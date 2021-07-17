Luther Hopkins Honda
Customer Reviews of Luther Hopkins Honda
Don't buy As-Is
by 07/17/2021on
Don't buy As-Is from Luther Honda. Bought an "as-is" 2009 subaru outback on June 7 from Luther Hopkins Honda for ~10K. Luther said they had replaced the clutch assembly. It lasted 6 days. On June 13, on a day trip to Duluth, the clutch broke. Towed it to be fixed for ~$2k. The clutch - removed and replaced - was cracked and bent. The lesson here is: if you want an as is purchase for a car that will drive for exactly 6 days, whereupon you will be faced with being stranded by the side of the road, facing some very expensive fixes and towing, then Luther Honda is for you! I can speak from experience that they will give you a car with fixes that will last exactly six days.
Friendly, Helpful
by 10/09/2018on
My first contact with Philip was over the phone and he was friendly and accommodating when I had to change the time that we were going to meet. Upon arrival at the dealership, he had already brought the car I was interested in up to the front of the building. He went over all of the car's bells and whistles and explained how several of them worked. Allowed for a complete test drive. Helpful in filling out the paperwork and application for financial assistance. I would most certainly recommend Philip and this dealership to any of my friends if they are looking to buy a vehicle. ALSO, would like to add that Matt in finance bent over backwards (not literally because his back was very sore that day LOL), to find just the right financing and at very nice terms. Thank you to both of them for a very enjoyable experience. Cynthia Pollari
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Female Buyers Beware
by 06/15/2016on
Bought a car there yesterday. The man I was working with in the finance department asked me if I had made a decision "because my husband said so." Horrible experience as a female car buyer.
18 Months Ago
by 06/04/2013on
Buying the Pilot Touring 4WD model just before Christmas was a breeze. I had done my research and knew the car and the salesperson I wanted to buy the car from as his reputation was the best in the Twin Cities and the best within the Luther/Hopkins organization. I took advantage of Honda Financing and the only pressure I had on me was to attend the new car features demo sesh by another member of the New Car Sales team. This is not a high-pressure place to buy a car...people who want to buy come here. I suspect the sales professionals are all very influential and could sell more, but honda makes a great product, they all have one of the best teams. When they offer to get you coffee, they really are just offering you a brew. Go here. Relax. Have fun. 18 months later I am still happy with the crew and value. We own another luxury SUV built by another Japanese organization...The Pilot that Hopkins Honda sold me was a better deal and a better value and my only wish was that I would have purchased both SUVs from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 08/25/2012on
We had a great experience purchasing a new car at this dealership. You can expect prompt and straight-forward responses from them. The purchase process is streamlined, which gave us a stress free experience. If you are looking for a new car, ask for Steve Plaunt, who can be trusted for great services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 years of very good services
by 12/20/2011on
I've had my 2006 Honda Civic maintenance and repair (only once to repair a windshield wiper computer problem) and have had a very good experience. The only issue I ever had was when of one of the advisors said I needs tires when in my opinion I didn't. I use my tires longer then what the recommended change is and it is more of a personal preference than anything. I've had great experience with all the other advisors and other than the one little thing I mentioned above, I would rate the service at Hopkins Honda as Excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Avoid! POOR Customer Service
by 11/05/2011on
If you are looking for both quality and great customer service, look elsewhere. The quality of work has been average, but customer service is horrible. The lack of professionalism and integrity is minimal at best. From my experiences with Hopkins Honda, the largest issue is poor customer service. They do not greet you in a timely manner with servicing, are not reasonably priced for standard maintenance, lack professionalism in communication and in my experience used ignorant and disrespectful language with a customer. I would like to stress that I have not experienced quality issues but was embarrassed for them with the lack of respect for customers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Accord Lease
by 11/02/2011on
I leased a new Accord sedan from Hopkins Honda. The process was quick and easy and the staff were friendly and informative. I never felt lost or confused because they explained everything as we went along. The car was beautifully detailed when I took delivery and they took the time to explain all of the car's features and how everything works. I feel like the people there went out of their way to make sure that I was well taken care of, which is why I returned two weeks later to lease a second vehicle for my fiance. I highly recommend Luther Hopkins Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 visits and they showed no interest ...could of sold me a car that day
by 08/30/2011on
appreciate non aggressive sales tactics but I was basically ignored after two 15 minute visits. 3rd time the used car guy was going to find a new car sales person for me to talk with ....I left after 15 minutes when no one showed up ..I went to a Chevy dealer and bought a Equinox that day. Much more willing to negotiate and answer my questions, I don't think they ( Luther Honda) have to work at selling cars .... and certainly not didn't seem interested in selling me a CRV ...I was ready to buy! All it would of took was some effort..lots sales people milling about but they all seemed too busy on their computers to be concerned with a potential customer ....kind of weird cause I hate clingy sales people but this experience was totally opposite ...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience!
