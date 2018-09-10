sales Rating

!!!!!!! AVOID THIS DEALERSHIP AT ALL COSTS !!!!!! If you want to be treated like a child, be rushed into a purchase, and given no reassurance when the car you want doesn't start up when you turn the key in the parking lot (mind you, a 2 year old car, 30,000 miles, and 15,000 dollars) then by all means go here. But remember to cut the chain around your ankle they have keeping you there! Went into this place today to check out a 2 year old car. The car was great, drove it around, then i came back to the dealer and tried starting it to check under the hood. The car would not start. The sales guy ended up grabbing a jump for this car (which mind you only had 30,000 miles on it) and jumped the thing. He said he'd have someone take a look at the battery (but obviously there could be more problems than just the battery). He then brought us inside, and started going through paperwork trying to get me to sign my life to this car. Before I signed, I asked if he would show me the CarFax and have the car assessment figured out WHY IT WOULD NOT START and he gave me a snotty look and "hustle talk" as to why I wouldn't hurry up and sign. The guy was ignorant and couldn't answer simple questions about the warranty either. You would think about the car doesn't start and they have to jump it, being a newer car they do their "service checklist with" that there'd be no good explanation why the battery would be DEAD after having been on the lot just a couple of days. Wouldn't you think they'd catch a car with an almost dead battery - IF that was the ACTUAL problem? My intuition tells me there was more to it than that. And wouldn't a sales guy show you the CarFax or ASSURE you the car was being inspected and evaluated after their "trade in inspection checklist" failed when it did not start? NOPE! The sales guy gave no reassurance that the purchase was a good one after that bamboozle - he just called it a "fluke" , the old "[violative content deleted] happens.... but buy the car and sign here 3 minutes after the thing did not start" attitude. Really? When I asked for my keys back to my trade-in his head almost exploded and it felt like he wasn't even going to give them back - then as we told him we were leaving and did not want to waste his time he got extremely defensive. I felt he was keeping my keys to my trade-in so I would waste so much time waiting for him to find out what's wrong with the battery that'd we'd feel obligated - sorry, but we're not idiots. AND THANK GOD FOR THE INTERNET - RESEARCH REVIEWS LIKE THIS BEFORE GOING TO THIS DEALERSHIP - TRY ANY HONDA DEALER EXCEPT GREEDY ONES LIKE LUTHER HOPKINS HONDA [violative content deleted]! !!!!!!! AVOID THIS DEALERSHIP AT ALL COSTS !!!!!! Read more