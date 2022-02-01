Customer Reviews of Walser Burnsville Mazda
remote purchasing...a truly positive experiance
01/02/2022
Being from warm west Florida, my son surprised us with his decision to take a good job in Bloomington, Minnesota on January 4th. Trying to get him ready for such a big life changing move was indeed a challenge given less than two months of planning time. Having never owned a car, my son definitely needed one. To buy a car here in Florida and drive it out to Minnesota seemed a silly way to put alot of unnecessary miles on the vehicle. So, on the advice of a friend, we decided to buy a car "long distance". Our son went to many dealerships near us and test drove many cars. Settling on a Mazda CX-5, I then proceeded to contact a dealer in the Bloomington area. A Google search later and based on the online reviews, I settled on Walser Mazda in Burnsville, Minnesota. Finding their number online, I called them and was connected to Nicole Knight. After convincing her that I wasn't joking and truly wanted to purchase a car from her over the phone, she quickly recovered and arranged a conference call with me, my wife and my son. In the next month, we went back and forth on the phone and on Zoom conferencing working out the details. As a "Neanderthal" man, I was very apprehensive about this remote purchasing process. In addition, the "supply chain" problems facing auto dealerships made me nervous about the car being available when my son showed up on December 27th. Nicole made this process extremely easy. She was patient with us on the phone, accepting changes to the car purchase order gracefully and without any annoyance. I appreciated her flexibility and her lack of the "traditional" salesperson "pushiness" that I've ALWAYS experienced when buying a new car. That's not to say that she wasn't firm about her suggestions of certain warranties that she truly believed that my son needed with his new car. Her logic and patient explanations convinced me to purchase certain extended warranties and not others. The week of our trip up to Minnesota came and along with it came the upsetting news that my son's car wasn't there yet due to employee shortages at railyards who needed to unload vehicles. Once again, Nicole put up with a aggravated father and arranged it so that my son would have access to a "loaner" car if his vehicle wasn't there in time. Thank goodness, the car DID arrive only a few days late, while we were in town. When we actually met Nicole...face to face, it was at 4:00 on New Years Eve. Instead of rushing us out in order to be home with her family, she stayed with us going over the paperwork fully, explaining everything to us. Then she actually volunteered to go out with my son driving to show him how to use all of the features in his new car and give him a quick course in driving in snowy and icy conditions in Minnesota. Finally, knowing that we are very concerned, worried parents, leaving our son in a new city with no family/friends around, she volunteered to give her personal cell phone number to my son so that he could call her if he ever had any issues regarding his car, emergencies, etcetera. Walser Mazda made a great choice when they hired Nicole. She is a wonderful, caring, competent saleswoman. Nicole reflects well on this dealership. If ever I have any need of an auto dealership in the Minneapolis area, I will DEFINITELY use Walser Mazda. If there is anyone out there who is even thinking of doing a "remote purchase", I suggest you call up this dealership and ask for Nicole. The only "negative" I can even think of, is how can one person be so darned cheerful all of the time? Seriously, thank you to Nicole and to Walser Mazda in helping us get my son started with his first Mazda, I'm sure it won't be his last!
Anything for a sale... no customer service...
03/03/2022
I purchased a used 2018 Mazda from this dealer in May 21 and literally on the drive home engine lights started flashing. I had to drive it back and they replaced a sensor and sent me on my way. A few months pass (limited warranty expires) and cold temps start coming as well. The car wont start and needs to be jumped every time I drive it. I only put slightly over 1000 miles on this vehicle 50 of which were to bring it back to be serviced! But since the mileage and 3 month period of the warranty are over the dealer wont do anything for me. Also, one of the plastic pieces on the back bumper was promised at the time of sale to be delivered at a later date and I have yet to see it. I will not be doing any further business with this dealer and urge you to reconsider as well.
My first car!
01/01/2022
Today I leased a cx-5 Grand Touring with the help of Jack Michaelson. Jack was very patient, extremely helpful, and had a very positive attitude which made me even more excited about my new car! He took lots of time to make sure all my questions were answered and went through every detail of the car with me. I had a great experience today and I would absolutely recommend Jack and Walser Mazda!
GREAT experience at Walser Mazda - Burnsville!