by 06/02/2011on
Terrific experience purchasing our Honda Fit at Hopkins Honda. It helped immensely to have a price negotiated in advance from Consumer Reports (Costco & Sams have programs too). We took a couple of test drives, then scheduled time with the finance guy. We were in and out in less than an hour, loved that! Manny treated us very well and was a big part of why my experience was so pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Purchase Experience! Best Ever
by 01/08/2011on
We bought an Accord at Hopkins Honda. This was the best experience we have ever had with a dealer in our many years of experience buying several cars. We were surprised how smoothly and quickly the process moved. It was simply easy. The salesperson was kind and helpful. There were no annoying sales pitches, no haggling, and no surprises. The facility is new and upscale looking. They even drive your car into a nice looking meeting area where the salesperson explains everything to you at a table and then shows you with the car itself. It was a nice place and a nice experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Avoid This Dealership At All Costs!!!
by 11/27/2009on
!!!!!!! AVOID THIS DEALERSHIP AT ALL COSTS !!!!!! If you want to be treated like a child, be rushed into a purchase, and given no reassurance when the car you want doesn't start up when you turn the key in the parking lot (mind you, a 2 year old car, 30,000 miles, and 15,000 dollars) then by all means go here. But remember to cut the chain around your ankle they have keeping you there! Went into this place today to check out a 2 year old car. The car was great, drove it around, then i came back to the dealer and tried starting it to check under the hood. The car would not start. The sales guy ended up grabbing a jump for this car (which mind you only had 30,000 miles on it) and jumped the thing. He said he'd have someone take a look at the battery (but obviously there could be more problems than just the battery). He then brought us inside, and started going through paperwork trying to get me to sign my life to this car. Before I signed, I asked if he would show me the CarFax and have the car assessment figured out WHY IT WOULD NOT START and he gave me a snotty look and "hustle talk" as to why I wouldn't hurry up and sign. The guy was ignorant and couldn't answer simple questions about the warranty either. You would think about the car doesn't start and they have to jump it, being a newer car they do their "service checklist with" that there'd be no good explanation why the battery would be DEAD after having been on the lot just a couple of days. Wouldn't you think they'd catch a car with an almost dead battery - IF that was the ACTUAL problem? My intuition tells me there was more to it than that. And wouldn't a sales guy show you the CarFax or ASSURE you the car was being inspected and evaluated after their "trade in inspection checklist" failed when it did not start? NOPE! The sales guy gave no reassurance that the purchase was a good one after that bamboozle - he just called it a "fluke" , the old "[violative content deleted] happens.... but buy the car and sign here 3 minutes after the thing did not start" attitude. Really? When I asked for my keys back to my trade-in his head almost exploded and it felt like he wasn't even going to give them back - then as we told him we were leaving and did not want to waste his time he got extremely defensive. I felt he was keeping my keys to my trade-in so I would waste so much time waiting for him to find out what's wrong with the battery that'd we'd feel obligated - sorry, but we're not idiots. AND THANK GOD FOR THE INTERNET - RESEARCH REVIEWS LIKE THIS BEFORE GOING TO THIS DEALERSHIP - TRY ANY HONDA DEALER EXCEPT GREEDY ONES LIKE LUTHER HOPKINS HONDA [violative content deleted]! !!!!!!! AVOID THIS DEALERSHIP AT ALL COSTS !!!!!!
