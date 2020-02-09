Customer Reviews of Walser Nissan Burnsville
Take Your Business Elsewhere
by 09/02/2020on
Avoid this place like the plague, ESPECIALLY if you are a woman! I have had my Nissan Sentra serviced here numerous times and have had a negative experience nearly every time. I have had to bring my vehicle in on four separate occasions for a soft/spongy break pedal. The first visit was February 15th, 2020. My brake pedal was easily going all the way to floor every time I started the vehicle and the pedal would slowly bleed down when little to no pressure was applied. The technician told me they could not duplicate the issue though they acknowledged on the invoice receipt, “brake pedal does seem a little softer than usual when braking but seems to be braking with no issues.” The invoice also mentioned when they took my vehicle for a test drive, the brake pedal was pulsating when the brakes were applied. I had to replace my front brake pads and rotors. I had to bring my vehicle in for a second time for this same issue on March 2nd, 2020. Again, the technician told me they could not duplicate my concern of a soft/spongy break pedal, but they did discover the front drum self-adjuster was stuck, and adjusted the front brake shoes in addition to performing a brake fluid flush. Two days later, on March 4th, 2020, I was forced to bring my father with me to demand they investigate my brakes thoroughly because the pedal was still soft/spongy. I showed them video evidence and my father duplicated the issue right in the shop were numerous technicians could see—all the same symptoms I had mentioned before, but only now did they take it seriously because my father was present. Not surprisingly, they discovered failed vacuum valves within the brake booster. The vacuum failure was caused from brake fluid contamination from the master cylinder leaking into the break booster. They replaced the master cylinder and brake booster. When I picked up my vehicle from the shop, the Service Manager, Ted, spoke with us about the repairs, but I suppose what I should really say is he spoke with my father. Though it was my vehicle that had been serviced and I was the one asking questions regarding the repair work, he did not maintain eye contact with me and answered to my father instead. This seems to be a normal pattern with their technicians when a man is present. My brake pedal had become soft/spongy again only a few months later on August 20th, 2020. I had been taking my vehicle to Luther Nissan for other issues and had received MUCH better treatment, but I returned to Walser to have the break issue addressed because I was in need of a rental vehicle and Luther Nissan did not have one available for nearly a week. After dropping my vehicle off, the following day I received a text message from their Service Technician, Eric, stating they could not duplicate the issue and there were no codes stored in the system—I don’t see why they would be checking for a code for a mechanical malfunction since codes are usually used to diagnose electrical problems. I told Eric about my previous visits to their service center for this issue and reminded him that I had video evidence of the pedal being easily depressed to the floor. I expressed my concern for the safety of my vehicle and insisted they keep trying until they could duplicate the issue. I received another text from Eric the following day after they had driven my vehicle for a while, it read: “if we can’t replicate the issue there isn’t much more we can do at this time.” I returned to Walser to pick up my vehicle with my father, knowing that if he was present, I had a better chance of being taken seriously. We spoke with Eric about the work that had been done on my vehicle and when I pressed him about my fear of my vehicle’s brakes being near failure he responded, “That’s the thing, they aren’t failing. They are operating normally.” He informed me that he too, had taken a video of the brake pedal and even compared my vehicle to another Nissan Sentra. He dismissed the validity of the video evidence I had provided because as he put it, my father’s “shoe was bending which shows he was applying too much pressure.” He insisted the brakes were operating properly and it was normal for the pedal to go to the floor upon vehicle start up. He stated going forward, inspection of this issue would be charged as $139.99 PER HOUR for diagnosis and $50.00 per day for a rental vehicle. Through this entire conversation, the Service Manager, Ted was watching from behind his desk, occasionally making eye contact with me and listening to our conversation—not how business should be conducted. I should not be made to feel like a mad woman simply because I am expressing valid concern with the safety of my vehicle. Walser had my vehicle for four days, and claimed they could not duplicate the soft/spongy brake pedal. I was able to duplicate the soft/spongy brake pedal myself after this visit every time the vehicle was started. Knowing I would not receive help from Walser, I took matters into my own hands and contacted an acquaintance of mine who is a Certified Mechanic for Hyundai of Inver Grove. I asked him to inspect my brake pedal to confirm if there was reason for concern before I attempted to take my vehicle in for service again. He