04/15/2020
This is the third car we've purchased from Walser Mazda in Burnsville and we are always impressed! Buying a car can be stressful but the staff at Mazda make the experience great! Aldo Garibay was informative and went the extra mile. We are so happy with our new car and we will definitely continue to come back!
Block Heater Frustrations
03/20/2020
We purchased a 2019 CX5 last summer from Walser Mazda. We are very pleased with the car so far. The sales process went smooth and the sales people were very nice. Regular maintenance visits to the service center have gone well too. So some nice things to say about the dealer. However we had one sour interaction. At the time of purchase I requested a block heater to be installed and was told that Mazda does not install factory block heaters. Why not ? We live in one of the coldest states in the nation. All my past vehicles had options for factory block heaters (Subaru Outback and Ford Focus and F-150). I thinks it's a given for Minnesota customers to have the option of of having factory block heaters installed. I researched online and learned that Mazda indeed does not install factory block heaters in USA Mazda's but it does so for Canadian Mazdas. I also found sources for Canadian Mazda CX-5 OEM block heaters. It is Mazda part number 0000-88-CX5A-CA and this OEM part is only available from Canadian Mazda Dealers for the cost of 56.10 US Dollars. I called the Walser Mazda service department and asked if I brought the part in myself would they install it. They told me they don’t install aftermarket parts. I tried to explain it was a Canadian Mazda part and not an aftermarket part but they wouldn’t hear of it. I then spoke with the Service Manager. First he told me they don’t install them because the block heater causes the engine block to warp. I’m fairly certain that is a false explanation. Why would Mazda dealers in Canada install them if they are known to cause engine blocks to warp. And how would they cause engine block warpage. I googled it and found nothing. When I questioned him on that, the service manager brushed it aside and then went on to say that the oil viscosity is so thin that block heaters are not needed. I agree that thiner oil makes for easier winter starting, but keeping your engine block warm in sub-zeroes temperatures is the best solution to reduce engine wear in cold weather not to mention having faster heat in the car on those cold winter mornings MN is well-known for. While I’m frustrated not to be able to have a block heater in our new Mazda CX5 while living in Northern MN, I’m really disappointed that that the service manger gave me a false explanation that block heaters cause Mazda engine blocks to warp which makes me weary to continue bringing my car there for service.
Worst EVER dealership... [non-permissible content removed]
05/17/2017
Horrifically dishonest operation. Will tell you any lie possible to take your money or waste your time. Sales guy Shawn borderline harassed me with phone calls after I showed interest in a Journey there. I was able to talk to him and even check my local DMV about tax and title for him. We had an agreement for me and my driver to come the 3 hours to pick it up a few days later. When I got to Minnesota he says Oh I sold it yesterday?!!! Unbelievable. Never called messaged or emailed me to let me know. I talked to the manager Jeff. He agreed it was Walsers fault and that he would immediately check the inventory or the many other Journeys they had at other locations and get back to me... I never heard back from him. [non-permissible content removed] I can't imagine the lies they will tell when it comes to the vehicles they sell. Ridiculous!
Walser Way? NO WAY!
09/03/2016
I bought a CX 5 at Walser Mazda in Burnsville less than two weeks ago. Within a few days I found a problem with the wipers. I took it back to the dealership and they found that the sensor had not been properly installed when the windshield had been replaced by the previous owner. This was an already existing problem with the car I bought and it was less than one week later when I let them know about the problem. I talked to the Sales at Walser and they would not cover the cost to fix the issue. While it was a used car, it was only a 2014 and it is now 2016. This wasn't a cheap car; I bought the car at a substantial price. To fix the sensor issue, it would cost almost $680 with tax. If I had been made aware of the issue before I bought it, I would have had them fix it before I purchased it. I made an appointment to fix it anyway but I later called to cancel the appointment and to tell them I was dissatisfied and unhappy with how they handled an already existing problem. I was told that my salesperson or the sales manager would call me back. Nothing but crickets. No one has called me back. Not cool, Walser. If this is "The Walser Way," NO THANK YOU.
