Holt Motors

245 Cokato St W, Cokato, MN 55321
Today 7:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional service

by NicoleCarlen on 11/03/2015

We have recently purchased two Ford Transit 10 passenger vans to use for transporting students. Damon Melquist was very easy to work with, and responded to my phone calls and emails in a very timely fashion. He also worked with Ford Motor Company to find the best deal possible for the school district. When we took delivery of the vehicle the staff took the time to familiarize us with all of its options. We appreciate the partnership we have with Holt Motors. Nicole Carlen Transportation Coordinator Dassel Cokato Public Schools

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy with my Car!!

by Addie33 on 10/16/2015

I have purchased my last 4 new cars from Holt. This time I worked with Jerome and Damon and it was a good experience. They found just the car I wanted --- in the color I wanted with the features I wanted. Good rebate and good financing rates. Very happy with my purchase. And I do love the Focus I purchased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford expedition

by baysinger on 09/23/2015

Great job by all. Experience was good and will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you we really like the car!

by tmv3 on 07/13/2015

Working with Ryan Nelson and the dealership was a very easy experience. He was polite and very accommodating for us. Work work with them again in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by swansonang on 06/20/2015

Kevin was very helpful through the process. He was very flexible with my schedule and answered all of my questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealer

by myself_17 on 06/05/2015

I bought my first car here. Jerome Lindquist was very patient and helpful. My overall experience with this dealership was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