inspected my vehicle on August 26th, 2020, just two days after my service, or rather lack thereof, at Walser. His written statement is as follows: “Vehicles brake pedal exhibited an issue of going to the floor. Similar Sentra (plus one on model year) did NOT exhibit same issue. No vehicle should under normal operational conditions exhibit a brake pedal being depressed to the floor. Due to safety concerns vehicle should not be driven on public roads due to possibility of a vehicle accident due to brake failure.” Just as I had suspected, my vehicle DID have an issue with the brakes but Walser would not take me seriously. I was forced to wait until I could get the vehicle inspected at Luther Nissan in Inver Grove on August 31st, 2020. I told the technician at Luther about Eric’s comments and my overall experience at Walser. I also informed him of the inspection conducted by the Hyundai Mechanic and provided Luther his written statement. He was shocked to say the least. Within a few short hours, Luther had ACTUALLY investigated my concern and found the rear brake drums and shoes had no drag which was causing the car to brake improperly. They adjusted the shoes and removed then reinstalled the drums. My concern was addressed, diagnosed and corrected in less than a day. I will never return to Walser Nissan again. I regret ever purchasing a vehicle from them and I am disappointed by the consistent negative, frankly sexist treatment I receive from their Service Manager and Technicians.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sales
by 12/17/2019on
Out of all of the dealerships we attended, this one by FAR was the best. Eric (the salesman) was kind and was very efficient at helping us find a car with the right price and the right model we were looking for. They were not pushy, they were very welcoming and it was nice to have that response from a dealership.
Nice Experience
by 03/24/2014on
We researched our upcoming new vehicle purchase and knew what we wanted by the second time we walked into Walser Nissan. David S. was our salesperson. We found him to be very pleasant and knowledgeable to work with. He provided us with accurate answers to our questions and outlined available options and accessories we might enjoy while making no attempt to use any high pressure sales tactics. To say that he was exceptionally helpful in making our purchase a positive experience is an understatement. We were very satisfied with David and Walser Nissan and would not hesitate in the least to enthusiastically recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Experience
by 12/17/2013on
Pat was my sales rep and he was the perfect person to talk to about buying a new car. No pressure, went through the whole process, step by step. Answered all my questions. He was very good with me and an asset to your sales team. And he sold me the car I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best car buying experience I've ever had
by 11/22/2013on
Walser Nissan wasn't what I expected. We were welcomed by the sales manager who found us Jennifer sales associate. Jennifer took time to find out specifically what I was looking for. I never felt any sales presure. I test drove several crossover SUV's as I wanted to compare. They didn't have a Mazda on the lot to compare so we drove over to Walser Mazda down the road. The service at Mazda was rude and uncaring although I did test drive a Mazda too. So I went right back to Walser Nissan and bought the 2010 Rouge I was looking at. Jennifer explained everything completely for me. See suggested getting a review camera installed which I am so happy with. My Daughter and Son inlaw are planning on a new vehical next year and will be talking to Jennifer. Job well done A+.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealer in Town!
by 10/23/2013on
I just wanted to thank everyone at the dealership and my salesperson Steven W. for helping find the right solution to my problem. Everything was quick and easy and I love my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love Walser Nissan!
by 10/08/2013on
My experience with Walser Nissan was great! Mike R. patiently helped me through the process of leasing my car. He listened to my concerns and answered all of my questions so that I could understand (cars aren't exactly my thing). He took into consideration my needs without trying to sell me something unnecessary. Now I'm driving a vehicle that suits me perfectly, and a year later I'm still in love with my car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best Experience Ever
by 07/19/2013on
I told Joe L. I was looking for a car with around 60k miles, under $10k and payments around $200. Joe L. came up with the perfect vehicle. He found me a 2008 Mazda 3....loaded. Perfect car for me. Perfect size, perfect mileage, cost, monthly payment. It's as it he read my mind. AWESOME JOB!!! I love my new(er) car..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
What a car buying experience should be
by 02/21/2013on
The entire atmosphere at Walser is customer friendly. Plenty of no pressure time to take a look at the vehicles, get information, sit down and read about the car(s) your looking at. The sales people are always ready to answer questions and help sort through the many decisions that buying a new car presents.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Walser Nissan!!!!!
