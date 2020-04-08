Called to set up a factor recall for my 2500 RAM, asked about a loaner as I live in the country and work in the city, the service agent said someone will reach out to me. With no contact I called the day before and had to wait again for someone to get back to me and of course I will have to pay the loaner. I have to reschedule now, customer service zero!!! In all my years and vehicles I purchased, I would say I am very disappointed
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable