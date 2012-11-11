Skip to main content
1470 50th St E, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
If you have all day go here

by soulbuyer on 11/11/2012

Looking for a kia soul and was met at the door instantly, then began the ordeal- check this/that, asked for bottom line price and never did get one. Don't have days to waste looking for a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good on pricing

by gatorinmn on 05/07/2012

Leased a 2011 Murano SL AWD from the dealership in February 2011. I emailed every Nissan dealership in the Twin Cities and visited several of them. BY FAR, Luther gave me the most for my trade in and the best price on the Murano. They were very responsive to emails and spelled out everything in the financing. The only negative I would give this dealership is with respect to the physical condition of the sales floor. It is very cramped and dated, and most of the sales people are using desks in an open area where everything you're discussing can be overheard; no privacy at all. That said, perhaps they are skimping on the building in order to be most competitive on pricing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