by 11/20/2012on
The world needs more businesses like Walser Nissan!! Since our initial purchase in 1999, the Walser Nissan team has always given us the best deal, friendly service, consideration and compassion to our needs. Recently, we purchased our 9th Nissan and 5th vehicle from Walser Nissan. The experience was just as complete, easy, and affordable as in the past. The newest members of Walser Nissan: Rick, John, Ross and Larry, understood the Nissan quality that we expect as well as the Walser Nissan sales approach. Nissan's vehicles sell themselves - the excellent sales team makes the car buying experience enjoyable, economical and basically effortless! We wouldn't buy a Nissan from anyone else! Walser Nissan is wonderful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 going on 5
by 11/16/2012on
Recently my wife and I passed through the Walser lot looking...and I stress looking, at altimas on a Friday night. My wife then promptly woke me up the following Saturday morning encouraging me to go to Walser to look at an altima that she liked from the night before. We were promptly met by Larry R. Larry, Jon and the team made the sale as quick and effortless as possible. I applaud them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
great sales person
by 11/09/2012on
We were working with Larry R. trying to buy a Nissan Pathfinder, and he was great in following up on getting the info we needed. Unfortunately the value placed on our trade-in was inadequate (not by Larry) so we ended up purchasing a new car from a different dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Genuine and Honest
by 10/26/2012on
I worked with Larry when I was looking to buy my vehicle at Walser. What a great guy. He was very genuine and was truly looking out for my needs which I appreciated. They don't work off of commission which definitely made me feel comfortable. They have a very responsive staff and great service. I would recommend them to anyone. Ask for Larry!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A breath of fresh air!
by 06/15/2010on
My wife and I purchased a new Nissan Murano from Walser Nissan in Burnsville, MN 2 months ago, and the experience during the shopping process, and since we've bought the vehicle has been nothing but a refreshing change from what I've been used to. I buy new or used vehicles every 2-3 years and I put a lot of miles on my cars. Plus my wife and teenage son put some wear and tear on them too! So, I'm very familiar not only with the shopping process but also (to me the more important part) the service end of things after you buy. I can tell you that it's not so much the brand that makes the difference at the dealership, it's the leadership and key people there- the service manager, sales manager, and the salesman you bought from- how much do they care about you after you've made your purchase. This dealership is different. The General Manager started out years ago as a service writer there, then was promoted to the Service Manager, then Walser promoted him to General Manager of the store. In almost every trip I've had to the store, he's been visible- talking to employees and customers, and when he's in his office, it's a glassed in office right in the corner of the showroom! And next to his office is one of the best salesman I've ever dealt with- Muhamed Sharmake. I've been in sales for 30 years, so I know the good from the bad. And Muhamed really cares about his customers, before and after the sale. I've been so impressed with the post-sale attention that when I am due for a new company car in 2011, the Nissan Maxima has jumped to the top of my list. I HIGHLY recommend this dealership and Nissan products based on my experience at Walser Nissan in Burnsville, MN!
Walser Nissan positive experience
by 11/17/2008on
I recently leased 2 new cars on 10/31/08, a Nissan Altima and a Toyota Matrix -both from Walser dealers here in the Minneapolis south metro. FYI-There are a LOT of Walser dealers of almost any car brand in this area. About me: I am an internet savvy, leasing-savvy, smart shopper. I have done many leases in the past-some good, some fair, but at this point I know exactly what I want and know what cars are 'leasing good' and pretty much the exact feature set I want, and it's invoice price, before I ever set foot in a dealership. At that stage, it's just about driving the vehicles to sort out what I like, and about finding a good salesperson/sales team to work with. Numbers. It really is a numbers game and everything comes down to price. Actually, that's the most important thing. I'm not trying to deny anyone a profit, but I can proudly say haven't bought or leased any car above invoice in at least 6 or 7 years. This was my first experience with the Walser no-negotiation way of doing business, and at first I figured it was just a marketing gimmick, and that their initial asking price would certainly have room to go lower. "I know I will get them down", I muttered to myself. Well, that was, until I took their quotes back home, realized their 'one price' was actually a few bucks under invoice. I then researched to see if there was any additional incentive cash in play and-for a lease-there was none. (There was $500 on a cash buy). Then of course I investigated the money factors