Customer Service
08/22/2016
I've been a customer here since 2011, and aside from the dealer in 2013, it's been a great experience. This year I traded in my lease for a new leased car, and the person that served me, Miko Freeman, has been above and beyond in terms of customer service! I was even treated for dinner for a mishap on their part, and I wasn't even expecting that. They even found more money for me that I could save to make my payments even less after I committed to the original payment! He even came to my house to have me sign the updated lease payment, which is almost unheard of! Thank you, Walser Mazda, and Miko Freeman, for the awesome experience to date! You have a very great crew!
Pleasant experience
01/23/2016
Loved working with Walser Mazda! Our customer specialist was attentive, engaged, genuinely interested in my needs and wasn't pushy. He knew his product well and was enthusiastic to share his knowledge unlike other Mazda dealerships I had previously visited. The other staffing at the dealership were friendly. Overall, my buying experience was delightful and seamless. I definitely recommend them when interested in buying a vehicle! I'll definitely return when I'm ready to purchase my next vehicle too.
Painless Experience
12/01/2015
I recently bought a Mazda 6 i Sport (manual) from Walser. I was very satisfied with the experience. There was no haggling or back-and-fourth between the sales person and their manager as is usually the case when buying a car. I was given upfront pricing that was slightly under dealer invoice (very pleased with this). I was expecting the whole process to take several hours as is usually the case. From the time I walked in the door until the time I rolled off the lot in my new car was just under 2 hours. I would definitely recommend Walser to anyone in the market for a new car.
Pleasantly Surprised
10/20/2015
We had not purchased a new car for nearly 10 years so did not know what to expect about the current process. Purchased a Mazda 6 from Phil Coste at Walser Mazda in Burnsville MN. No pressure...no hype...just patience. Thanks Phil for making this process as informative and enjoyable as it could be. We were pleasantly surprised at how smooth it went from start to finish. Thank you !
Smooth Purchasing Process
09/26/2015
Car: New 2015 Mazda 3. I did all my research online for this model as well as a few other makes Ford Focus, Toyota Corolla, others. When I settled on a Mazda 3 I sent quote requests to several dealers and Walser had the better offer and was inline with my research expectations and my price-to-pain ratio. When I arrived I was greeted by Dana Schimke, I told her we had set up an appointment and were there to look at a Mazda 3. She offered to have us take it for a test drive (I had already driven one during my research phase, this was mostly for my wife). When we got back Dana left us alone to discuss the car and we decided to buy it. This is the 3rd time I've researched and priced on line before purchasing a car and I usually pay cash. From this point on at Walser the process was about the fastest and smoothest I've ever experienced. All done on her laptop, the paperwork and amounts were spelled out clearly, basically we signed and drove off (after it was detailed and topped off). They even took our personal check - no goofing around to get a cashiers check like the last place we dealt with. No getting passed off to finance guys or managers, no pressuring for extended warranties or in-house financing (offered but not pressed). It was about as painless as writing a check for that amount can be.
Walser Mazda Excellent
05/20/2015
The salesman and team were very professional and very friendly. They worked hard to get me the car I wanted and I could not have had a better car buying experience.
Bought used car
09/01/2013
The process of buying the car went really great, everyone was nice/helpful. I felt a little pressured to buy a warranty and now I am seeing why. A week later I was having a couple of issues and called to ask what they could do. Basically, nothing. I was told they would look at it for free (acted like this was a big favor "normally costs $125", my mechanic would look at it for $19.95) and reminded me I bought it as-is. I know I didn't buy the extra warranty, but it was less than 7 days since I had bought the car and they repeated so many times during the sale how they did a 127 point inspection. They claimed on their inspection anything below a certain percentage used, they change (tire tread, brakes, etc). However, the belts on the car are old and need to be replaced immediately. Had they just handled how they interacted with me when I had problems differently, I would have been much happier and not left with a negative experience. I decided to go to my regular mechanic to get it checked out since I am not very trusting of what they would tell me at this point
Woman on a Mission
08/08/2013
Walser Mazda showed great amounts of honesty and integrity while I was shopping. The entire staff was sharp and knew their product! One of the most impressive things about this dealership was watching their teamwork as I went through the process of buying a new vehicle. One person was answering my questions, while another was getting me a water and yet another was finding the keys to a car that they thought fit my needs. No one was pushy and I loved knowing exactly what the car cost before I even got into it- No negotiating! The store was absolutely immaculant and at one time I looked down a row to see all the cars lined up perfectly and in 5 seconds I could tell the salesperson what colors I liked. Absolutely a painless experience.
