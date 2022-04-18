Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Inver Grove Toyota

Inver Grove Toyota

Inver Grove Toyota
Visit dealer’s website 
1037 50th St E, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Call Dealer
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Inver Grove Toyota

3.7
Overall Rating
3.67 out of 5 stars(35)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fanatical about the customer

by Keehun on 04/18/2022

Bryan and the sales team at Inver Grove Toyota is top notch. They were very easy to talk with and responded quickly to my questions over email. While they did offer me financing, accessories, and other addons, they did not try to push them once I declined. They also did not try to pull any tricks on me or deceive me in any way, and they actually went above and beyond to make my experience very pleasant. I will definitely be back when I am looking for another Toyota in the future!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
35 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fanatical about the customer

by Keehun on 04/18/2022

Bryan and the sales team at Inver Grove Toyota is top notch. They were very easy to talk with and responded quickly to my questions over email. While they did offer me financing, accessories, and other addons, they did not try to push them once I declined. They also did not try to pull any tricks on me or deceive me in any way, and they actually went above and beyond to make my experience very pleasant. I will definitely be back when I am looking for another Toyota in the future!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Vehicles Paired a Great Team!

by Brian M on 03/04/2022

I highly recommend Inver Grove Toyota. After years of service, my experience has been that everyone is enjoyable to work with, from the Sales & Finance teams to the Service Department. Consider yourself lucky if you get to work with Perry S. He is friendly, knowledgeable, and a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tried to strong arm me to pay cash after I waited 2 months for vehicle

by titanwinsupabowl on 10/07/2021

I had a very poor experience at this dealership. I reserved a new Highlander and the lead time was about 2 months. The plan was to finance the vehicle. The day the vehicle arrived, the sales person (Peter Ihle) told me that I had to pay cash and couldn't finance. He said either wire them cash from my bank or he will cancel the sale and refund my deposit. He said I couldn't finance since I was out of state and they couldn't title the vehicle because of my states rules. I spoke with my state and found out there was a way to title the vehicle and the dealership just wouldn't. The sales manager (Greg G.) then said that since they couldn't title the vehicle they wouldn't accept a check from my bank because they said the bank would come after them if I didn't title the vehicle properly. After conferring with my bank we called Greg G. and told him the bank would come after me, not the dealership. Greg G. then changed his story and said they can't accept checks from banks because they're unsafe and can be canceled. I argued with Greg/Peter for about a week and finally escalated to the GM who said of course we accept bank checks and there was no titling issue. Overall I had a very poor experience and wasted many hours arguing over a very simply and straight forward transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Return Customer

by Brandon on 02/28/2021

Patrick Albien is a stand up guy that always goes the extra mile. Once you work with Patrick on a purchase you will know why customers return to him. He is honest, upfront and more than willing to work out a deal resulting in you being pleased without feeling taken advantage of. Todays purchase exceeded my expectations yet again. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Grateful for a low stress experience, thanks to Lindsay Wagner

by Hannah on 02/22/2021

I was overwhelmed by the process of deciding what car we should buy, finding it, and knowing what we should be paying for it. Lindsay was so patient with our many calls and questions, she was quick to respond with helpful answers, transparent about pricing information and all around helpful!  She found us the car we decided on, and got us a great price! All the way along, we felt like she was *working for us*! Thank you, Lindsay!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Worse Service

by viv on 05/20/2020

This is worse service center, I have been this couple of times for oil change of my car, as I shows their offer, still they consider higher rates for oil change. recently I went for oil change, and serive guy did bad job and broke it, oil was leaking down my car, I have inform them so they asked me to visit again, and then they said there is no engine oil leak.then later told me to change OIL PAN it will cost $750 plus but they suggest me other leakage and it cost me more than $2300. total cost more than $3000+, it's thief dealer and service center. I told them its because serivce guy broke something and they need to fix this, but the guy just said sorry it's appology but no fixing. Do we need to change oil ourself or visit thief dealer who charge for oil change plus break cars to get our money.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional and Beyond the Expected

