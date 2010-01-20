Luther Kia
Customer Reviews of Luther Kia
I bought a user car from Luther
by 01/20/2010on
I worked with J.P. Liesenfeld and he was very friendly and helpful. I got pre-qualified for a loan from my credit union so I don't know anything about how their credit process works. I had a problem with the car right away and I thought Oh Boy, this is going to be a big headache, but Luther fixed it without any problems as well as fixing a chip in the windshield and some minor body work like JP promised they would when I bought it. I have not had any problems with the car since. I'm very pleased with it. I am always able to get a loaner car from them when my car is in for routine service. The service team is great, always ready to take it at the appointment time and always doing good work (and they give it back clean!!!!) I also like the fact that they check all the basic and give you the report about tires, brakes, etc. I've never been pressured to get other work done when I've taken it in for service. I'm very happy with the customer service I've received from Luther Nissan Kia.
Luther Nissan Kia uses deceptive sals practices, lies about financing
by 12/23/2009on
Luther Nissan Kia runs has TV and radio ads in the area that tout the liberal nature of their financing. My credit is weak but improving, but their ads say they help these people specifically, so I was confident I'd be able to buy a the car I want there. It would be my first NEW car. Upon getting a call from and speaking with one of their their Sales Reps, JP Liesenfeld, he unequivocally tells me on the phone that credit "will be no problem." Based on the fact that his call comes after I had already submitted a credit "pre-approval" using an online form, I believe him. He says specifically, "when I started here at 21, I had the worst credit in America, and they were still able to get me approved. If they could approve me, they can approve ANYBODY." That sounds pretty encouraging to me, and I start to get hopeful. In the next few days, I received three phone calls and three e-mails from Mr. Liesenfeld, all following up on my purchasing intentions. He was pleasant, filled me in on financing incentives, offered me resources concerning the specific vehicle I'd expressed an interest in, and made small talk about a recent snowstorm. Then, I got a letter from the dealership refusing financing. I sent two follow-up e-mails to Mr. Liesenfeld, who was so VERY eager to stay in contact previously, for the purpose of asking about my options. To date, I have not gotten a response. I understand that sales are subject to credit approval, but I feel I was genuinely misled both by forms called "credit pre-approval" on the website, their ads boasting of painless credit, as well as Sales Rep JP Liesenfeld's assurance that credit would not be a problem. I have the funds to buy a car and even put down a 10% down payment, but am frustrated that I am being refused both the opportunity to buy, and the courtesy of a follow-up response after being sold a bill of goods on an over-eager sales pitch (as well as ads) that contained significantly misleading information regarding the company's financing practices. I submitted a complaint to the area Better Business Bureau, which was utterly ineffectual. Following up with them produced ZERO response, save a notification on the complaint file saying the matter is "Closed." This is news to me, as nobody ever contacted me from either the BBB, or the dealership to explain or apologize. I'm not personally looking for anything in restitution from Luther Nissan Kia. I simply object to their deceptive sales practices, TV/radio ads, and referral of online forms as being "credit pre-approval." As well, I find their complete "hot-potato" dropping of potential customers whom their sales representatives seemed VERY eager to maintain contact with right up to the point that the seemingly-promised credit approvals do not materialize to be extremely unprofessional. I am not idealistic, nor unrealistic. I just think it's poor, discourteous business practice to mislead people, and then completely cut off all contact once they stop seeing "walking dollar signs" where there are actual human beings instead.
Don't Waste Your Time
by 09/04/2009on
We went there because of their ads for a job and a dollar down gets you approved. They weren't able to get us financed, they don't return calls and were extremely rude in person. Was a very bad experience. My brother got the same response when he went in and he has perfect credit but wasn't looking for a new car and couldn't even get a sales person to assist him.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Great experience at Luther Nissan
by 01/18/2009on
I shopped for new hatchback online and I narrowed it down to the Nissan Versa and Honda Fit. I sent out requests for quotes and Raleigh was was the first to respond. He gave me alot of information on the vehicle along with pricing. I set an appointment with Raleigh because he offered me the best price. When I showed up at Luther Nissan, Raleigh was with another customer but he had the Versa we spoke about pulled up for me. His manager Mike helped me and took me on a test drive. He was very knowledgeable. When we sat down i was worried we were going to have to negotiate because Raleigh wasn't there, but the pricing was the same as discussed. when I signed the paperwork, Eric (i think)was very nice and not pushy. Raleigh was able to show me all of the controls before I left and even set my Bluetooth. I will recommend Luther to anyone who is shopping for a car.
Horrible experience with Used Car Manager - Rich Spah
by 11/13/2008on
Yesterday I went into the dealership after seeing a car on the website and was very impressed by the car and the car salesman; he was extremely friendly, personable, and very genuine. I met with the finance guy and was able to obtain a fairly good finance package. I was ready to seal the deal. However, being the cautious person that I am, I wanted a second opinion before signing any type of papers. This evening, I asked both my brother and mother to take a look at the car and thus, I returned to the dealership. While inspecting the car, my brother noticed a crack in the bumper - on the under side; he also noticed that the hood was slightly mis-aligned. It was obvious that the car had been in some sort of accident or hit. The friendly salesperson asked the used car manager - Rich Spah - to take look at the car. When Rich saw the car and inspected the car, he was extremely rude and disrespectful. Although the evidence was clear that this car did not have a totally clean history, the used car manager was in total denial. His attitude was pretty much "if we weren't serious about the car, then we should not be wasting his time." The irony, though, was that we were serious about the car..(...and thus, my return to the dealership)...and why was he trying to sell me a damaged car? At one point, he turned and literally walked away from the discussion. I was so turned off by Rich's attitude that I told the salesperson that I am sorry and will not be able to buy a car from him tonight. I am a highly educated Asian woman and my initial reaction was, if this is how Rich treated me, I wonder how he will treat a customer that doesn't speak perfect English or a customer that doesn't wear the right type of clothes or a customer that doesn't look like him. Do not waste your money at this dealership; Do not waste your time with such a disrespectful business. I feel for the friendly salesperson. His commission and pay was compromised by such an ill-considerate and insolent boss!!
fred ruedy
by 05/15/2008on
We bought a KIA Optima today. Our salesman was the Internet manager Mike Young. What a pleasure to due business with such a fine salesman. I only hope our vehicle will be as good a value as was our experience with Mike. Fred/June
1 Comments