Hastings Automotive
Customer Reviews of Hastings Automotive
Sales guy Clayton pretty good-vehicles beware!!!
by 03/19/2022on
I wish I could deal with Sales guy at a different dealership and buy a care from him. Hes great! however the financing guy made a snarky comment over the phone that "WE DONT SELL JUNK" when I asked had anyone driven this specific vehicle as I wasnt keen on driving 30 miles to see it if there was any major issues. Finance guy reassured that "all their vehicles go through extensive mechanic checks and that brakes and rotors had been replaced on this vehicle. So I drive all the way down there, test drive- felt a funny acceleration on the road, popped he hood at the dealership and guess what, Valves bent and knocking, oil dipstick is too clear but full. Engine had been degreased, but not well because when i touched the exiting line on top of manifold near the knocking sound it was full of thickened grease and oil showing pressure building and bleeding. Spoke with manager of dealership who tried to sell me on the vehicle yet again and I had to explain to him that when valves bend, metal shards get dispersed throughout the engine and I would NEVER buy this vehicle and hope nobody else gets tricked into it either. Its been a few days and the vehicle is listed on their website, no price deduction etc. beware this is not an upfront dealership in any way!
Horrible experience will not return sorry
by 07/25/2018on
I've only had my car 7 months. I bought it in Dec. So only tested the heat. Once May came around my AC didnt work. The transmission is leaking and the engine light is already on. After I brought it in to be checked out they're guessing 3,000$ to fix at the least. Just very upsetting.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Edge Customer
by 07/03/2018on
Had an oil chg and tire rotation
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My awesome experience with Daniel Smith
by 05/08/2018on
5 stars all the way!! Had the best experience buying my car today! The sales person Daniel Smith was so honest and curtious. I recommend seeing him to all my friends and family! I will be buying all of my cars from this place from now on. Worth the 45 min drive!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Edge Maintainence
by 04/05/2017on
This dealership is great with getting my car in for maintenance, calling when they have done their "check up" and offering me options to repair/replace what is diagnosed. They call when the vehicle is ready for pick up. Very convenient!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast service and helpful staff!
by 03/31/2016on
I called and was able to get in the same day for an oil change and tire rotation. Everyone is so helpful in the service department. Chris even printed out some options for new tires for me!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great services, clean facility.
by 03/25/2016on
Dropped off vehicle for oil change. Received phone call to advise me of inspection findings. Didn't feel pressured to have suggested work completed, although I did agree to have them go ahead and take care of one of the issues. Was called later to let me know the vehicle was ready to be picked up. Quick and friendly service. I won't hesitate to utilize their services again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great service!
by 11/14/2015on
Chris greets me by name and the service team does an outstanding job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 10/27/2015on
I always have honest, quick and trustworthy service when working with Hastings Ford. I know I'm treated as family when I'm there and feel comfortable leaving when all is said and done. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service! Great people to work with. Would recommend them.
by 10/23/2015on
Just like last Spring when I had my car serviced there. Very pleased! Great service, friendly people and answered all my questions. Excellent! Wouldn't go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly Sales People- No Pressure
by 10/16/2015on
My salesman was very helpful- especially in walking through the technology in my car (SYNC/Navigation/Etc). THANK YOU!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 10/16/2015on
Service was fast. The service writer was friendly and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
maintenance
by 09/22/2015on
I just had the works package done. Everything went fine and I was out of there in an hour. Made appointment on line. That could be a little better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 09/10/2015on
Nice people, they always do a good job, and they listen to my concerns if I have any.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service at Hasting Ford
by 07/11/2015on
Received email from salesman. He was nice and answered all our questions. We were greeted when getting out of our car. Tour of dealership and what is covered on vehicle and warranty. Great Experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick in and out!
by 06/28/2015on
I brought my F150 in for an oil change. The service was great! The staff was courteous and very efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/17/2015on
Was overall a good experience. The staff was willing to do whatever they could to help us leave with a new truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very satisfied customer!
by 05/07/2015on
Everyone at the dealership was very helpful. Sales, finance and management.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Here at Hastings Ford we are committed to serving our customers in a professional manner. We have been locally owned and operated since 1987. We are currently celebrating our 34th year serving Hastings, Cottage Grove, Eastern Inver Grove Heights, Prescott, River Falls, Vermillion, Hampton, Randolph, Cannon Falls, Welch and Farmington communities. We base our business decisions and values on our vision statement.
Vision Statement:
1. Build CARING, LIFE-LONG RELATIONSHIPS with customers, co-workers and the community.
2. Develop ENTHUSIASTIC ADVOCATES for our dealership.
3. Based upon LOYALTY, COMPASSION, INTEGRITY & TRUST (Teamwork).
4. Demonstrate the "Heart of a Servant"
5. ENJOY the journey together!
We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!