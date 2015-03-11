5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We have recently purchased two Ford Transit 10 passenger vans to use for transporting students. Damon Melquist was very easy to work with, and responded to my phone calls and emails in a very timely fashion. He also worked with Ford Motor Company to find the best deal possible for the school district. When we took delivery of the vehicle the staff took the time to familiarize us with all of its options. We appreciate the partnership we have with Holt Motors. Nicole Carlen Transportation Coordinator Dassel Cokato Public Schools Read more