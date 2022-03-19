1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I wish I could deal with Sales guy at a different dealership and buy a care from him. Hes great! however the financing guy made a snarky comment over the phone that "WE DONT SELL JUNK" when I asked had anyone driven this specific vehicle as I wasnt keen on driving 30 miles to see it if there was any major issues. Finance guy reassured that "all their vehicles go through extensive mechanic checks and that brakes and rotors had been replaced on this vehicle. So I drive all the way down there, test drive- felt a funny acceleration on the road, popped he hood at the dealership and guess what, Valves bent and knocking, oil dipstick is too clear but full. Engine had been degreased, but not well because when i touched the exiting line on top of manifold near the knocking sound it was full of thickened grease and oil showing pressure building and bleeding. Spoke with manager of dealership who tried to sell me on the vehicle yet again and I had to explain to him that when valves bend, metal shards get dispersed throughout the engine and I would NEVER buy this vehicle and hope nobody else gets tricked into it either. Its been a few days and the vehicle is listed on their website, no price deduction etc. beware this is not an upfront dealership in any way! Read more