by Manuel on 10/18/2019

Brought my new Highlander in after a minor incident. Technician named Tyler Collins was calm, helpful, considerate, and a real professional. Worked on our behalf to make process fast and easy. I would say it was the best experience one could have considering the circumstances. I will always bring my business there and recommend them to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service at Inver Grove Toyota

by Fr40 on 07/29/2019

I have always had excellent service at Inver Grove Toyota and have found them to be great for tires too. Competitive tire pricing, road hazard warranty and free tire rotations along with service and multi-point checkups all in one place.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

mistake made

by whatever on 07/08/2019

due to the fact that the service wrote down a wrong # for me, I was not informed that there was a significant leak and that a part needed to be ordered for the repair. Fortunately I read the printed receipt/report and since I was planning on a road trip I needed to get it repaired. Khiry took the time to read all the info, double check what had to be ordered and dealt with the parts person to get it ordered and set up a new appointment. I have two vehicles that I always have serviced here, this is the first time such a screw-up....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Lexus

by Melissa on 06/12/2019

Mike T from the service department has excellent customer service. He explained what my car needed and why and went above and beyond my expectations in the matter!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Prius battery

by Marie on 06/04/2019

Jill was very helpful throughout the process. Her initial quote was a little high, so in the end I was able to add cabin filters and she found a coupon for me as well. The total was less than I expected and the service was fast and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terrible customer service and dishonest

by Disappointed on 06/03/2019

I would not recommend buying a vehicle from Inver Grove Toyota. I specifically asked to purchase a non-smokers used vehicle. The car I purchased smelled of second hand smoke when the detailing scent wore off. The dealership provided terrible customers service in rectifying the situation.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you Lindsay

by Fishtaxi on 05/07/2019

Lindsay helped me buy the only car I could afford for my son

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wonderful Service

by Wonderfulservice on 02/19/2019

I’ve been coming to this location since I moved to MN in the summer of ‘17. Everyone has been super helpful and nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Fuad on 01/24/2019

Mike did an excellent job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tire fixed

by Barb on 01/16/2019

Amy Frisch Coordinated the work with service team..highly recommend inver grove toyota. I was on my way and safe on the road in about 20 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new Rav4 And Darin at InverGrove Toyota

by twinsfan2 on 06/05/2018

I love my new Rav4! Darin at InverGrove Toyota did an excellent job helping me choose my car with 4 wheel drive.Also he spent a lot of time showing me all the new details of my car. He even put my cell phone in the car and helped me put in my three favorite people I call!.I would highly recommend the Rav4 and I recommend Darin to help you answer your questions. You will be happy!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service!

by Jane_White on 04/03/2018

In the 7 years I have been visiting Inver Grove Toyota for service on my hybrids, I have always been treated with respect and a thorough report on the work done and/or needed. This has kept my maintenance a repair costs very low. Love it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service...

by jetmech on 09/29/2017

Had a recall on our '13 Sienna's sliding doors, and had them do that, an oil leak repair, install new brakes, tires, and do an alignment...all reasonably-priced, done well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Scheduled Service

by Mammyp1 on 09/15/2017

I purchased my Camry in 2004 from this dealership and have taken it there for service ever since. I have always been treated with nothing but kindness and respect. The work is always done to expectation and if its not, they make it right. They are awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great cars, great dealership

by howfan1234 on 09/14/2017

Our fourth time purchasing from Inver Grove Toyota and it has been a pleasure every time. Friendly helpful dealers, good selection, no hassle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
427 cars in stock
251 new105 used71 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

When you are in need of a new vehicle or need to service your older model, there is no need to dread the dealership. At Inver Grove Toyota, we have worked hard through years of customer service and care to provide great services and experiences to ensure total satisfaction for you, our guests. As your area leader in new, pre-owned, and certified Toyota vehicles, we work hard to understand your individual needs. That effort has paid off with smiles and returning business from our loyal customers.

We pride ourselves in offering you a refreshing take on buying a New Toyota or Pre-Owned vehicle. Whatever your family needs are, most likely you'll find that perfect vehicle that meets or exceeds your expectations.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

What shoppers are searching for