Inver Grove Honda
Customer Reviews of Inver Grove Honda
Great experience!
by 03/14/2022on
A painless and very positive experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 03/14/2022on
A painless and very positive experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super experience with Jason Paciorek!!
by 12/03/2021on
I worked with Jason and had an easy, smooth and comfortable experience. I bought a vehicle right away. They set up an appt right away to install a remote starter (necessary for MN). They gave me a loaner car to use the day of the installation and it was great!!! I highly recommend this dealership and Jason!!
Bad Dealer!
by 09/01/2016on
The first thing I asked for when I walked in was Manual Trans Hybrid. My Sales man told me immediately told me no such thing existed, and I believed him. He then proceeded to sell me a CR-Z which I loved. I later found out that my particular car is the ONLY vehicle that has a Manual Trans Hybrid combo available. It was more important for the sales man to sell me the car he wanted to sell me than to sell me the car I wanted. Because of this experience I will never shop Honda again. It's been almost a year since I bought my car and I'm still pissed every time I get in my car. It Is INFURIATING, as this is the car I will be driving for the next 10 years of my LIFE! ITS NOT EASY TO RETURN A CAR YOU ALREADY PUT MILES ON! I will continue to post negative reviews everywhere because my dealer didn't even bother to contact me after I submitted my survey regarding my experience. In the mean time Buerkle Honda has been servicing my vehicle and they have been great! P.S. there was damage to my floor liner underneath my floor mat and my claim for repair was denied...because the damage appeared to come from someone scraping their shoes. I agree with their diagnosis of how the damage came to be but why in the world would that be relevant when I purchased a Brand New Car... it shouldn't come with any damage period. Inver Grove Honda if your reading this you know exactly who I am. I am considering swapping my current new transmission for a manual transmission and if you would like to split the cost I would be happy to leave positive reviews for you.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
our experience on 09/01/2014
by 09/04/2014on
my son and I stopped in to this dealership on Monday Sept 1st and knowing it was a holiday we were prepared for a long afternoon if we found one of the four I found on line days earlier. well it turned out two of the four were sold and we took one on my list for a drive and when we asked about the other on my list, it had a sold sign on it. We were not happy to hear that, but the salesman Steven P. told us he would see if we could still test drive it and if we really liked it he would go further to see if we could buy it. well turns out the car passed our test drive and we returned real excited to see if we could purchase. Steven P. went to his boss and credit manager who are Sean H. and Scott H. and they together decided they would let us buy the car, they jumped thru hoops to let us get the car, We felt like royality, really! thanks again to all of you gentleman for all your efforts and letting us drive out of the lot a happy family. Brian and Diane Heaton.
ASBSOLUTELY WORST dealer, by far.
by 08/12/2014on
We stopped by to see and test drive a car that their website shows they have in the inventory. They were busy because it was Saturday, understandably. However, we've been kept waiting while sales folks appeared to be available and were chatting around casually. I had to go to the secretary a few times to request some attention. Finally, they send us a salesman (named Al) who denied that they have the vehicle in stock (he said it was sold a couple of days ago), he also claimed that there were no other similar vehicles either. As we were walking out the door we saw the car parked literally in front of the door (yes, still available and there were plenty of similar vehicles available too). We went back to talk to the guy but he wasn't available, after another round of waiting we were given another salesman who appeared to be in a hurry and was in no mood to answer questions. He hurried through his speeches about the basics of the car and when we asked for a test drive he went in send us, yet, a 3rd guy who's apparently a new employee and has absolutely no clue about the vehicle or the line. I understand the dealership being busy (no different than the other dealers we visited in the area on the same day) but it was very disappointing not to be able to meet a single salesperson (out of 3) who is knowledgeable. More importantly, it was very disturbing to not find a single staff who remotely seemed to care. They seem way too busy to care for a stupid customer like me. I hope my experience was an exception but I will gladly recommend this dealership to all my enemies. Absolutely terrible experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best Sales Staff in town!!
by 07/24/2012on
I recently Purchased a new vehicle from this dealership and received great service from everyone I as dealing with, especially Jermaine Schulte. He went above and beyond to find me the right vehicle for my family. I would recommend this dealership to anyone and when you go, ask for Jermaine and he will get you taken care of!! Thanks again!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Honda dealer around
by 05/07/2012on
I have purchased two vehicle from IGH, a CR-V and a Pilot. In both transactions, the sales staff was incredibly friendly and knowledgeable, and they offered me the best pricing of any of the dealers in the area. No pressure, no goofy sales pitches, no "Let me talk to my sales manager and I'll be back soon." Just straightforward pricing and no gamesmanship. The dealership itself is in a relatively new building, with WiFi, individual televisions, and a great service area. Location is easy to get to. I can't recommend Inver Grove Honda more highly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience
by 09/13/2011on
After a bait-and-switch game at Hopkins Honda, and a high pitch close at Richfield-Bloominton Honda, and reading an article in the Star Tribune about a dealer based profit-loss lawsuit from Walser, I called Inver Grove Honda. My experience there was straightforward, efficient, and honest. Their quoted monthly payment was reduced by over 40 dollars over other dealerships. Salesperson Julye Davidson was wonderful. She found my first color request some 100+ miles away, no problem for sales manager Radar to shag drivers to deliver the car. It was actually fun to buy a car from Inver Grove, an oasis amid the dearth of genuine plain talk. The owner has been in the business for five years and has been able to maintain a steller reputation. I could not be happier. I will go straight to Inver next car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best buying experience in the metro!
by 03/22/2011on
I would highly recommend Julye Davidson to help with your Honda search. She did everything she could to ensure we got smoky topaz Odyssey EX-L within our tight timeline. Julye and Radar, the sales manager, gave us the most competitive pricing in the region in a straight forward fashion and Scott in finance patiently explained contract details and made signing simple. No pressure. No tricks. Their inventory is extensive and showroom was clean and comfortable. They even took turns babysitting our two little ones in their kid room so we could get the deal done (although they may not want that advertised). :) I cannot say enough positive things about Inver Grove Honda. They are definitely the best dealership I've found.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unattentive service manager
by 08/13/2009on
Service manager seems very uninterested in finding a solution or working with the customer. During our test drive, he rarely spoke, did not answer questions and at the end only said everything was normal. I made suggestions and asked if he could check certain components. He just brushed them off and didn't even answer. After saying everything was normal and it was characteristics of the vehicle, he just walked away leaving me with the service advisor. No other suggestions.