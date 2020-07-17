sales Rating

Bit of a delayed review due to working two jobs, my mother and I originally went to the Coon Rapids Nissan dealership simply for an oil change on my 2013 Nissan Murano. I was not terribly satisfied with the deal I got from Cornerstone, originally, as my car had a sealing issue on my driver's side headlight that would freeze in the winter (they suggested that it would just "go away" when I first got it. It never did). Then, my battery failed the test before I went to pay for the oil change. Everything was building up all at once, stress and financial wise. Then I began looking into another option, with the help of two very kind and helpful sales personnel: first, Josh Martin. Second, Jacob Hermann- who finished the deal with our newer vehicles. I was able to trade in my 2013 Murano and get a brand new 2017 Murano, on a lease of course. My mother as well. This saved me the trouble of fixing the Murano I had got from Cornerstone and figuring out how to pay for it. Without what was just a humorous suggestion that developed into reality- with the help from Josh Martin and Jacob Hermann, of course, this would have never happened and it makes this dealer worth every visit. -Andrea Kneen Read more