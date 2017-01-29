Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. John Hirsch's Buick Chevrolet of Cambridge

John Hirsch's Buick Chevrolet of Cambridge

Visit dealer’s website 
700 Garfield St S, Cambridge, MN 55008
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of John Hirsch's Buick Chevrolet of Cambridge

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

New or uses truck

by 16luck_88 on 01/29/2017

I stopped in on January 28th (sat) with intentions of buying a new/used truck, the sales men I talked to (Donny) said I would have to talk to the used car mgr (Brandon) I believe his name was, needless to say I got to exchange about 10 words with him before he said that he had to do a walk around some other used car and Would be right back. I proceed to wait for him before I finally just left without buying anything or receiving any info on anything. I had 20k yesterday that I was looking to spend on a used truck for my business and was hoping to do business with a local dealership like Cambridge motors. Instead I ended up driving down to the city's and buying a truck somewhere else. Get it together guys be sales men 20 Grand just walked out the door yesterday and no one there knew it.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car purchase

by dj2thdr on 08/06/2016

We were given the opportunity to test drive different vehicles and actually purchased a different vehicle than we had anticipated on purchasing. We have a couple of issues with our new car that have to be addressed. Handling the finances went smoothly although I still am not certain about the rebate/incentive package they explained to us. We were told one amount and when we returned to finalize the payment I notice the amount of the rebates was different but the bottom line amount due was the same???

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for