Great Dealership!
07/02/2013
We have purchased 4 vehicles thru Walser Mazda and would highly recommend them. Knowledgeable and friendly staff make the car buying process enjoyable!
Picky customer (with kids)
03/18/2013
We recently scoured the SE Twin Cities market for the right vehicle from the right dealer. The Walser group, and Mazda Burnsville in particular, offered by far the best value and sales/service experience for our family. We had bought at a competitor in the past. Walser blew them away.
Lease of new Mazda3 was super easy!
03/08/2013
Tyler and team were friendly and respectful throughout the process. They worked hard to get me the best deal possible. I got more car for the money and for that, I am extremely grateful!
Try to qualify online before you buy
05/12/2010
At the time I was looking, Mazda was offering 2.9% financing to "Qualified Buyers" through Mazda finance. So I saw the car I liked and then applied for the loan. The finance manager came back after 15 mins and said that I didn't qualify (for the 2.9%) and the best rate he could find for me was 6.5% through a private bank. I didn't end up buying the car that day and told him that I'd think about it. I know my credit is "excellent" and I'm not sure why I didn't qualify. My brother told me he had this same experience with another Walser dealer (Nissan) they pulled the same thing on him. He told me to go online and apply directly to mazda finance and choose a different dealership. Well what do you know! I qualified after all. (Keep in mind that dealers do not make a lot of money on new cars) There must have been an obvious motive for them to get me a higher interest rate. I'll let the readers figure that one out. So as I waited a few days to visit that other Mazda Dealer, long behold I get a phone call from the salesman at Walser asking if I'm still interested in the car. I said yes but if I can't get good financing then what's the point. I told him that I've decided to go with another dealer because they would offer me the 2.9% and that I qualified myself online. All of a sudden they were becoming my best friends saying that I should stop in and they'll see what they can do for me. HMM! I went back to the dealer that week and then had a different finance manager doing the paperwork for me. "Congratulations you do qualify, I'm not sure what happened the first time but we can get you that rate and give you an extra $500 off that car." Long story short, I ended up buying the car because they were closer to my house and they had the car that I wanted. Needless to say I didn't call them out on the spot but told many people to watch out for this. Qualify on your own before you go to any dealership because it does not seem like its in their best interest to help you get the best interest rates. I'm glad to hear that other people feel that they had a good experience but this is just what happened to me. For everyone, please keep an open mind because I'm sure it happens at other dealerships to.
Very disappointed with customer service at this dealership
01/19/2010
Purchased a used 2008 Mazda 3. 2 days later (on the weekend) found a dent on the roof. Called to report it and asked where to fix it. They would not fix it (it is cosmetic), they won't let me return the car (it was over 3 days - not business days). I was very upset that they first did not disclose that little dent for a $16000 car, then they would not live up to their promose to guarantee customer satisfaction. I am totally unsatisfied with their service and customer friendliness. My god, I was not asking them to repaint something...it was a little dent that was not even noticeable, but if I am paying and financing a $16000 car, I want to see it without obvious dents and blemishes. It was not like a $3000 where you would expect to see a little dent here and there. I have purchased used cars before...and when I noticed something on the car, cosmetically, I pointed out and they have fixed it for me. That is called customer service. I have a very bad experience with this dealership and they way they treated me. I will never ever go back there, even for their stupid free car wash, $.10 per gallon gas discount, and free oil changes. I rather pay and get a better customer service. Cheap, low class, unfriendsly customer service I have even had to deal with.
Friendly Service, Great Price
10/15/2008
I recently needed to replace a vehicle that was damaged in an accident. I had owned a Mazda in the past and wanted another. We walked into the Walser Mazda dealership without an appointment and were matched with the first available sales rep. He was great. He talked to us about what we were looking for and showed us several cars on the lot. He also went with us to other Walser dealerships in the area and helped us there as well. In the end we got a great deal on a new Mazda with thier "One Low Price" policy and were able drive off the lot with a vehicle that fit our needs the same day.
