Nissan Armada - Recall notice
by 07/17/2020on
The service was exactly what I expected - they fixed my recall notice and answered all my questions. The Nissan dealer I had purchased from was no longer in business, so I choose this location. Will be returning with all issues. May have been different in past - but definitely would go there now.
Hello, anybody home?
by 08/18/2018on
I'm not going to tell Walser-Nissan on how to run their business, but if you have a couple looking at a vehicle (Q50/used) for 5-10 minutes, go out and greet them. We were clearly interested in the car, but surprised that the sales force just stood and watched us. It shouldn't be that difficult to go outside on a sunny day and ask if we had any questions. Instead, we left. I genuinely felt that we were going to buy the car from the looks on the outside. Just turned off from the lack of reception on a car that was located closely to the main building. Yes, I could have gone to them, but was already turned off.
Sorry I switched from Toyota
by 08/14/2018on
Very disappointed. I was told by salesman that the first two years of maintenance on my lease was free. Now they are saying only an oil change. Very deceptive if you ask me. I always lease and my maintenance has always been free with Toyota. I’m very sorry I switched to Nissan. Never again.
Pleasurable car buying!
by 01/14/2018on
What a awesome team. I went in and Carl Haider made it fun and painfree. I love Walser's model and process. Found the perfect vehicle for me. Thanks Carl & Walser, you have a happy customer!
Scheduled Appointment
by 12/02/2017on
I arrived 15 minutes before my scheduled appointment and was told by the rep that my car will be serviced at the appointment time. My car was actually serviced 20 minutes after my appointment time. When I mentioned this to the rep, she just shrugged my complaint off. Walser advertises in the loby that they will respect your time, but they actually do not and my experience is that it is difficult for them to even admit that they do not respect your time.
Terrible Service
by 11/21/2017on
I did not have a great experience at Coon Rapids Nissian. I dropped my car off on a Sunday night. I called the next morning to ask on the status and they told me they would look at it sometime that morning and get back to me. It was about 10 am and I had not heard from them so I called to ask. A man answered the phone and said it would be looked at before 2pm. I call after 2pm and Lori answered the phone. She was completely rude and told me they still had not looked at the car yet. Her attitude and tone of voice was what bothered me. All I wanted was a time frame to know when this would be done so I could plan accordingly. I will not be going back to this dealership for any repairs. I felt the pricing was way overpriced too. Lori told me my brakes were worn down and needed to be replaced. I told them I did not want this repaired right now. I brought my car to my mechanic and they said my brakes still had 10,000 more miles left on them.
Traded in a BMW for a Nissan Murano
by 09/30/2017on
My husband and I just had a fantastic car buying experience with Adam Johnson. He was very calm and patient with us, and performed every aspect of the car buying purchase himself. The price of the vehicle was clearly noted in the windshield, and he was able to get us a quick and reasonable price for our trade in. Typically, we eventually get shuffled onto the finance manager after being approved for a loan, but not this time. Adam took care of this personally. He did everything himself, and offered to give us as much or as little information as we wanted regarding a Nissan Murano. We have purchased countless vehicles during our lifetime, and Coon Rapids Nissan employs an excellent sales associate, ADAM. I highly recommend him to anyone buying a new or used vehicle!
Horroble Experience
by 08/29/2017on
This dealer is horrible, we had the car for just shy of 4 weeks and then they said our financing did not go through, the finance guys here are [non-permissible content removed]. I have filed a complaint with the MN Attorney General, and Ramsey police department. The finance guys lied numerous times. once it is past 10 business days the car is the customers, financing is their issue, they lied about that, they also lied about us having to return the car. Police said it is ours and nothing that they can do except go to court where they would loose. We did turn the car in as we got a much better deal and honest financing from Morries in Brooklyn Park. This place is a fraud and they are going to be exposed by the Attorney General and police for who they truly are. Don't give them your business if you want honest and decency. If you want lies and sleaziness , which is Ramsey police department quote, then this is the place for you.
Great experience!
by 07/31/2017on
We had a wonderful experience purchasing our new car. Wade was very helpful and we will definitely be buying another car from him in the future!
Wade aka leasing master
by 07/31/2017on
One word, Orgasmic! From the very beginning Wade was very attentive, asking me detailed questions to make sure that my every need (in a vehicle ) was met. All jokes aside Wade did a great job listening and getting me the perfect vehicle for my mother in law. I also want to give a shout out to Nick McDonald because signing the paperwork was the climax of my day. lol Thanks Guys, Valerie
2017 Nissan Murano Lease
by 07/03/2017on
Bit of a delayed review due to working two jobs, my mother and I originally went to the Coon Rapids Nissan dealership simply for an oil change on my 2013 Nissan Murano. I was not terribly satisfied with the deal I got from Cornerstone, originally, as my car had a sealing issue on my driver's side headlight that would freeze in the winter (they suggested that it would just "go away" when I first got it. It never did). Then, my battery failed the test before I went to pay for the oil change. Everything was building up all at once, stress and financial wise. Then I began looking into another option, with the help of two very kind and helpful sales personnel: first, Josh Martin. Second, Jacob Hermann- who finished the deal with our newer vehicles. I was able to trade in my 2013 Murano and get a brand new 2017 Murano, on a lease of course. My mother as well. This saved me the trouble of fixing the Murano I had got from Cornerstone and figuring out how to pay for it. Without what was just a humorous suggestion that developed into reality- with the help from Josh Martin and Jacob Hermann, of course, this would have never happened and it makes this dealer worth every visit. -Andrea Kneen
Best car shopping experience
by 06/17/2017on
I went in on Monday afternoon not really sure of what I wanted in a car . Scott Youmans was beyond helpful in helping me find something that fit my needs .He went above and beyond to explain the Nissan Rougue and made sure I was aware of everything this car had to offer . Since I couldn't make a decision that day I agreed to come in that Friday to continue to look, Scott made sure someone was ready for me when I arrived at Nissan . Josh Martin was such great help when I came in on Friday , he never pressured me I to anything , instead he made sure that I left with a car I really loved . There is no words to describe the amazing service I received from both Scott and Josh .