Can Be Good, Can Be Bad
by 08/12/2009on
I was skeptical about going to Luther Hopkins Honda due to the numerous negative reviews on the internet, but after going to almost every other major Honda dealer in the area, I was left with no choice. I looked at both new and used vehicles. The new car salesperson came off a little rude in the beginning but when I proved I was serious, they were really friendly. There was no pressure. Unfortunately, I began to doubt that the new car was going to work and the rudeness came back again. So I looked at a used vehicle. The used car salesperson I dealt with was very friendly, helpful, and easy to talk to. They wouldn't move on the sticker price but it was fairly priced anyways. I only have two complaints about this experience. I was offered a low trade-in value and the financing and paperwork took forever!!! I would highly recommend getting your own financing unless you want to sit around for 3 days and not even get a good rate. I was able to get my trade-in value up a little bit so that helped. I can't recommend this dealership to anyone but I wouldn't necessarily say to stay away either.
Bad discriminatory sales person
by 04/15/2009on
Went Last night to Hopkins Honda with a friend to buy a new Odyssey after buying my last Accord there 3 years ago. I brought the friend thinking I would need someone else to drive the 2nt car home. The sales person a taller 35-40ish man with a shaved head was the worst sales person I have ever dealt with. I had gotten an internet quote from the dealership and was looking to get the van for maybe $100-200 less hopefully. The sales person was rude from the git go. His offer was $1000 more than the internet quote. When I mentioned this to him he said that this was the best he would do for someone like me and my lifestyle. I'm not sure what he meant by that but it sure sounded discriminatory to me. He then said if I didn't want to buy it for that price to stop wasting his time. It was a Tuesday evening and no other customers were there. I don't know how trying to buy a car that day from a sales person was a waste of time. After buying the van I will own 3 Hondas and will no longer buy or have my car serviced there if this is the way they treat repeat customers.
Trade-in Value
by 12/31/2008on
I bought a 2006 Honda Pilot LX 4X4 with 40K miles for 16K below 17K for their marked up price in Sep08. I went back to them in Dec 08 with an idea of exchanging it for another vehicle. They wanted to give me 11.5k for trade-in value after I just put 1100 miles during these three months. The way I was treated made me believe that they donot want any customer to come back to sell them any car back even for an exchange. The reason I am complaining is that when I asked them about how they work on the trade-in value (during my initial purchase process) they said they look at the condition of the car and they have different tools to calculate that. But when I approached them with the real problem they just want to take it for peanuts. This was a Honda certified. They say that the certification carries no value when we are returning it to the dealer. They just talk opposite of everthing they said during a sale when you are going to trade it in back for any reason. Thanks Reddy A
Honda automobiles: They don't REALLY sell themselves.
by 01/28/2008on
I went to Luther Hopkins Honda 1/21/08 at 12pm intending to trade in a 2006 Civic Hybrid for a new 4WD Element. The way I was treated made me feel utterly unvalued as customer, and a repeat customer at that. I wonder whether the new car sales management, or even the dealership management care about customers at all! At the time I arrived I was the only customer on the floor. Yet, the receptionist had to announce 3 times over the intercom that a customer needed assistance on the new car sales floor before anyone offered to help me. Many minutes passed before anyone appeared. While I waited I saw salespeople seated at desks alone nearby and several people who appeared to be salespeople gathered in the sales manager's office. Two people who seemed to been management approached me at separate times and asked, essentially, what did I want? I said "I'm trying to buy a car". You'd think that would elicit some kind of positive response. Instead: blank stares and mumbles. After waiting FORTY-FIVE minutes I received this from Hopkins Honda: $16,100 trade-in for the same Civic Hybrid (in near new condition) which they sold to us 24 months ago for $23,900. Here's what really makes me mad: only a few days earlier they sold the same used car, same model + color, for $18,500...BUT the car they sold had 55,000 miles, while ours has 31,000, plus ours has the Honda navigation system. I said, to Cindy Whitney the sale consultant, "that's a lot less than the Kelly Blue Book value". Her response: "We don't like the Kelly Blue Book". Funny. The Luther Honda website gave me the Kelly Blue Book link to "value your trade-in" in the first place. The Civic Hybrid is a great, great little car. I would definitely recommend it...as long as you don't have to drive it in icy conditions. Too little weight over the front drive wheels makes it literally undriveable in the icy Minnesota winter conditions we've experienced several weeks this year. That aside, I swear by Honda. Incredible quality, engineering and design. I love Honda. Nevertheless, I caution against Luther Hopkins Honda. Not just because of the experience I've described. I've had this Civic serviced there for 2 years and an Accord 3 years before that. The service was often below average, never better than average.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
