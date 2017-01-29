John Hirsch's Buick Chevrolet of Cambridge
New or uses truck
by 01/29/2017on
I stopped in on January 28th (sat) with intentions of buying a new/used truck, the sales men I talked to (Donny) said I would have to talk to the used car mgr (Brandon) I believe his name was, needless to say I got to exchange about 10 words with him before he said that he had to do a walk around some other used car and Would be right back. I proceed to wait for him before I finally just left without buying anything or receiving any info on anything. I had 20k yesterday that I was looking to spend on a used truck for my business and was hoping to do business with a local dealership like Cambridge motors. Instead I ended up driving down to the city's and buying a truck somewhere else. Get it together guys be sales men 20 Grand just walked out the door yesterday and no one there knew it.
New car purchase
by 08/06/2016on
We were given the opportunity to test drive different vehicles and actually purchased a different vehicle than we had anticipated on purchasing. We have a couple of issues with our new car that have to be addressed. Handling the finances went smoothly although I still am not certain about the rebate/incentive package they explained to us. We were told one amount and when we returned to finalize the payment I notice the amount of the rebates was different but the bottom line amount due was the same???