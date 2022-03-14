1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We stopped by to see and test drive a car that their website shows they have in the inventory. They were busy because it was Saturday, understandably. However, we've been kept waiting while sales folks appeared to be available and were chatting around casually. I had to go to the secretary a few times to request some attention. Finally, they send us a salesman (named Al) who denied that they have the vehicle in stock (he said it was sold a couple of days ago), he also claimed that there were no other similar vehicles either. As we were walking out the door we saw the car parked literally in front of the door (yes, still available and there were plenty of similar vehicles available too). We went back to talk to the guy but he wasn't available, after another round of waiting we were given another salesman who appeared to be in a hurry and was in no mood to answer questions. He hurried through his speeches about the basics of the car and when we asked for a test drive he went in send us, yet, a 3rd guy who's apparently a new employee and has absolutely no clue about the vehicle or the line. I understand the dealership being busy (no different than the other dealers we visited in the area on the same day) but it was very disappointing not to be able to meet a single salesperson (out of 3) who is knowledgeable. More importantly, it was very disturbing to not find a single staff who remotely seemed to care. They seem way too busy to care for a stupid customer like me. I hope my experience was an exception but I will gladly recommend this dealership to all my enemies. Absolutely terrible experience. Read more