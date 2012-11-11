4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Leased a 2011 Murano SL AWD from the dealership in February 2011. I emailed every Nissan dealership in the Twin Cities and visited several of them. BY FAR, Luther gave me the most for my trade in and the best price on the Murano. They were very responsive to emails and spelled out everything in the financing. The only negative I would give this dealership is with respect to the physical condition of the sales floor. It is very cramped and dated, and most of the sales people are using desks in an open area where everything you're discussing can be overheard; no privacy at all. That said, perhaps they are skimping on the building in order to be most competitive on pricing. Read more