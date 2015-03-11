Holt Motors
Customer Reviews of Holt Motors
Exceptional service
by 11/03/2015on
We have recently purchased two Ford Transit 10 passenger vans to use for transporting students. Damon Melquist was very easy to work with, and responded to my phone calls and emails in a very timely fashion. He also worked with Ford Motor Company to find the best deal possible for the school district. When we took delivery of the vehicle the staff took the time to familiarize us with all of its options. We appreciate the partnership we have with Holt Motors. Nicole Carlen Transportation Coordinator Dassel Cokato Public Schools
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with my Car!!
by 10/16/2015on
I have purchased my last 4 new cars from Holt. This time I worked with Jerome and Damon and it was a good experience. They found just the car I wanted --- in the color I wanted with the features I wanted. Good rebate and good financing rates. Very happy with my purchase. And I do love the Focus I purchased.
Ford expedition
by 09/23/2015on
Great job by all. Experience was good and will be back.
Thank you we really like the car!
by 07/13/2015on
Working with Ryan Nelson and the dealership was a very easy experience. He was polite and very accommodating for us. Work work with them again in the future.
Excellent
by 06/20/2015on
Kevin was very helpful through the process. He was very flexible with my schedule and answered all of my questions.
Great Dealer
by 06/05/2015on
I bought my first car here. Jerome Lindquist was very patient and helpful. My overall experience with this dealership was excellent.