New Nissan Rogue
by 05/13/2017on
We recently leased a new Nissan Rogue with the help of Kegan Taylor and the Sales Managers at Coon Rapids Nissan. I started out looking for a nice used vehicle for my wife who doesn't drive a lot of miles. Kegan listened to my needs and suggested leasing a vehicle which gave me 3 years of factory warranty plus free oil changes. We really felt comfortable at the dealership with no pressure to buy today for some special incentive most dealers try to intimidate you with. I liked the way the staff educated us on the Rogue and took the extra time to show us all the features. I would highly recommend you seek out Kegan Taylor for honest knowledgeable expertise and tell him I sent you.
Great Experience!
by 05/12/2017on
I had a great experience with Coon Rapids Nissan! Wade in sales and Nick in finance did a great job finding me the vehicle and financing I needed. They were great to work with! I love my new Rogue and I will definitely refer my family and friends. Thank you!! Brenda G.
I love my Rogue!!
by 04/11/2017on
I have been searching for a car for a while now to fit my active needs and Josh M. was able to look around and find a forester that was in my price range with everything that I asked for! When I went in to test drive the car, a Nissan Rogue came through that was in my price range as well and I ended up falling for the car. Since Josh was a tad busy the day that I came to look at the cars, Wade G. stepped in and was also there to help with any questions that I had and test drove both cars with me. The next day, I came back and purchased the Rogue! both Josh M and Wade G. were super easy to work with -- I would definitely go back there :)
Fantastic service
by 12/14/2016on
We went looking for a car around closing time on a Friday night, knowing that we expected to get rushed service and annoyance but Josh H Was super great to work with! he was very knowledgeable about the car but yet kept the casual feel with it. He was very relateable and talked openly. Everyone was quick and efficient but not pushy or rushed. And then our car was ready to pick up but the floor mats hadn't come in yet, josh offered to let us still take the car home and then bring the floor mats to our home so we didn't have to drive an hour back the next day...talk about service!! Only thing we thought negatively on the experience was that it seemed when you spend twenty grand on a car that it should not come with an empty tank, but even with that we were very happy with how smoothly the whole process was.
Scott and Kyle are Awesome
by 10/28/2016on
Scott and Kyle were super great in helping my wife and I purchase our new Hyundai Elantra. It was an enjoyable experience and they made the process so much less stressful. Thanks guys for your great service!
Excellent Experience Tyler rocks
by 05/13/2016on
Tyler made my car buying experience so simple. He had a tremendous amount of knowledge on the vehicle that I wanted to purchase. Tyler did not pressure me on buying and gave me lots of options. I can not express enough the great experience that I had with Tyler and the finance manager. Truly a great team and experience.
Great overall service
by 01/14/2016on
My experience at Coon Rapids Nissan was quick straight forward and I have the suv I want. Well, the one my wife wanted, after all it is her new car! As someone looking for a car with questionable credit I assured my self the process would be a headache, but of course it was flawless. Wade somehow, again had the car that suited us, as if he knew we were coming. He even had it running! So, if you're perusing vehicles at Coon Rapids Nissan I encourage you to visit with Wade Gilbertson, I've bought every car I've owned since 2008 from him and will do so as long as he is in the industry. Thanks Wade! And of course Nick was a great help as well!
My 2013 Nissan Altima
by 10/28/2015on
I found Coon Rapids Nissan during a search on CarFax for a used Nissan Altima. They had three available in my price range, meeting my requirements. Called and talked to Tyler Chambers setting up an appointment for the next day. Tyler was great. He listened carefully when I talked about why I was changing vehicles and what I was looking for. He was friendly and knowledgeable. Meeting with Dan Frick and Nick McDonald sealed the deal. Got good trade-in value, friendly service, and consistently good service from all three. Love my new car and I would recommend this dealership.
Great buying experience!
by 07/29/2015on
Scott Youmans found the perfect vehicle for me - love my 2011 Nissan Murano. I received a very fair trade in value for my Rogue which I also loved, but it was time for something a little bit bigger. Scott was very helpful in explaining the available add-ons that the Dealership offers including their lifetime powertrain and wrap warranties and other protection packages so that I could decide which would be best for my needs. He was very patient with questions about features on the car and was knowledgeable about setting them up. I would definitely recommend Scott to help with anyone's car purchase at Coon Rapids Nissan. Thanks, Scott!