Being from warm west Florida, my son surprised us with his decision to take a good job in Bloomington, Minnesota on January 4th. Trying to get him ready for such a big life changing move was indeed a challenge given less than two months of planning time. Having never owned a car, my son definitely needed one. To buy a car here in Florida and drive it out to Minnesota seemed a silly way to put alot of unnecessary miles on the vehicle. So, on the advice of a friend, we decided to buy a car "long distance". Our son went to many dealerships near us and test drove many cars. Settling on a Mazda CX-5, I then proceeded to contact a dealer in the Bloomington area. A Google search later and based on the online reviews, I settled on Walser Mazda in Burnsville, Minnesota. Finding their number online, I called them and was connected to Nicole Knight. After convincing her that I wasn't joking and truly wanted to purchase a car from her over the phone, she quickly recovered and arranged a conference call with me, my wife and my son. In the next month, we went back and forth on the phone and on Zoom conferencing working out the details. As a "Neanderthal" man, I was very apprehensive about this remote purchasing process. In addition, the "supply chain" problems facing auto dealerships made me nervous about the car being available when my son showed up on December 27th. Nicole made this process extremely easy. She was patient with us on the phone, accepting changes to the car purchase order gracefully and without any annoyance. I appreciated her flexibility and her lack of the "traditional" salesperson "pushiness" that I've ALWAYS experienced when buying a new car. That's not to say that she wasn't firm about her suggestions of certain warranties that she truly believed that my son needed with his new car. Her logic and patient explanations convinced me to purchase certain extended warranties and not others. The week of our trip up to Minnesota came and along with it came the upsetting news that my son's car wasn't there yet due to employee shortages at railyards who needed to unload vehicles. Once again, Nicole put up with a aggravated father and arranged it so that my son would have access to a "loaner" car if his vehicle wasn't there in time. Thank goodness, the car DID arrive only a few days late, while we were in town. When we actually met Nicole...face to face, it was at 4:00 on New Years Eve. Instead of rushing us out in order to be home with her family, she stayed with us going over the paperwork fully, explaining everything to us. Then she actually volunteered to go out with my son driving to show him how to use all of the features in his new car and give him a quick course in driving in snowy and icy conditions in Minnesota. Finally, knowing that we are very concerned, worried parents, leaving our son in a new city with no family/friends around, she volunteered to give her personal cell phone number to my son so that he could call her if he ever had any issues regarding his car, emergencies, etcetera. Walser Mazda made a great choice when they hired Nicole. She is a wonderful, caring, competent saleswoman. Nicole reflects well on this dealership. If ever I have any need of an auto dealership in the Minneapolis area, I will DEFINITELY use Walser Mazda. If there is anyone out there who is even thinking of doing a "remote purchase", I suggest you call up this dealership and ask for Nicole. The only "negative" I can even think of, is how can one person be so darned cheerful all of the time? Seriously, thank you to Nicole and to Walser Mazda in helping us get my son started with his first Mazda, I'm sure it won't be his last! Read more