and residuals and found them very good and exactly at the rates of the national programs in play for October 08. Again, I found that the dealer had been entirely transparent right away. Also, they claim the salesmen do not work on commission. I believe that to be true, but I think they still are compensated based on performance (units sold) and also on their customer survey rating. So, it's not about the profit in a given deal, it's about moving 'units' and customer satisfaction. This really changes the tone of the salesman/customer relationship. I had found a salesman, Martin Schuman, that I liked working with quite a bit, and even asked if he could accompany me over to the Walser Toyota dealer to complete that deal. (I realized my request was a bit unorthodox but since it was all in the (Walser) family, I'd ask. I think he split that 'sale/unit/credit' with the nice gal who helped us at that end). So far, I kind of liked this way of doing business. Nevertheless, old car-buying habits die hard and I decided I still had one more angle to attempt negotiation. That was the fact that I was getting TWO cars, not one. Sure, they were from different dealerships, but all owned by the Walser Group. I figured I should get a concession for that. But when I got the quote on the Toyota Matrix, that turned out to be about $150 under invoice. That wasn't a special quote for me, that was the price on the windshield. With my research I know their holdback is 2% for both Nissan and Toyota. At 2% holdback these guys already had a super-skinny deal going on both of these cars. But I tried negotiation, and they politely declined, citing company policy first and their already low pricing. Here's the thing: I did my homework, and I believe them. They were at the bottom. The only way that car is going to get cheaper is through a factory incentive/subsidy program that currently does not exist. (The Toyota lease had a ridiculously low money factor (.00037)-so that's already subsidized in a way, and the Nissan one was competitive (.00191) as well). The details of these deals are posted in the respective Altima and Matrix lease questions forums. I took delivery of the Altima 2.5SL (Black with tan leather) on Friday morning 10/31/08 and then took delivery on the Toyota Matrix (Black with black cloth) in the afternoon. Then headed home-had to work the whole weekend. Sunday came, and while working and thinking about it, I developed a sinking feeling. Whi
Walser Nissan total RIPOFF
by 08/02/2008on
Took my very low mileage 06 Tacoma in for a trade and was lowballed an offer of half of what the car was worth and would not even get close to what KBB trade in value. Was told that my truck was not made for MN weather. Winter is only 3-4 months out of the year(sheesh this guy must've thought i was dumb). Went to other Burnsville Toyota dealership and they were willing to meet at KBB trade in value and now i am driving a new Toyota Camry SE. I will never ever go there again....even for a Nissan.
Price manipulation
by 01/19/2008on
I have used this dealership more than I would like to because they are close to me however I cannot go back since the last time I was there they wanted me to pay 1600 for front brakes and tires. I got my front brakes done for 200 at another Nissan dealer, Walser wanted 500. I bought my car from Walser and I knew I didn't want to use them for service because both service and sales lied to me quite a bit. I had it in writing that they needed to fix a problem with the power windows in the back and they said that it was after market tint and got out of it. It wasn't aftermarket and everyone knew it. I also had it in writing that they neede to fix a squeal in the brakes but they wouldn't do that either. My baby was only 6 months old at the time and I couldn't afford to fight them and I didn't have the time or energy. The last time I was there was to fix an oxygen sensor and the service advisor opened a door on my now 3 year old and cut open his foot. One of the techs ran and got some first aid stuff, no one else would help us. The advisor got my son some M&Ms to keep him quiet and I thought it was a nice gesture but I called him on my way home to make sure he was ok and he acted offended like it wasn't a big deal. He had deals to make I guess and couldn't have cared less and didn't appreciate that I wasted his time calling. I have alot more stories about walser because we own 2 Nissan's but I don't think I could write them all out.
At our dealership, you’ll find a solid selection of new Nissan for sale, as well as a carefully inspected lineup of pre-owned vehicles. We also have a well-connected finance center run by a qualified team of finance experts, who can help you get the right loan or lease in a quick, easy, and transparent manner.
Our commitment to our customers continues well beyond the date of purchase. We also have a professional team of Nissan technicians on hand with the skills and equipment to handle all manner of maintenance and repairs, as well as a full stock of authentic parts.
Make your way to Walser Nissan Burnsville in Burnsville today for quality vehicles, a friendly team, and professional service at every step of the way. And if you have any questions for us, you can always get in touch at 612-395-4999.
1 Comments