywhere BUT Kia. Just thought I would heed a warning to anyone trying to look into a car there. Tried to post a review on their facebook and site, but they only keep the good ones and delete all the bads ones, apparently there are MANY bad ones as I received over 50 messages from people Kia have [non-permissible content removed], before they deleted my comment. Good job Kia, good job. I was also promised many things on an IOU such as new tires, an oil change, a good clean inside and out, because they "didnt have time" but since they "changed policies" I dont get any of that now. I over paid for this car come to find out by 2 grand, and now I need to stick 2000 + bucks in repairs. KIA IS HORRIBLE, DONT GO THERE!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Top Notch!
by 06/06/2012on
We were looking for an affordably priced, fuel efficient car that had the style and comfort we needed. We visited all the local dealerships and researched many vehicle rating sites to also compare vehicles in multiple categories. The decision was down to two car manufacturers and KIA was one of them. The sales staff at KIA (Matt and Matt) helped us in making this important decision an easy one and the KIA Forte Sedan EX was our decision. We are super pleased with our new car and our excellent warranty!! I would recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incredible service, friendly staff - great experience from start to finish!
by 04/04/2012on
This dealership went above and beyond to help me out after a credit situation I was left with following a divorce and the death of my daughter. I wanted to trade in my 2004 Dodge Stratus, which had given me five years of driving pleasure (no problems at all) and get a newer vehicle with fewer miles on it and hopefully some dealer warranty. Not only did they find a far lower interest rate - with a major bank - than I had been offered anywhere else between Minneapolis and Mason City, they worked for two hours to lower it even more! I left the same day driving a 2011 Chevy Malibu which not only fulfilled all my needs but actually exceeded them by far. I love my new car - it has under 30,000 miles on the clock and will serve us beautifully for many years. I was so impressed with the friendliness, service and willingness to really try to work with me. Every single member of staff at the establishment was fantastic - they even entertained my energetic two year old daughter while I took the car for a test drive. In short, recommended for all. Very impressed with everything about this dealership and would go back there in a heartbeat. I even brought them freshly baked cookies the next day for being such incredible stars!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A1 Experience
by 02/07/2012on
Kia of Mankato is a fantastic auto dealer. They had a great selection of used cars and they were able to get us financed right there with an outstanding loan rate. I ended up purchasing a car from them. It was nice to see such an honest auto dealer right here in Mankato. We give praise to a job well done and we will definitely refer people we know to them......:)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
An Experience
by 01/29/2012on
We purchased a used car from Kia of Mankato. We ran into some problems with getting some things that were promised to us, but in the end they followed through and provided us with the items they promised. We love the car we purchased from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Used Car
by 01/29/2012on
We purchased a used Toyota, which we do really like, from Kia of Mankato We had some items due us on the IOU, that we had some difficulties getting taken care of, but in the end our salesperson came through to make sure we were happy. We are satisfied & enjoying our new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Car salesperson sinks her own sale
by 10/10/2011on
We would never recommend Mankato Kia to anyone! From the moment my husband arrived it became clear that he would be dealing with a very unprofessional sales person and that they were "targeting" him as far as matching up a female sales person with a young male potential buyer. After being assessed first by the sales manager, out comes Ms. Saleswoman in her low cut blouse and all ready to make a deal. We had done a lot of research on the KIA Sorento prior to my husband going to the dealership & knew that if the vehicle drove nice and the dealership could come down in price that we would probably be purchasing a vehicle that day. The saleswoman did not offer all of the KIA incentives available and failed to mention the dealership incentive of a trip for two Las Vegas. After doing the typical waste of time going back to the sales manager came back with a bottom line price on a Sorento that was nowhere near what we knew they could come down on, so my husband left. After that he received probably a half dozen follow up emails wherein the saleswoman kept talking about how honest and straightforward but did very little as far as trying to negotiate us back into the dealership with a better deal on the Sorento. We ultimately went to St. Cloud Kia, dealt with a salesperson who offered all the incentives available to us, went to his sales mgr and came back with a price that was below the "bottom line" price of Mankato KIA. He did do the typical sales person "what kind of monthly pymnt you looking to get into" lingo, but as soon as we made it clear that we were only interested in the bottom line amount that we would be paying for the vehicle, he came back with an even better deal he originally brought to us. After we purchased the KIA from St. Cloud my husband received another email from the Mankato saleswoman and he let her know that we had purchased a vehicle from St. Cloud & explained why we went with them instead of Mankato. He got back an email that was the equivalent of a grown up hissy fit. The woman berated him for not giving her a chance to match St. Cloud's deal, and letting him know that she felt her honest & helpful approach backfired on her. The email was way over the top and very unprofessional. I would never recommend this dealership to anyone ~ they employ the typical car salesman tactics to an unheard of degree.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst car buying experience ever!!
by 04/13/2011on
My family and I purchased a vehicle last year from this dealership and had an awful experience!! But when we went to see about upgrading to something bigger this year we decided to give it one more try due to the fact that we needed to get the kia owner loyalty to get out of our current car loan. Which was the first red flag after purchase because we were supposed to have gotten a great deal!!. Dont think so!! Now this time around all they did was waste time making empty promises about fitting into our budget and getting us a good deal!!. Well lo and behold came to crunch time and they weren't willing to go the extra mile to get us a good deal!. So we went elsewhere and had a terrific experience and got a brand new vehicle!!. I will never go back to the dealership because of the way they treat customers and their high pressure sales tactics!! somethings wrong if they need to use that!!! If you dont want to feel pressured into buying then this is not the dealership for you!!. I would not recommend going to this dealership to anyone!!. Just Awful!!! All they had to do was be kind and give us the time of day and actually try to get us the deal we deserved and they couldn't do that!! so I will never be going back to this dealership!! Take my advice, drive the extra 50 miles and go to another Kia dealer!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No