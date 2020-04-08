service Rating

Called to set up a factor recall for my 2500 RAM, asked about a loaner as I live in the country and work in the city, the service agent said someone will reach out to me. With no contact I called the day before and had to wait again for someone to get back to me and of course I will have to pay the loaner. I have to reschedule now, customer service zero!!! In all my years and vehicles I purchased, I would say I am very disappointed Read more