Great Experience
by 02/06/2020on
Brian and his team gave me a fantastic experience and a vehicle that suited my needs exactly. I was very comfortable buying from them.
Amber G. is the best!
by 01/06/2020on
We had a great experience this week with the lease of our new Jeep Cherokee! Amber G. is the best! My husband, son, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law have all worked with her. She was so helpful and patient, and made us feel like we were her only customer (even though we knew she was very busy!). We will continue to work with her for all of our vehicle needs!
Hope you don't have anything else going on
by 12/19/2019on
Car has 4200miles on. Had an issue with something not working. Went in to set an appt ant the earliest opening was 8 days out. Set the appt, and they stillhave not got it in 30 hrs after my appt. time.
Coon rapids Chrysler sold me a defective car
by 11/30/2019on
I bought a 2015 Chevy spark with 44000 miles, after only days of driving my new purchase it was showing transmission issues, the car is covered under a lifetime powertrain warenty under coon rapids chrysler, but after 1 attempt to return the car I received a firm ,no. My other attempt to get the car fixed ,I was basically told later that nothing is wrong with the car by coon rapids Chrysler, So It would be nice then for someone at coon rapids chrysler to explain to me why my new purchase that I barely even driven yet, is now currently getting a new transmission under what was about to expire Chevy powertrain warranty🤔.
Blacktop Dodge journey
by 11/20/2019on
Ben Sobraske helped us find our new vehicle. He did an amazing job. So much fun talking while doing the paperwork. We will be sending our family and friends to him for their vehicle purchasing needs.
RAM 1500 BigHorn
by 10/24/2019on
Just bought a Ram truck from CoonRapids.Got a great offer and good trade in price. Chaz Smith was wonderful to work with.Not pushy and very knowledgeable.Would buy from them again
Ram Limited
by 10/14/2019on
Just picked up new Ram from Coon Rapids Dodge. Awesome truck great salesmen Greg Richter did a great job finding the pickup. I highly recommend Coon Rapids Dodge. The sales staff is great Greg Richter Bruce Kittlestved did a great job.
Four stars is the highest rating I give anyone because no body is perfect
by 09/04/2019on
I looked up the car I wanted on line found it at coon rapids Chrysler. Made a inquiry about and Jered responded back promptly. Jared was at the dealership when I arrived and walked me through the process. I’m now driving my new challenger what more can you ask for.
Worth the trip!
by 08/05/2019on
Best damn experience I have ever had buying a vehicle! It was a smooth sailing process, I told them what I wanted and boom there it was! Drove off the lot and no issues yet! Answered all my questions and were very patient with me and my decisions! Ben is who I worked with mainly but everyone was very friendly and wanting to help when I was just wondering!
Highly Recommend Ben Sobraske
by 02/27/2019on
I stopped by and met with Ben Sobraske at Coon Rapids Chrysler with the intent to purchase a new vehicle. With his help I purchased my third vehicle from Coon Rapids Chrysler (a 2018 Jeep Renegade). Each day I drive it I like it a little more. I have also leased one vehicle for your dealership (that was another great experience). Ben has help with three of these vehicles. I can’t tell you how pleased I am with the purchasing side of Coon Rapids Chrysler! Every time I come in Ben takes great care of me. I value Ben’s opinions and he has my trust and loyalty. He always finds out what I am looking for and gives me some options to choose from. I recommend that you talk to Ben Sobraske for your next vehicle buying or leasing experience.
Easy car buying experience!
by 01/30/2019on
Chaz was great to work with during our buying experience. He was very honest and didn't waste time. We will definitely be back.
False Advertising
by 03/17/2017on
I found a car I wanted for a good price. I talked to the saleslady and have everything set up to go test drive. I drove 2 hours to get there, take the car for a test drive. I sit there for 2 hours doing paperwork while they look at my trade in. After 2 hours, they tell me there was a mistake in the advertised price, that it's actually $8,000 more. They offered to knock it down $1000. Obviously, I was not happy because I took off work, drove all the way there, and when it was all done, spent 6 hours of my time. I asked the manager if he could do any better on the price, and he said no because he had almost that much into it. He would still be making a profit and couldn't even give it to me at cost for wasting my time. I told him everything I went through and not in so many words, told me sucks to be you. If a dealership can't stand behind the price THEY advertise, why would I think they will stand behind their cars. Be careful when you shop here because the actual cost might be higher than the advertised price.
Easiest Sale Gone Bad
by 04/06/2016on
I did my research and knew exactly what vehicle I wanted to purchase. I got my pre-approval from my bank and decided to start test driving vehicles. This dealership unfortunately blew a sale due to poor communication, salesmanship and customer service. The worse part is that I gave them a second opportunity to correct themselves. The old saying fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice... I contacted this dealership through USAA car buying services and was forwarded to a salesman named Cameron. Initially, the process was easy. I got there, he made a copy of my license and gave my wife and I the keys. Car drove great but there was some big cosmetic discrepancies. I asked about the dealership addressing these and I was offered $50 less than asking price (set price off USAA $47,745 - dealership offer $47,695). Please note there was a missing headrest, back seat panel destroyed and piss-poor auto detailing as there was still food, trash and pet hairs in several compartments. I had declined the offer and started my search elsewhere. I found out I had a family member work within Carousel Motor group and was told I should ask about the family/friends discount. (emailed Cameron - no response) I ended up talking to a salesman at their sister location and was told I should contact corporate. I emailed and got a response within minutes which followed up with a call from the dealership GM. Had a good conversation and he asked me to go back to the dealership and see if we could work something out. We did and was set to sign the papers to complete the purchase. Unfortunately they sent me back to Cameron. Who purposely held me there for over 45 minutes well knowing I was not going to be able to walk off the lot that day with the vehicle (it was a Saturday and car was going to detailing Monday and pick up for Tuesday). During this time, he may have spent 2 minutes talking to me and had one form for me to complete. The final straw was when I asked about the remote start and when he found out the vehicle didn't have it, he said it was a "typo" and walked off. No explanation, no apology or anything. I even showed him the posting online and REMOTE STARTER was listed 3rd on the itemization. I ended up emailing corporate to give them my thoughts and got another call from the GM. He did offer to install a remote starter but by this time I was done. If only the dealership reflected their upper management. Not only was I preapproved but also should have been part of the family/friends network. If this is how they treat family/friends, I feel sorry for the other regular customers. Sorry but I'll pay more elsewhere for being treated as a second rate customer.
Great salesperson, great dealer.
by 08/26/2011on
We had a great experience at Coon Rapids Dodge, Chrylser, Jeep. We purchased a new Durango Citadel from James SR. Great dealership and great customer service, we had picked out a color and model that they did not have in stock so they located it and were able to get it for us.
