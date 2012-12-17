1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We would never recommend Mankato Kia to anyone! From the moment my husband arrived it became clear that he would be dealing with a very unprofessional sales person and that they were "targeting" him as far as matching up a female sales person with a young male potential buyer. After being assessed first by the sales manager, out comes Ms. Saleswoman in her low cut blouse and all ready to make a deal. We had done a lot of research on the KIA Sorento prior to my husband going to the dealership & knew that if the vehicle drove nice and the dealership could come down in price that we would probably be purchasing a vehicle that day. The saleswoman did not offer all of the KIA incentives available and failed to mention the dealership incentive of a trip for two Las Vegas. After doing the typical waste of time going back to the sales manager came back with a bottom line price on a Sorento that was nowhere near what we knew they could come down on, so my husband left. After that he received probably a half dozen follow up emails wherein the saleswoman kept talking about how honest and straightforward but did very little as far as trying to negotiate us back into the dealership with a better deal on the Sorento. We ultimately went to St. Cloud Kia, dealt with a salesperson who offered all the incentives available to us, went to his sales mgr and came back with a price that was below the "bottom line" price of Mankato KIA. He did do the typical sales person "what kind of monthly pymnt you looking to get into" lingo, but as soon as we made it clear that we were only interested in the bottom line amount that we would be paying for the vehicle, he came back with an even better deal he originally brought to us. After we purchased the KIA from St. Cloud my husband received another email from the Mankato saleswoman and he let her know that we had purchased a vehicle from St. Cloud & explained why we went with them instead of Mankato. He got back an email that was the equivalent of a grown up hissy fit. The woman berated him for not giving her a chance to match St. Cloud's deal, and letting him know that she felt her honest & helpful approach backfired on her. The email was way over the top and very unprofessional. I would never recommend this dealership to anyone ~ they employ the typical car salesman tactics to an unheard of degree. Read more