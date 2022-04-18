1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had a very poor experience at this dealership. I reserved a new Highlander and the lead time was about 2 months. The plan was to finance the vehicle. The day the vehicle arrived, the sales person (Peter Ihle) told me that I had to pay cash and couldn't finance. He said either wire them cash from my bank or he will cancel the sale and refund my deposit. He said I couldn't finance since I was out of state and they couldn't title the vehicle because of my states rules. I spoke with my state and found out there was a way to title the vehicle and the dealership just wouldn't. The sales manager (Greg G.) then said that since they couldn't title the vehicle they wouldn't accept a check from my bank because they said the bank would come after them if I didn't title the vehicle properly. After conferring with my bank we called Greg G. and told him the bank would come after me, not the dealership. Greg G. then changed his story and said they can't accept checks from banks because they're unsafe and can be canceled. I argued with Greg/Peter for about a week and finally escalated to the GM who said of course we accept bank checks and there was no titling issue. Overall I had a very poor experience and wasted many hours arguing over a very simply and straight forward transaction. Read more